18 Standout French Restaurants in Houston

Precise in execution and technique, French cuisine has often been credited with providing a rich foundation for other cuisines and the culinary world in general. With that being said, French food is something to be experienced and indulged in fully, whether opting for a casual lunch, a romantic night out, or a quick bite in a bakery, and lucky for Houston, new French restaurants have been cropping up in celebration of French culture and flair.

Establishments like the vibe dining restaurant and lounge Ciel, the French love letter of a restaurant, PS-21, and Rice Village’s French and European fusion restaurant Eau Tour, are all offering a new approach to French fare. Meanwhile, older mainstays, like Chez Nous, Cafe Rabelais, and French Gourmet Bakery continue with the classic staples that are sure to satisfy any French food craving.

So, those seeking a pain au chocolate, some buttery escargot, or a hot plate of steak frites don’t have to look too hard. From French bakeries with more than 50 years in the game to the countryside cafes, bistros, and brasseries, Houston is home to spots that can appease any Francophile. So, pop open a bottle of Beaujolais, and use this map to find your slice of Paris here in Houston. Here are some of the city’s most charming French restaurants.

Don’t see your favorite French restaurant on the list? Shout it in the comments.