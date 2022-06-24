 clock menu more-arrow no yes
More Maps

9 Houston Tres Leches Cakes to Add to Your Bucket List

11 Kid-Friendly Houston Restaurants That Grown-Ups Love, Too

18 Must-Try Steaks in Houston

two people playing darts at Flight Club bar. Flight Club

Make Date Night More Fun With These 17 Houston Hot Spots

Whether impressing a first date or planning an out-of-the-box outing with friends, Houston is brimming with fun options

by Brittany Britto Garley
View as Map
by Brittany Britto Garley
Flight Club

Dinner and a movie was once a solid date-night option, but in 2022, it’s time to think outside of the box.

Fortunately, Houston is a city filled with restaurants, bars, and sports facilities that have gotten creative with their offerings, allowing guests to dine and drink with a substantial side of interactive entertainment.

Here, bowling alleys and golfing ranges outfitted with bars and restaurants, comic book and gaming cafes, karaoke bars, burlesque shows, and coffee shops that double as dispensaries. And there’s something for the dare devils, too.

So whether you’re planning an official date or just a fun outing with friends, these 17 Houston establishments are offering creative date night options that will have your invitees marking their calendars.

Read More
Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Comix Cafe

Copy Link
27620 TX-249BUS A6
Tomball, TX 77375
(832) 698-1850
(832) 698-1850
Visit Website

Nerd out about comics and play your favorite board game while enjoying freshly brewed coffee drinks, pastries, and sandwiches at this coffee shop and cafe. Comix, which sells dozens of comic collections, also hosts game nights throughout the week.

2. Humble SportsPlex

Copy Link
2107 N Houston Ave
Humble, TX 77338
(281) 548-7273
(281) 548-7273
Visit Website

For an out-of-the-box experience, head to this sports facility for a variety of activities on-site. There’s catch-and-releaase fishing, corn hole, and foot golf and disc (or frisbee) golf — both which require players to kick or throw their object into a cup with as few shots across the course as possible. Drinks can be purchased at the on-site clubhouse or on beverage carts hosted around the course.

3. Ingenious Brewing Company

Copy Link
1986 S Houston Ave
Humble, TX 77396
(832) 412-2142
(832) 412-2142
Visit Website

This Humble brewery is not only cool because it specializes in uniquely flavored beers, like its frothy “Tropical Mix” sour beer smoothie or its blueberry donut cream ale, but it also hosts events throughout the week that are bound to keep you buzzing. Partake in Trivia Nights, music bingo, “Yoga & Brews,” or a “Pound & Pour” session, a drumming-inspired workout session followed by beer.

4. Wild

Copy Link
2121 N Shepherd Dr Suite C
Houston, TX 77008
(346) 571-0453
(346) 571-0453
Visit Website

Looking for a different way to unwind? Head to Wild. This coffee shop, bar, and dispensary crafts up cocktails, caffeinated concoctions like frozen coffees and hemp-infused lattes, and mixes elixirs using CBD or Delta 8. The on-site dispensary also sells a variety of treats, including raw hemp flowers, CBD chocolates, gummies, tinctures, and stylish memorabilia.

5. Topgolf

Copy Link
1030 Memorial Brook Blvd
Houston, TX 77084
(281) 406-3176
(281) 406-3176
Visit Website

Want to test your golf skills but in a more informal setting? Head to the family-friendly TopGolf in Spring or Katy, where you can quickly alternate between hitting balls as far as you can and downing cold drinks and delicious food in your own personal booth. Its full-service kitchen and bar offers up an assortment of appetizers, sandwiches, salads, and desserts for all ages, and boasts some of the most toothsome lemon pepper wings. Looking for a souvenir? Parties of two or more can guzzle down a pineapple punch or “Turf Monster” cocktail, served in a golfbag-shaped take-home mug.

Also Featured in:

6. MoonStruck Drive-In

Copy Link
100 Bringhurst St
Houston, TX 77020
Visit Website

Open Thursday through Saturday, this drive-in theater shows some of the newest releases, which you’ll watch all in the comfort of your car for $30 per car. Though outside food is prohibited, movie-goers can purchase popcorn, candy, and soda from the on-site concession stand, and choose from the rotation of food trucks held on Saturday.

7. Cidercade Houston

Copy Link
2320 Canal St Suite 100
Houston, TX 77003
(281) 787-2726
(281) 787-2726
Visit Website

Combine the nostalgia of playing in an arcade as a kid and your favorite bar, and you have Cidercade. The bar, which makes all its hard ciders, hard kombucha, and hard seltzers in-house, offers unlimited gameplay for $10 on more than 275 arcade games, including pinball machines, fighter and shooter games, and more classic video games like Marios Bros. and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. While bar food isn’t an option, guests can bring their own or check out the food truck of the day if they work up an appetite. Hooked? Ask about their $15 monthly membership, which gives unlimited access to the bar.

8. Flight Club Houston

Copy Link
3515 W Dallas St Suite 100
Houston, TX 77019
(713) 913-0044
(713) 913-0044
Visit Website

At this UK gaming bar, large groups can engage in a dangerously fun combo of sharable bites, stiff drinks, and some friendly competition in darts. Order a bucket of beer, a flatbread, or an intriguing appetizer like the kung pow cauliflower for the table, and then take aim. Guests can set up a digitized game board, which allows four different guided styles of play for multiple people and will keep track of the score.

9. Pete’s Dueling Piano Bar

Copy Link
1201 Fannin St #310
Houston, TX 77002
(713) 337-7383
(713) 337-7383
Visit Website

Head to Pete’s and get ready to sing your heart out. Stop at the lively bar for one of its 13 flavored shots, a beer, or a cocktail, and then head toward the main stage where four talented musicians belt out hit songs while splitting their time between two baby grand pianos and a host of other instruments. By the end of the night, it’ll be hard not to sing along, especially if you make a special request.

10. Bumpy Pickle

Copy Link
554 Lockwood Dr
Houston, TX 77011
(832) 688-4365
(832) 688-4365
Visit Website

Exercise and entertainment combine at this sports facility, which features multiple pickeball and sand volleyball matches, plus a full-service bar, and an anticipated restaurant. Bring your A-game and reserve a pickleball court for $30 an hour, or drop-in during open play for just $7. If volleyball is more your thing, reserve a sand court for $50.

11. Rooftop Cinema Club Uptown

Copy Link
1700 Post Oak Blvd
Houston, TX 77056
Visit Website

At Rooftop Cinema Club, you get two shows in one. Watch a movie classic or your favorite film at this outdoor theater, with beautiful views of Houston’s skyline in the background. Load up at the concessions stand — which sells wine, beer, pre-packaged cocktails, sodas, candy, and popcorn — and then enjoy the show. You can find a listing of their upcoming showings on the theater website.

12. AvantGarden

Copy Link
411 Westheimer Rd
Houston, TX 77006
(832) 287-5577
(832) 287-5577
Visit Website

Housed in a mansion on Westheimer, Avantgarden is a hub of entertainment on almost every night of the week. Jam out to live jazz music on Mondays. Learn how to Cuban salsa on Thursdays. Listen to a live DJ and spoken word at an open mic night hosted by the “Write About Now” crew on Wednesdays, and catch a sultry burlesque show on a Friday. Or just grab a drink and chill out on its mystical patio. Don’t leave without grabbing a taco from Taqueria El Palomo, the on-site taco truck. It’s a Houston institution. (Saturdays are known to host private events, so be sure to check AvantGarden’s website.).

Also Featured in:

13. Gen Korean BBQ House

Copy Link
3201 Louisiana St #101
Houston, TX 77006
(713) 807-7444
(713) 807-7444
Visit Website

This Midtown Korean barbecue spot is a treat for any couple or group looking for an affordable, interactive dining experience. The menu features an array of meats and seafood, like spicy calamari, pork belly, beef bulgogi, and more — all of which you’ll grill at the center of your table. Come hungry. Gen offers all-you-can-eat specials for lunch ($20) and dinner ($30).

Also Featured in:

14. Spotlight Karaoke

Copy Link
5901 Westheimer Rd
Houston, TX 77057
(713) 266-7768
(713) 266-7768
Visit Website

If a night of karaoke is your idea of fun, head to Spotlight, where you can sing like you’re in the shower on stage with your favorite drink. Though the main stage requires a two-drink minimum to be placed in the song rotation, groups looking for more privacy can book a room. Each space comes with its own server; karaoke catalog, mics, and TV; and requires guests to spend a minimum of at least $300 in beverages.

15. Pinstripes

Copy Link
3300 Kirby Dr UNIT 3A
Houston, TX 77098
(346) 297-1770
(346) 297-1770
Visit Website

Strike out in the best way at this upscale bowling alley, which is outfitted with bars and a restaurant that serves up Italian-American fare, like wood-fired pizzas, chicken parmesan, and spicy calamari, plus an all-you-can-eat Sunday brunch buffet for $30. Aside from knocking down pins, guests can also opt to play bocce for some friendly competition, or chill out by the fire pits on the upstairs patio. Draft beers are $4 and house wine and premium wells are $5 during happy hour, which is held from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on weekdays and from 4 p.m. to close on Sundays.

Also Featured in:

More in Maps

16. Coral Sword

Copy Link
1318 Telephone Rd #3
Houston, TX 77023
(832) 742-8987
(832) 742-8987
Visit Website

There’s plenty to do at this eclectic East End games cafe. Aside from consistently good coffee, delicious baked goods, wine, and beer, Coral Sword also provides fun board games and a home for groups who live for Dungeons & Dragons and Magic: the Gatherings. Check their website or social media pages for updates on their themed game nights.

Also Featured in:

17. Houston Axe Throwing - Bellaire

Copy Link
6734 Larkwood Dr Suite B
Houston, TX 77074
(832) 930-2937
(832) 930-2937
Visit Website

Blow off some steam and rev up your adrenaline with a session of axe (or knife) throwing. The objective of this sport is to successfully whirl a one-and-a-half-pound hunk of wood and metal across the room with the hopes of hitting a target. But if that sounds intimidating, fear not. Staff will give you a safety and strategy lesson before you begin. One hour-long session will run you $27 per person, but be sure to budget for drinks, too. The on-site bar sells a variety of beer, wine, mead, and non-alcohol drinks. And if you think you’ll work up an appetite, don’t forget to pack some snacks. This spot is BYOF (bring your own food). Now, let’s get to hacking.

More in Maps

© 2022 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

1. Comix Cafe

27620 TX-249BUS A6, Tomball, TX 77375

Nerd out about comics and play your favorite board game while enjoying freshly brewed coffee drinks, pastries, and sandwiches at this coffee shop and cafe. Comix, which sells dozens of comic collections, also hosts game nights throughout the week.

27620 TX-249BUS A6
Tomball, TX 77375
(832) 698-1850
Visit Website

2. Humble SportsPlex

2107 N Houston Ave, Humble, TX 77338

For an out-of-the-box experience, head to this sports facility for a variety of activities on-site. There’s catch-and-releaase fishing, corn hole, and foot golf and disc (or frisbee) golf — both which require players to kick or throw their object into a cup with as few shots across the course as possible. Drinks can be purchased at the on-site clubhouse or on beverage carts hosted around the course.

2107 N Houston Ave
Humble, TX 77338
(281) 548-7273
Visit Website

3. Ingenious Brewing Company

1986 S Houston Ave, Humble, TX 77396

This Humble brewery is not only cool because it specializes in uniquely flavored beers, like its frothy “Tropical Mix” sour beer smoothie or its blueberry donut cream ale, but it also hosts events throughout the week that are bound to keep you buzzing. Partake in Trivia Nights, music bingo, “Yoga & Brews,” or a “Pound & Pour” session, a drumming-inspired workout session followed by beer.

1986 S Houston Ave
Humble, TX 77396
(832) 412-2142
Visit Website

4. Wild

2121 N Shepherd Dr Suite C, Houston, TX 77008

Looking for a different way to unwind? Head to Wild. This coffee shop, bar, and dispensary crafts up cocktails, caffeinated concoctions like frozen coffees and hemp-infused lattes, and mixes elixirs using CBD or Delta 8. The on-site dispensary also sells a variety of treats, including raw hemp flowers, CBD chocolates, gummies, tinctures, and stylish memorabilia.

2121 N Shepherd Dr Suite C
Houston, TX 77008
(346) 571-0453
Visit Website

5. Topgolf

1030 Memorial Brook Blvd, Houston, TX 77084

Want to test your golf skills but in a more informal setting? Head to the family-friendly TopGolf in Spring or Katy, where you can quickly alternate between hitting balls as far as you can and downing cold drinks and delicious food in your own personal booth. Its full-service kitchen and bar offers up an assortment of appetizers, sandwiches, salads, and desserts for all ages, and boasts some of the most toothsome lemon pepper wings. Looking for a souvenir? Parties of two or more can guzzle down a pineapple punch or “Turf Monster” cocktail, served in a golfbag-shaped take-home mug.

1030 Memorial Brook Blvd
Houston, TX 77084
(281) 406-3176
Visit Website

6. MoonStruck Drive-In

100 Bringhurst St, Houston, TX 77020

Open Thursday through Saturday, this drive-in theater shows some of the newest releases, which you’ll watch all in the comfort of your car for $30 per car. Though outside food is prohibited, movie-goers can purchase popcorn, candy, and soda from the on-site concession stand, and choose from the rotation of food trucks held on Saturday.

100 Bringhurst St
Houston, TX 77020
Visit Website

7. Cidercade Houston

2320 Canal St Suite 100, Houston, TX 77003

Combine the nostalgia of playing in an arcade as a kid and your favorite bar, and you have Cidercade. The bar, which makes all its hard ciders, hard kombucha, and hard seltzers in-house, offers unlimited gameplay for $10 on more than 275 arcade games, including pinball machines, fighter and shooter games, and more classic video games like Marios Bros. and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. While bar food isn’t an option, guests can bring their own or check out the food truck of the day if they work up an appetite. Hooked? Ask about their $15 monthly membership, which gives unlimited access to the bar.

2320 Canal St Suite 100
Houston, TX 77003
(281) 787-2726
Visit Website

8. Flight Club Houston

3515 W Dallas St Suite 100, Houston, TX 77019

At this UK gaming bar, large groups can engage in a dangerously fun combo of sharable bites, stiff drinks, and some friendly competition in darts. Order a bucket of beer, a flatbread, or an intriguing appetizer like the kung pow cauliflower for the table, and then take aim. Guests can set up a digitized game board, which allows four different guided styles of play for multiple people and will keep track of the score.

3515 W Dallas St Suite 100
Houston, TX 77019
(713) 913-0044
Visit Website

9. Pete’s Dueling Piano Bar

1201 Fannin St #310, Houston, TX 77002

Head to Pete’s and get ready to sing your heart out. Stop at the lively bar for one of its 13 flavored shots, a beer, or a cocktail, and then head toward the main stage where four talented musicians belt out hit songs while splitting their time between two baby grand pianos and a host of other instruments. By the end of the night, it’ll be hard not to sing along, especially if you make a special request.

1201 Fannin St #310
Houston, TX 77002
(713) 337-7383
Visit Website

10. Bumpy Pickle

554 Lockwood Dr, Houston, TX 77011

Exercise and entertainment combine at this sports facility, which features multiple pickeball and sand volleyball matches, plus a full-service bar, and an anticipated restaurant. Bring your A-game and reserve a pickleball court for $30 an hour, or drop-in during open play for just $7. If volleyball is more your thing, reserve a sand court for $50.

554 Lockwood Dr
Houston, TX 77011
(832) 688-4365
Visit Website

11. Rooftop Cinema Club Uptown

1700 Post Oak Blvd, Houston, TX 77056

At Rooftop Cinema Club, you get two shows in one. Watch a movie classic or your favorite film at this outdoor theater, with beautiful views of Houston’s skyline in the background. Load up at the concessions stand — which sells wine, beer, pre-packaged cocktails, sodas, candy, and popcorn — and then enjoy the show. You can find a listing of their upcoming showings on the theater website.

1700 Post Oak Blvd
Houston, TX 77056
Visit Website

12. AvantGarden

411 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77006

Housed in a mansion on Westheimer, Avantgarden is a hub of entertainment on almost every night of the week. Jam out to live jazz music on Mondays. Learn how to Cuban salsa on Thursdays. Listen to a live DJ and spoken word at an open mic night hosted by the “Write About Now” crew on Wednesdays, and catch a sultry burlesque show on a Friday. Or just grab a drink and chill out on its mystical patio. Don’t leave without grabbing a taco from Taqueria El Palomo, the on-site taco truck. It’s a Houston institution. (Saturdays are known to host private events, so be sure to check AvantGarden’s website.).

411 Westheimer Rd
Houston, TX 77006
(832) 287-5577
Visit Website

13. Gen Korean BBQ House

3201 Louisiana St #101, Houston, TX 77006

This Midtown Korean barbecue spot is a treat for any couple or group looking for an affordable, interactive dining experience. The menu features an array of meats and seafood, like spicy calamari, pork belly, beef bulgogi, and more — all of which you’ll grill at the center of your table. Come hungry. Gen offers all-you-can-eat specials for lunch ($20) and dinner ($30).

3201 Louisiana St #101
Houston, TX 77006
(713) 807-7444
Visit Website

14. Spotlight Karaoke

5901 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77057

If a night of karaoke is your idea of fun, head to Spotlight, where you can sing like you’re in the shower on stage with your favorite drink. Though the main stage requires a two-drink minimum to be placed in the song rotation, groups looking for more privacy can book a room. Each space comes with its own server; karaoke catalog, mics, and TV; and requires guests to spend a minimum of at least $300 in beverages.

5901 Westheimer Rd
Houston, TX 77057
(713) 266-7768
Visit Website

15. Pinstripes

3300 Kirby Dr UNIT 3A, Houston, TX 77098

Strike out in the best way at this upscale bowling alley, which is outfitted with bars and a restaurant that serves up Italian-American fare, like wood-fired pizzas, chicken parmesan, and spicy calamari, plus an all-you-can-eat Sunday brunch buffet for $30. Aside from knocking down pins, guests can also opt to play bocce for some friendly competition, or chill out by the fire pits on the upstairs patio. Draft beers are $4 and house wine and premium wells are $5 during happy hour, which is held from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on weekdays and from 4 p.m. to close on Sundays.

3300 Kirby Dr UNIT 3A
Houston, TX 77098
(346) 297-1770
Visit Website

Related Maps

16. Coral Sword

1318 Telephone Rd #3, Houston, TX 77023

There’s plenty to do at this eclectic East End games cafe. Aside from consistently good coffee, delicious baked goods, wine, and beer, Coral Sword also provides fun board games and a home for groups who live for Dungeons & Dragons and Magic: the Gatherings. Check their website or social media pages for updates on their themed game nights.

1318 Telephone Rd #3
Houston, TX 77023
(832) 742-8987
Visit Website

17. Houston Axe Throwing - Bellaire

6734 Larkwood Dr Suite B, Houston, TX 77074

Blow off some steam and rev up your adrenaline with a session of axe (or knife) throwing. The objective of this sport is to successfully whirl a one-and-a-half-pound hunk of wood and metal across the room with the hopes of hitting a target. But if that sounds intimidating, fear not. Staff will give you a safety and strategy lesson before you begin. One hour-long session will run you $27 per person, but be sure to budget for drinks, too. The on-site bar sells a variety of beer, wine, mead, and non-alcohol drinks. And if you think you’ll work up an appetite, don’t forget to pack some snacks. This spot is BYOF (bring your own food). Now, let’s get to hacking.

6734 Larkwood Dr Suite B
Houston, TX 77074
(832) 930-2937
Visit Website

Related Maps