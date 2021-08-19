Houston’s Most Beloved BYOB Restaurants

Plenty of restaurants in Houston feature well curated wine and beer lists to peruse, but for some of them who don’t, an attractive BYOB policy, allowing guests to bring their own bottles of wine, beer, or booze, is just as enticing. While there is often times a corkage fee, dining at a BYOB restaurant can still be an appealing, budget-friendly alternative.

Whether it’s a meal at a hidden Asiatown gem or a casual Montrose pizza joint you want to pair your favorite Bourdeaux with, go forth and consider these Houston restaurants that allow diners to bring their own booze. As operational changes happen within restaurants on a regular basis, it is always good practice to call ahead to confirm policies and prices.

Know of any other BYOB restaurants we may have missed? Shout them out in the comments.