Share All sharing options for: Make Date Night More Fun With These 17 Houston Hot Spots

Whether impressing a first date or planning an out-of-the-box outing with friends, Houston is brimming with fun options

Dinner and a movie was once a solid date-night option, but in 2022, it’s time to think outside of the box.

Fortunately, Houston is a city filled with restaurants, bars, and sports facilities that have gotten creative with their offerings, allowing guests to dine and drink with a substantial side of interactive entertainment.

Here, bowling alleys and golfing ranges outfitted with bars and restaurants, comic book and gaming cafes, karaoke bars, burlesque shows, and coffee shops that double as dispensaries. And there’s something for the dare devils, too.

So whether you’re planning an official date or just a fun outing with friends, these 17 Houston establishments are offering creative date night options that will have your invitees marking their calendars.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.