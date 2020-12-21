 clock menu more-arrow no yes
A plate of roasted lamb chops garnished with an orchid and spring of rosemary and served with a side of roasted potatoes.
Ouisie’s lamb chops.
Gracie DiAnne Henley

17 Excellent Dining Options For Christmas Eve and Day in Houston

Waiting out Santa can be exhausting — fuel up at these restaurants over the holiday weekend

by Megha McSwain Updated
Ouisie’s lamb chops.
| Gracie DiAnne Henley
by Megha McSwain Updated

A silent night is one way to ring in the Christmas holiday, but eager foodies may prefer the high energy and festiveness of one of Houston’s beloved restaurants. Long, boozy Christmas Eve brunches and spirited multi-course dinners serve as a fun way to pass the time before Ol’ Saint Nick arrives, plus escaping the kitchen can serve as a much-needed reprieve after weeks of holiday shopping.

Whether you want out of the house on the night before Christmas or a no-fuss, chef-inspired meal in the comfort of your home, consider this list of restaurants making spirits merry and bright with plenty of tasty options on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. State Fare Kitchen & Bar

947 Gessner Rd Suite B-190
Houston, TX 77024
(832) 831-0950
With State Fare’s convenient at-home brunch kit, Christmas morning can be reserved for tearing through holiday gift bags and wrapping paper… as it should be. The $55 kit feeds up to six and features all of the breakfast staples — 1 pound of applewood smoked bacon, 1 pound house-made sausage, 1 dozen fresh eggs, 6 Cathead biscuits with 1 quart of white gravy, 2 ½ pounds of pancake mix plus maple syrup, mixed berry jam and whipped butter. Pre-orders must be placed 24-hours in advance of pick-up.

2. Sylvia's Enchilada Kitchen

6401 Woodway Dr
Houston, TX 77057
(713) 334-7295
The “enchilada queen” welcomes guests into her kingdom on Christmas Eve from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Both locations of Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen will offer the restaurant’s full menu, along with traditional, hand-made tamales. Taking tamales home for Christmas Day? Score a free dozen with the purchase of five dozen.

3. Feges BBQ

8217 Long Point Rd
Houston, TX 77055
(346) 319-5339
Feges BBQ is making it simple to have all of the meaty barbecue essentials at home with its Christmas to-go menu, available for pre-order through December 17th for pick-up from either location on the 22nd, 23rd or 24th. Whole turkey breasts, whole briskets, and whole racks of pork ribs are presented chilled and vacuum-sealed with re-heating instructions, and sides like pimento mac and cheese, hog-fat cornbread, and Korean braised greens are served in 9”x12” pans which can feed up to 12.

4. Turner's

1800 Post Oak Blvd. Entrance on, Ambassador Way
Houston, TX 77056
(713) 804-1212
This exclusive Uptown destination serves as a magical backdrop for Christmas Eve dining. During lunch service, a piano player will offer entertainment from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., while dinner service brings a live singer performing holiday tunes, for a $50 entertainment charge per seat, plus festive food and drink specials.

5. Etoile Cuisine Et Bar

1101-11 Uptown Park Blvd
Houston, TX 77056
(832) 668-5808
Take your pick between lunch or dinner on Christmas Eve at Etoile. The Uptown Park hideaway will offer its regular menu for lunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., while the evening is reserved for a three-course menu for $68 per adult and $25 per child (10 and under). Highlights from the evening menu include fresh and smoked salmon tartare, venison medallions in a pomegranate red wine sauce, and a festive la bûche de noël. 

6. Ouisie's Table

3939 San Felipe St
Houston, TX 77027
(713) 528-2264
This iconic River Oaks restaurant is synonymous with special occasions and Christmas Eve dinner is no different. A Christmas Eve feast will be offered from 5-10 p.m. with elegant a la carte choices like crispy crab cakes, grilled lamb chops Provençale, and vanilla fruit cake. An exclusive takeout menu is also available for pre-order through December 22. 

7. Tony's

3755 Richmond Ave
Houston, TX 77046
(713) 622-6778
Guests are welcome to dine in at Tony’s on Christmas Eve during which the restaurant will offer classic plates like truffle beef filet and its famed bananas foster soufflé. A family-style Christmas Eve to-go menu is also available, featuring items like whole prime tenderloin, Italian sausage and peppers, baked ziti, and whole tiramisu.

8. Cleburne Cafeteria

3606 Bissonnet St
Houston, TX 77005
(713) 667-2386
While much of the city won’t be open on Christmas Day, the cafeteria line at Cleburne surely will. This institution, known for serving turkey and dressing year-round, features nostalgic favorites like chicken fried steak, meatloaf with tomato sauce, fried catfish with hushpuppies, and liver and onions. Get your fill from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Christmas Eve or from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Christmas Day.

9. Rainbow Lodge

2011 Ella Blvd
Houston, TX 77008
(713) 861-8666
There’s nothing quite like ringing in Christmas Eve in a rustic, 100-year-old cabin oozing with history, which makes Rainbow Lodge one of the most charming and unique destinations to dine. The time-honored restaurant, known for its seafood and wild game, will be open from 5-9 p.m. on December 24 with its full menu available a la carte.

10. The Union Kitchen

3452 Ella Blvd
Houston, TX 77018
(713) 681-0022
The Union Kitchen will be open for dine-in on Christmas Eve at its Kingwood, Katy, Cypress, Ella, and Washington Avenue locations. A special three-course prix fixe menu curated by executive chef James Lundy will be available for $39.99 per guest.

11. Pondicheri

2800 Kirby Dr b132
Houston, TX 77098
(713) 522-2022
Think outside the Christmas gift box with one of two take-out meals from Pondicheri, available for pre-order through noon on December 20. The “Omnivore” meal boasts hearty dishes like kalonji-roasted beef tenderloin with cranberry chutney and pork samosas with coconut chutney, while the meatless “Herbivore” meal features saag mac ‘n’ cheese and vegetable-heavy farmer’s pie. Full meals may be ordered for up to four guests, or dishes can be purchased a la carte. Don’t forget to add on a chai pie.

12. Doris Metropolitan

2815 S Shepherd Dr
Houston, TX 77098
(713) 485-0466
Reservations at this posh steakhouse are highly sought after year-round, and particularly at Christmas. The restaurant is one of few which will be offering its full menu on Christmas Day from 2 -9 p.m. and also Christmas Eve from 5-10:30 p.m. Takeout options, including dinner for two or for four with your choice of appetizers, steaks, and desserts, are available too.

13. Backstreet Cafe

1103 S Shepherd Dr
Houston, TX 77019
(713) 521-2239
The cozy dining spaces within Backstreet Café will be filled with holiday spirit come December 24. The restaurant is offering limited seating during dinner service from 5-9 p.m. on Christmas Eve for $55 per adult and $15 per child. The evening will feature a multi-course menu with options like oxtail French onion soup, short rib with mashed potatoes, and lamb shank with roasted vegetables, and festivities include live music from Bob Chadwick and complimentary egg nog.

14. Hugo's

1600 Westheimer Rd
Houston, TX 77006
(713) 524-7744
Fuel up for all of the gift opening on Christmas Day by taking a stroll down the colorful buffet line at Hugo’s on Christmas Eve. On December 24 from 5-9 p.m., Hugo’s famed buffet will be available for $49 per guest. Score seconds and thirds while taking in sounds from live guitarist Viento.

15. Traveler's Table

520 Westheimer Rd
Houston, TX 77006
(832) 409-5785
From 5-10 p.m. on Christmas Eve, Traveler’s Table is offering a 3-course prix fixe menu for $65 per guest, available for dine-in or take-out. Selections include items like crab samosas, jerk chicken, suya skewers, and Hawaiian haupia coconut pudding. For dine-in guests, the experience is enhanced with a complimentary glass of sparkling wine, while takeaway guests will receive a single-serve bottle with their meal.

16. B&B Butchers & Restaurant

1814 Washington Ave
Houston, TX 77007
(713) 862-1814
Decked out in splashy holiday decor, B&B Butchers is offering brunch service from 11 am to 3 pm and dinner service from 3 to 11 pm on Christmas Eve. The regular menu of steakhouse eats will be available all day, and guests are invited to snap a photo with a festive “reinsteer” parked at the front of the restaurant. Visit during dinner and witness Christmas carolers spreading cheer throughout the evening.

17. Rosalie Italian Soul

C. Baldwin Hotel, 400 Dallas St
Houston, TX 77002
(713) 351-5790
Rosalie is celebrating Christmas Eve with an Italian-American tradition, The Feast of Seven Fishes, available from 5-10 p.m. on Christmas Eve. As the name suggests, the meal features seven seafood proteins in dishes like rigatoni and squid arrabiata and marinated seafood salad, for $75 per guest. Rosalie favorites like spaghetti and meatballs and arancini will be on deck too. 

