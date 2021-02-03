Where to Eat Excellent West African Food in Houston

As one of the most diverse cities in the nation, Houston has a thriving immigrant population. Among a sea of people that have brought and shared their traditions, values, and cuisines with the city, West Africans stand out as a community who’ve placed an increasingly tangible influence on Houston’s dining scene.

Comprising 6.8 percent of the city’s foreign-born population — more than the number of European immigrants — African immigrants are a present and invaluable part of Houston’s community. With most African immigrants hailing from Nigeria, followed by Ghana, Ethiopia, Kenya, and South Africa, it’s easy to see why West African cuisine is so prominent and beloved.

From the inner loop to the suburbs of Houston, West African food is plentiful and growing. Whether you’re in the mood for suya, okra stew and fufu, or the ubiquitous jollof rice, Houston’s got something for you. Here are 14 restaurants to find excellent West African food.