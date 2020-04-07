15 Essential Drive-Thru Restaurants in Houston

From doughnut and kolache shops to chef-led hot spots, get your hands on good eats without leaving the comfort of your car

Let’s face it, Houston is a car-focused city. Thankfully there are plenty of fast-casual restaurants to score sustenance in between those longs, traffic-laden treks. While there are no shortage of big burger and taco chains to frequent for a quick bite on the go, H-Town boasts a number of homegrown and small business drive-thru restaurants that offer far more choices. From hot doughnuts and meat-stuffed kolaches with coffee to loaded vermicelli bowls and fried chicken meals, Houstonians can get their hands on plenty of tasty eats, without ever leaving their cars.

Whether its a giant caffeinated beverage and a handheld breakfast you need during an early morning school drop off, or a hot dinner prepared by a James Beard Award-nominated chef after a manic Monday at work, check out this impressive list of local drive-thru destinations sure to satisfy any thirst or craving.