A spread of dishes from ChopnBlock.
Pop-up turned POST Market food stall, ChopnBlock puts a modern twist on West African eats.
ChopnBlock / Facebook

Where to Eat Excellent West African Food in Houston

Find tasty jollof rice, okra stew, fufu, and more at these local spots

by Lane Gillespie Updated
As one of the most diverse cities in the nation, Houston has a thriving immigrant population. Among a sea of people that have brought and shared their traditions, values, and cuisines with the city, West Africans stand out as a community who’ve placed an increasingly tangible influence on Houston’s dining scene.

Comprising 6.8 percent of the city’s foreign-born population — more than the number of European immigrants — African immigrants are a present and invaluable part of Houston’s community. With most African immigrants hailing from Nigeria, followed by Ghana, Ethiopia, Kenya, and South Africa, it’s easy to see why West African cuisine is so prominent and beloved.

From the inner loop to the suburbs of Houston, West African food is plentiful and growing. Whether you’re in the mood for suya, okra stew and fufu, or the ubiquitous jollof rice, Houston’s got something for you. Here are 14 restaurants to find excellent West African food.

ChòpnBlọk

Ope Amosu, the son of Nigerian immigrants and a Rice University grad, was making a stir with his fast-casual West African pop-up for years before opening a stall in downtown’s POST Market. Now, ChòpnBlọk puts a fun spin on traditional West African favorites. Its most popular dish, Trad, is a plate heaping with jollof rice, plantains, and yaji vegetables. For a snack to bring back to the office, ChòpnBlọk also has savory hand pies and gourmet popcorn.

401 Franklin St Suite A, Houston, TX 77201
281-631-5009
281-631-5009

Cafe Abuja

Caju Abuja, named for Nigeria’s capital, offers dishes like spicy smoked goat meat with chopped onions, fresh peppers, and a side of rice. Lighter options include abacha, a salad of dried, shaved cassava seasoned with African spices, and served with fried mackerel.

15015 Westheimer Rd ste c, Houston, TX 77082
(713) 344-1569
(713) 344-1569

Komchop

West Houston restaurant, Komchop is known for its soup-heavy menu. In addition to whole tilapia and fried rice, offerings includes designer stew, made with green bell peppers, locust beans, and meat, as well as ukodo, a yam and pepper pottage, which Komchop serves with goat meat.

14144 Westheimer Rd #120, Houston, TX 77077
(281) 741-3571
(281) 741-3571

Calabar Cuisine

Diners will find comfort in home-style meals like grilled fish and jollof, stews, and vegetables at Calabar Cuisine. Another plus? Afrobeats that add to the ambience when the DJ is on deck.

13505 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77077
(281) 530-2600
(281) 530-2600

Amala Joint Restaurant

Amala Joint Restaurant, known for an enticing menu of dishes like efo riro, okra stew, and jollof riceis, is worth the trek to Sugar Land. The coconut rice with gbegiri, a Nigerian bean soup, is also worth a try.

6271 S Texas 6, Houston, TX 77083
(281) 721-2982
(281) 721-2982

Trinity

Like pho or ramen, Trinity’s piping hot goat soup is a treat to have year-round. The yam porridge with meat or fish is also not to be missed. Check out the $10 weekday lunch special, available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

5700 S Gessner Rd, Houston, TX 77036
713-779-5300
713-779-5300

Aria Suya Kitchen

This Uptown restaurant offers an impressive menu of Nigerian fusion eats. Try the spicy beef with traditional jollof rice and plantains, or the okra seafood soup and fufu, a starchy ball of dough made from boiled, pounded white yams that often accompanies West African soups and stews.

6357 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77057
(832) 831-4372
(832) 831-4372

Fabaceae African Cuisine Inc.

Vegans, rejoice — Fabaceae African Cuisine offers a full vegan menu of West African staples, including jollof rice, fufu with tofu soup, and blackeye pea porridge made with vegetable stock. Meat-eaters can find plenty to enjoy as well. The scotch eggs, suya, and flaky meat pies filled with beef and potato are house favorites.

5832 Fairdale Ln, Houston, TX 77057
(512) 840-0855
(512) 840-0855

Taste of Nigeria

The brain child of Tiffaney and Rasak Odewale, who also own Jollof Rice King, Taste of Nigeria was opened to provide more Nigerian food options in the community. It’s a hub for the West African immigrant community, thanks to its vast number of meat and seafood offerings, Nigerian pepper soups, and delicious plantains.

5959 Richmond Ave Suite 160, Houston, TX 77057
(713) 589-9055
(713) 589-9055

Jollof Rice King

Jollof Rice King is a fast-casual version of Taste of Nigeria, from the same owners. Try the coconut rice with stewed goat; the efo riro, a Nigerian spinach stew; and the jollof rice, a classic and beloved one-pot rice dish.

3833 Richmond Ave, Houston, TX 77027
(713) 589-4699
(713) 589-4699
an overview spread of a table filled with African food including jollof rice and condiments
A spread from Jollof Rice King
Jollof Rice King/Facebook

Afrikiko

A harmonious ode to the wonders of Ghana, Afrikiko brings the seasonings and delights of Ghanaian cuisine to Southwest Houston. The groundnut soup and fufu will fill you up and provide leftovers. The fried fish with stew, priced at $10, more than satisfies without emptying your wallet, and the egusi soup, made of egusi seeds, is a hearty meal.

9625 Bissonnet St, Houston, TX 77036
(713) 773-1400
(713) 773-1400

Baba Jollof

Citizens of Senegal, Nigeria, and Ghana have, at times, playfully argued over who has the best jollof for centuries. Baba Jollof removes some of the lighthearted competition by offering darn good jollof that would appeal to anyone. Baba Jollof’s Hookah Lounge is also worth a visit.

8330 W Bellfort Blvd Ste C, Houston, TX 77071
(346) 900-6832
(346) 900-6832

United Sisters

Like many Houston restaurants, United Sisters has an unassuming appearance alongside its strip mall neighbors. However, once you walk in, the smell of spices and grilled meats offers a hint of what’s to come. Find heaping portions of okra soup and suya, as well as more traditional dishes from Southern Nigeria, like edikaikong soup and afang soup.

8731 W Bellfort Ave, Houston, TX 77071
(713) 995-5545
(713) 995-5545

Suya Hut

Another suya-friendly spot, Suya Hut combines beef and chicken suya with jollof rice and plantains, and features offerings tilapia pepper soup, and whole roasted hen for $20. Meat lovers, unite.

11720 W Airport Blvd #1600, Meadows Place, TX 77477
(281) 265-1411
(281) 265-1411

Related Maps