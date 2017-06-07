20 Essential Asiatown Restaurants

There’s no denying it: Houston’s Chinatown is one of the best in the country. Originally established near East Downtown, the neighborhood has since migrated to Southwest Houston, centered around Bellaire Boulevard. Since, the area has evolved into a bustling “Asiatown,” home to a diverse population of residents and a dizzying array of Thai, Japanese, Chinese, Malaysian, and Vietnamese eateries.

As such, there’s plenty of places to eat when you’re visiting Asiatown. But where do you start in one of Houston’s best dining neighborhoods? This map of the area’s 20 essential eateries combines neighborhood favorites, chef-approved picks, and newcomers that are poised to continue Chinatown’s reign as one of the finest places to dine in Houston.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.