A plate of steamed rice cake saucers, or banh beo chen
Perfect banh beo at Nam Giao
Mai Pham/EHOU

20 Essential Asiatown Restaurants

Ramen, dim sum, Malaysian cuisine, and so much more await

by Mai Pham and Amy McCarthy Updated
Perfect banh beo at Nam Giao
| Mai Pham/EHOU
by Mai Pham and Amy McCarthy Updated

There’s no denying it: Houston’s Chinatown is one of the best in the country. Originally established near East Downtown, the neighborhood has since migrated to Southwest Houston, centered around Bellaire Boulevard. Since, the area has evolved into a bustling “Asiatown,” home to a diverse population of residents and a dizzying array of Thai, Japanese, Chinese, Malaysian, and Vietnamese eateries.

As such, there’s plenty of places to eat when you’re visiting Asiatown. But where do you start in one of Houston’s best dining neighborhoods? This map of the area’s 20 essential eateries combines neighborhood favorites, chef-approved picks, and newcomers that are poised to continue Chinatown’s reign as one of the finest places to dine in Houston.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Crawfish & Noodles

11360 Bellaire Blvd Ste 990
Houston, TX
(281) 988-8098
Visit Website

Viet-Cajun crawfish is a Houston staple, and this Chinatown restaurant offers up one of the city’s best takes. The bugs are big and juicy, the seasoning is spicy, and there’s plenty of beer to cool off with. If crustaceans aren’t your thing, there are of course a variety of noodle dishes and more interesting fare like hot pots and curried goat on offer.

Ellie Sharp/EHOU

2. Alpha Bakery & Deli

11209 Bellaire Blvd # C-02
Houston, TX 77072
(281) 988-5222
Arguably the most popular banh mi spot in Hong Kong Mall 4, Alpha Bakery is a killer (and budget-friendly) lunch destination. Traditional oblong bread rolls are smeared with house-made pate and house-made mayonnaise, filled to the brim with your choice of protein like grilled pork or xiu mai meat balls (the thit nguoi cold cut is the most popular), then topped with pickled carrots and daikon, jalapeno slices, cucumber, cilantro and a few dashes of Maggi.

A chef assembles banh mi with meats and veggies Mai Pham/EHOU

3. Thien Thanh Restaurant

11210 Bellaire Blvd
Houston, TX 77072
(281) 564-0419
Visit Website

Family owned and operated for close to three decades, Thien Thanh is the best Vietnamese banh cuon (steamed rice roll) restaurant in Houston. Can’t-miss classics include the banh cuon nhan thit (steamed rice rolls with ground pork) and the banh uot thit nuong (steamed rice rolls with grilled pork). Rounding out the menu are North Vietnamese specialties like cha ca turmeric fish and bun rieu crab and tomato vermicelli soup.

Banh cuon, or steamed rice rolls, at Thien Thanh Mai Pham/EHOU

4. Shabu Zone

11201 Bellaire Blvd Suite 2
Houston, TX 77072
(832) 850-7849
Visit Website

All-you-can-eat shabu shabu is the name of the game at Shabu Zone, where diners can stuff themselves silly with a selection of premium meats including Certified Akaushi Wagyu from Heartbrand Beef, make DIY sauces at the sauce station, and fill their pots from an expansive buffet of fresh vegetables and seafood ranging from blue crabs to large sweet shrimp. There are seven broths to choose from, and dessert is included in the price.

A spread of meats, veggies, and broths at Shabu Zone Mai Pham/EHOU

5. Nam Giao Restaurant & Bakery

6938 Wilcrest Dr
Houston, TX 77072
(281) 568-4888
A highlight from David Chang’s Houston episode of Ugly Delicious, this modest family-run restaurant specializes in Central Vietnamese cuisine. People fall head over heels for the adorable steamed rice cake saucers called banh beo chen and the chewy glutinous shrimp dumplings (banh quai vac). Regional specialties like bun bo hue (spicy lemongrass beef noodle soup) and mi quang (turmeric noodles with pork and shrimp) are also solid.

A plate of steamed rice cake saucers, or banh beo chen Mai Pham/EHOU

6. San San Tofu

6445 Wilcrest Dr
Houston, TX 77072
(281) 988-5666
Part market, part fast-casual restaurant, San San Tofu is the place to go for Vietnamese vegetarian cuisine. In the kitchen, Vietnamese nuns turn out excellent vegetarian dim sum, three-item combo noodle and rice plates, and a selection of excellent Vietnamese vegetarian noodle soups. The vegetarian bun rieu, which uses tofu and gluten in place of crab and shrimp, is exemplary, as are the jugs of warm, house-made pandan soy milk.

7. Pho Binh

18027 Bellaire Blvd Suite #116
Houston, TX
(281) 568-7333
Visit Website

Belly up to one of Houston’s best bowls of broth at this chef-endorsed pho spot. Chef Justin Yu is a fan of Pho Binh, as is the dedicated crowd of regulars that swears by its noodle soup as one of the best lunches in town and an ideal hangover cure. If the pho craving strikes late, head to sister shop Pho Binh By Night for noodles from 4 p.m. to 12 a.m.

8. Tony Thai Restaurant

10613 Bellaire Blvd A10
Houston, TX 77072
(281) 495-1711
Visit Website

Thai bronze sculptures and Thai art greet diners at this attractively appointed Thai restaurant in Asiatown. Though the pad Thai and pad see ew noodles are always on point here, do yourself a favor and try the crispy glazed Tony’s wings, the unforgettable Tiger Cry beef, and the whole fried fish with special garlic sauce. Shredded mango salad with crispy fish is also incredible.

Statues and a gong at the entrance of Tony Thai Mai Pham/EHOU

9. Golden Dim Sum

10600 Bellaire Blvd Ste 105
Houston, TX
(281) 495-8818
You won’t find the classic carts at this unassuming Chinatown spot, but it offers one of the city’s best dim sum experiences. Shrimp & pork shu mai, deep-fried taro puffs, and banh cuon are all solid bets every single time.

10. Sushi Miyagi

10600 Bellaire Blvd
Houston, TX 77072
(281) 933-9112
The hours are limited — this spot’s only open from noon to 6 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday, and 2 p.m. to36 p.m. on Friday — but that’s part of what makes Sushi Miyagi such a hidden gem. Run by a husband and wife team, Mrs. Miyagi is the hostess, waitress, food runner, and bus-person, while Mr. Miyagi performs culinary magic with his hands, turning out beautiful plates of sashimi, pristine nigiri sushi, and chirashi bowls that have earned the chef legions of devoted fans. 

11. Golden Dumpling House

9896 Bellaire Blvd Ste B
Houston, TX

As its name might indicate, this restaurant is home to some of Houston’s finest dumplings. Options for both vegetarians and carnivores are on offer, available steamed or fried. If a heartier meal is required, order the spicy beef noodle soup or dan dan noodles for a lunch (or dinner).

12. Tiger Den

9889 Bellaire Blvd Ste D-230
Houston, TX
(832) 804-7755
Visit Website

Excellent bowls of ramen and grilled meats on sticks are on offer at this Blade Runner-inspired eatery. Miso, tonkotsu, and tantan broths are all solid, and the grilled octopus, pork belly, and gizzard skewers are endlessly addictive.

13. Sinh Sinh

9788 Bellaire Blvd
Houston, TX 77036
(713) 541-2888
Visit Website

This beloved OG Asiatown spot does a little bit of everything. Want Chinese BBQ? Roast duck, roast pork, soy sauce chicken, and char siu can be eaten in or taken to go. Want live seafood? The tanks just inside the door house everything from live king crab to spot prawns and fresh fish. Hot pot and stir fry, fried rice, and noodles are also on offer. The key here is to order multiple dishes and share them all, family-style.

Fried crab with veggies on a plate Mai Pham/EHOU

14. Banana Leaf

9889 Bellaire Blvd #311
Houston, TX
(713) 771-8118
Visit Website

You’ll find the usuals like chicken fried rice on the menu at Banana Leaf, but the real gem is its casual Malaysian cuisine. The Penang assam laksa, or hot and sour noodles in a fish broth, is a must, as is plenty of the restaurant’s housemade roti served with an endlessly addictive curry dipping sauce.

15. House of Bowls

6650 Corporate Dr
Houston, TX
(713) 776-2287
Try Chinese cuisine as it is prepared in Hong Kong at this popular Chinatown spot. Dig into comforting congee or beef chow fun, or just stick with House of Bowls’ ridiculously crispy fried chicken wings and dangerously decadent French toast, served with optional peanut butter and sweetened condensed milk drizzle.

16. Saigon Pagolac

9600 Bellaire Blvd #119
Houston, TX
(713) 988-6106
Visit Website

Open for lunch and dinner, treat yourself to one of the city’s best budget-friendly tasting menus with Pagolac’s seven courses of beef. The meal includes thinly-sliced tenderloin simmered at the table in a vinegar broth, charcoal-grilled beef sausage, steamed meatballs, and beef noodle soup, all for around $16 per person. Whole-grilled fish and housemade durian ice cream are also on offer.

Saigon Pagolac

17. Mein Restaurant

9630 Clarewood Dr Ste A-131
Houston, TX
(713) 923-7488
Visit Website

The crown jewel in restaurateur Mike Tran’s growing empire, Mein is one of the city’s best spots for Cantonese cuisine. The housemade noodles are a star of the menu, made from scratch daily and tossed in XO sauce or served with a variety of meats, veggies, garnishes, and broth on the side. The crispy duck leg, served with tender pancakes, is also a must.

Mein Restaurant [Official Photo]

18. Mala Sichuan Bistro

9348 Bellaire Blvd
Houston, TX
(713) 995-1889
Bring a crowd and order one of the excellently-priced group meals at this James Beard-nominated Sichuan eatery, which comes with a variety of dishes like water boiled fish, cumin beef, pot-roasted tilapia, and a selection of appetizers. For solo diners, the mapo tofu and red oil-tossed rabbit is not to be missed.

Mala Sichuan Bistro fish Julie Soefer

19. One Dragon Restaurant

9310 Bellaire Blvd
Houston, TX 77036
(713) 995-6545
For the best soup dumplings and crispy-bottomed bao in Asiatown, no place holds a candle to One Dragon Restaurant. A mom-and-pop shop with just 10 tables, the husband is the cook, while the wife runs the front of the house. Staff are friendly, and there’s always a wait during peak hours. Beyond the dumplings, highlights on this Shanghainese menu include the braised pork belly, the seasonal vegetable plates, and the crispy red bean dessert.

20. Tan Tan Restaurant

6816 Ranchester Dr
Houston, TX 77036
(713) 771-1268
Visit Website

From in-table hot pot, to wonton noodle soup, bo luc lac shaking beef rice plates and the famous banh bot chien fried rice cake with egg, this sprawling Chinese-Vietnamese restaurant has been an Asiatown staple for Houstonians since 1986. Open from 10 a.m to midnight daily seven days a week, Tan Tan delivers everything from ritzy, banquet-style multi-course meals with lobster and Peking duck to a quick noodle fix.

