17 Excellent Dining Options For Christmas Eve and Day in Houston

Waiting out Santa can be exhausting — fuel up at these restaurants over the holiday weekend

A silent night is one way to ring in the Christmas holiday, but eager foodies may prefer the high energy and festiveness of one of Houston’s beloved restaurants. Long, boozy Christmas Eve brunches and spirited multi-course dinners serve as a fun way to pass the time before Ol’ Saint Nick arrives, plus escaping the kitchen can serve as a much-needed reprieve after weeks of holiday shopping.

Whether you want out of the house on the night before Christmas or a no-fuss, chef-inspired meal in the comfort of your home, consider this list of restaurants making spirits merry and bright with plenty of tasty options on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.