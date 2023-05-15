 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
PS-21’s dining room, which features tables with white tablecloths and wine glasses, and a ceiling lined with lush greenery.
Newer restaurants like PS-21 are adding to Houston’s French cuisine offerings.
PS-21

18 Standout French Restaurants in Houston

Find toasty baguettes, steak frites, duck confit, escargot, and so much more at these French restaurants in Houston

by Sean Hekmat and Brittany Britto Garley
Newer restaurants like PS-21 are adding to Houston's French cuisine offerings.
| PS-21
by Sean Hekmat and Brittany Britto Garley

Precise in execution and technique, French cuisine has often been credited with providing a rich foundation for other cuisines and the culinary world in general. With that being said, French food is something to be experienced and indulged in fully, whether opting for a casual lunch, a romantic night out, or a quick bite in a bakery, and lucky for Houston, new French restaurants have been cropping up in celebration of French culture and flair.

Establishments like the vibe dining restaurant and lounge Ciel, the French love letter of a restaurant, PS-21, and Rice Village’s French and European fusion restaurant Eau Tour, are all offering a new approach to French fare. Meanwhile, older mainstays, like Chez Nous, Cafe Rabelais, and French Gourmet Bakery continue with the classic staples that are sure to satisfy any French food craving.

So, those seeking a pain au chocolate, some buttery escargot, or a hot plate of steak frites don’t have to look too hard. From French bakeries with more than 50 years in the game to the countryside cafes, bistros, and brasseries, Houston is home to spots that can appease any Francophile. So, pop open a bottle of Beaujolais, and use this map to find your slice of Paris here in Houston. Here are some of the city’s most charming French restaurants.

Don’t see your favorite French restaurant on the list? Shout it in the comments.

Chez Nous French Restaurant

A surprise to some, this Northeast suburb of Houston harbors one of the best French restaurants in the country. Chez Nous exudes a homey feel while bringing to the table an evolving menu of French favorites, including a charcuterie platter with Normany duck mouse, pork rillettes, and smoked duck pastrami; a delightful combination of blue crab, mango, avocado, and tomato assembled into a tower; and the Bowfin caviar and egg confection dish, which features vodka-infused minced eggs with herb Chantilly. The piece de resistance of the restaurant, though, is the Chateaubriand— a hearty two-person portion of roasted beef tenderloin in sauce Bearnaise. Though the menu changes from time to time (the executive chef Stacy Crowe-Simonson likes to mix it up), the souffles, available in flavors like Grand Marnier, passion fruit-raspberry, and chocolate — remain a mainstay and are available all day Wednesday through Friday and after 8 p.m. on Saturday.

217 S Avenue G, Humble, TX 77338
(281) 446-6717
(281) 446-6717

Taste of Paris

Though croissants, sandwiches, and salads make an appearance on the menu, crepes are front and center at this contemporary cafe and coffee hotspot. Act like a Parisian and order an espresso (or two) before diving into its list of warm crepes for a light lunch. If you’re leaning toward savory, opt for the croque madame crepe, or the chicken Florentine crepe, a combination of grilled chicken, onions, creamy Florentine sauce, and mozzarella cheese. Feeling dessert? Try the dulce de leche crepes, which are filled with an Argentinan dulce leche, or the Nutella-stuffed crepe for an easy classic, and choose between a list of add-ons like bananas or strawberries for a sweeter experience.

12230 W Lake Houston Pkwy Suite 115, Houston, TX 77044
(832) 243-5028
(832) 243-5028

Magnol French Baking

One of the only organic French bakeries in the city, Magnol offers all the breads and patisseries you’d expect from a Parisian boulangerie. Stop in for a latte and a chocolate croissant or sampler platter of bread and pastries, and stock up on its freshly baked baguettes, campagne boule, and cranberry walnut bread. Keep an eye on its seasonal offerings, which feature a rotation of mille-feuille flavors, and be sure to visit during the weekend, the only time you can score its twice-baked chocolate almond croissant and pain au raisin.

1500 N Post Oak Rd, Houston, TX 77055
(281) 846-6661
(281) 846-6661

Bistro 555

Trying to learn French? Look no further than the menu at this Westside French destination. Inspired by cafes of the French countryside, expect homey dishes such as the cassolette de langouste — a heartwarming lobster pot pie with portobello mushrooms and saffron rice, or le steak au Poivre de luc — a classic entree made with beef tenderloin and a cognac green peppercorn sauce. Save some room for the profiteroles — one of the few spots on this list to offer this puff pastry delight.

13616 Memorial Dr, Houston, TX 77079
(713) 827-8008
(713) 827-8008

Étoile

A star in Houston’s French dining scene, Etoile is an essential restaurant to add to your list. Helmed by a husband-and-wife duo chef of France Philippe Verpiand and Monica Bui, the restaurant offers classic and modern dishes, like wild boar ragout bolognese, an impeccable coq au vin, buttery escargots de Bourgogne, creamy lobster bisque, and fresh catches served with beurre blanc and sauteed vegetables. Dessert here is also an affair, with a standout cheese plate with an assortment of fromage and dried fruit and a black cherry jam, apple tarte a la mode, and a warm chocolate pastilla with mango gel and coconut sorbet.

1101-11 Uptown Park Blvd, Houston, TX 77056
(832) 668-5808
(832) 668-5808
A bowl of lobster bisque with a dollop of creme fraiche topped with micro greens.
The lobster bisque is a rich way to start a meal at Etoile.
Etoile

Brasserie Du Parc

Located on the ground floor of the One Park Place apartment complex Downtown, this industrial-chic all-day French cafe is home to some of the city’s best crepes and French bistro dishes. Entrees read as a glossary of classics, with the coq au vin, mussels meuniere, duck confit, and steaks, accompanied by your choice of bearnaise, Bordelaise, or au poivre sauces, or maitre d’hotel cultured butter. Mornings and afternoons call for its bustling brunch, which boasts crowd favorites like the crab omelet and the creme brulee French toast served with creme chantilly and mixed berries. Don’t skip dessert. The crepe souffle is a pleasant hybrid of two dessert classics, made with a dreamy orange pastry cream and a Grand Manier creme.

1440 Lamar St, Houston, TX 77010
(832) 879-2802
(832) 879-2802

Brasserie 19

A River Oaks institution, this sophisticated French destination has been dishing out raw bar offerings, hors d’oeuvres, and French steakhouse favorites for years. Start with the Burgundy escargot and a selection of fresh oysters on the half shell, then maneuver to the mains where you can find rib-eyes, filets with fries, lamb shanks, or the lauded house cheeseburger. Whichever camp you reside with in terms of dessert — the vanilla bean creme brulee or the chocolate mousse cake — rest assured, there’s a satisfying option to cap off your meal. Its brunch service is also one of the most popular spots in town.

1962 W Gray St, Houston, TX 77019
(713) 524-1919
(713) 524-1919

Ciel Restaurant & Lounge

This newly-opened vibe dining destination marries Japanese cuisine and French sensibilities in a lively atmosphere that blends the glitz and glamour of Vegas with the style and architecture of Europe. But besides it being a great spot to pop a bottle, the menu offers intriguing dishes like a Chilean sea bass plated with miso pomme puree, wasabi, and chives, and the Ora King salmon, which is served with charred cabbage, dashi, and creme fraiche. So, put on a Met-Gala-worthy fit and head to this lounge and restaurant for drinks and food all under one roof.

4411 San Felipe St Suite 101, Houston, TX 77027
(713) 832-2435
(713) 832-2435

Toulouse Cafe and Bar River Oaks

For a modern riff on French-inspired Belgian cuisine with an enticing patio, head to the River Oaks outpost of this renowned cafe and bar. Start with the caviar tacos, which are stuffed with a dollop of crème fraiche and caviar, and topped with crispy potatoes, ahi, lemon oil, and chives. Then, choose between the showstopping Dover sole meuniere, which is prepared table-side, with seasonal vegetables, roasted potatoes, and a white wine lemon sauce, or the duck confit, a French staple, served with a sweet potato mousseline, caramelized apples, and an orange cognac reduction. Visit on Monday or Tuesday for half-priced bottles of French wine, on the weekends for brunch and half-priced bottles of rose, and on Thursday and Friday for live music.

4444 Westheimer Rd Ste E 100, Houston, TX 77027
(713) 871-0768
(713) 871-0768

French Gourmet Bakery

This long-running cafe serves up breakfast, lunch, and delightful snacks in the form of baguettes, croissants, pastries, cookies, and everything in between, Try its flaky and golden quiches, which come brimming with gooey Swiss cheese, or its thumbprint cookies and cinnamon crunch rolls if you have a sweet tooth. The tarts, coffee cakes, and eclairs are what transform the bakery into a full-fledged patisserie. 

2250 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77098
(713) 524-3744
(713) 524-3744

a'Bouzy

Named for the French village in the Champagne region of a similar name, this breezy River Oaks brasserie offers French classics like ratatouille and trout meuniere alongside Gulf-inspired dishes such as the ahi tuna watermelon sashimi and Cajun popcorn shrimp. A must-order is the labor-intensive seafood bouillabaisse — a colorful stew filled with saffron, citrus, shrimp, mussels, and white fish, that pairs well with French bread. A’Bouzy also hosts one of the best weekend brunches in the city, with lemon maple waffles made with lemon marmalade, eggs benedict, and a killer croque-madame.

2300 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77098
(713) 722-6899
(713) 722-6899

Artisans

This trendy Louisiana street French hotspot is a go-to for locals looking to get bistro bites that pair magnificently with robust French wines. The dining room is a ravishing Art Nouveau meets rustic-chic space, and the food is equally as stunning, with enchanting entrees like the cote de veau gascon — a pan-seared veal chop swimming in a creamy wild mushroom risotto and plated with Brussels sprouts and a raisin demi-glace. Though a bit of a splurge, the caviar trio — a combination of white sturgeon, Bowfin and smoked trout roe — is divinely paired with pillowy blinis, sour cream, and egg salad, making it totally worth it.

3201 Louisiana St, Houston, TX 77006
(713) 529-9111
(713) 529-9111

Bistro Menil

Situated in the Menil Collection campus, this bistro led by chef Greg Martin ties in his travels throughout Europe with French techniques to create a comforting all-day restaurant. Indulge in salads, pizzas, and entrees like its signature crab cakes with caper mayonnaise pepper and its 12-hour beef short rib topped with port wine and shallot reduction. Or, for a nice change of pace, try the afternoon tea service. For $65 per person, you’ll experience a pairing of elegant bites and pastries alongside a selection of soothing, fragrant teas. 

1513 W Alabama St, Houston, TX 77006
(713) 904-3537
(713) 904-3537
Bistro Menil
Bistro Menil offers a quaint place to enjoy French fare.
Bistro Menil

Bistro Le Cep

The cuisine of la Campagne shines through at this quaint bistro through its wine offerings and dishes like the lapin aux haricots verts — rabbit roasted in a light mustard sauce with green beans and buttered spaetzle, or the cotelettes d’agneau grillees — a savory plate of grilled lamb chops. Start with the onion soup, topped with gooey gruyere, and finish with the tarte tatin — its caramelized apple tart served with a side of vanilla ice cream — for a perfect, well-rounded meal. Be sure to stay up to date with their special events and wine tastings, where diners can meet the chef.

11112 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77042
(713) 783-3985
(713) 783-3985

PS-21

A love letter to France, owner Sebastien Laval and chef Philippe Schmit collab to create a menu that’s rooted in traditional French cuisine but with a modern flair. Open for lunch, brunch, and dinner, items like steak tartare made with prime-grade tenderloin, seared foie gras and truffle vinaigrette, and rich lobster bisque, served two ways — topped with a flaky pastry puff, and baked with fish quenelles serve — as prime starters, while entrees like the duck breast Wellington, the steak frites, and the cheesy tableside raclette experience are sure to appease. Treat yourself to a glass (or bottle) of wine from the exclusively French wine list, and end with a chocolate crepe to seal the experience.

2712 Richmond Ave., Houston, TX 77098
(346) 571-8988
(346) 571-8988

Le Jardinier

There are museum restaurants, and then there is Le Jardinier. Located in the Museum of Fine Arts Houston, or MFAH, this sleek hotspot offers French-leaning chef-driven dishes, a polished brunch menu, and a seasonal expression tasting menu experience all under one roof. Expect mains like a spring onion risotto with blue oyster and morel mushrooms, and grilled swordfish with soubise, leeks, and a black garlic coulis. The restaurant’s technique and attention to detail are especially apparent in its desserts, like the butterfly — a delicate yuzu mousse and raspberry compote with pistachio sable. 

5500 Main St Suite 122, Houston, TX 77004
(713) 714-3015
(713) 714-3015
a tablescape at Le Jardinier, featuring lobster, King salmon, wagyu steak, burrata, and more.
Le Jardinier delivers modern takes of French cuisine.
Shannon O’Hara

Eau Tour

This new French concept by restaurateur Benjy Levit offers a fun seafood-centric approach to French and European cuisine in Rice Village. Find delicious crudites, baked mussels drenched in rich snail butter as a call to escargot, the bone-in crispy pork Milanese that nearly covers the plate, and standout caviar service, with selections ranging from Kaluga Amber to the ultra-premium Calvisiis Oscietra Royal. The restaurant’s bright and flowery decor adds to the experience and is complimented by its flirty cocktail menu, with creative offerings like the Spa Day — a refreshing mix of Haku charcoal vodka, aloe liqueur, nori simple citrus, and aquafaba — and the Mean Left Hook, a combination of rhum agricole, green chartreuse, coconut, pineapple, and lime served in a fish-shaped glass.

5117 Kelvin Dr Suite 200, Houston, TX 77005
(713) 492-2490
(713) 492-2490
Eau Tour’s bone-in pork Milanese topped with charred cabbage and prosciutto.
Eau Tour’s crispy pork Milanese is a must-try.
Brittany Britto Garley

Cafe Rabelais

This Rice Village brasserie is a great spot to grab classic French fare, with small plates ranging from escargot to foie gras terrine, and rich dishes like cassoulet, boeuf à la Bourguignonne, and its tender roasted rack of lamb served with a honey-thyme brown sauce. Choose from its extensive wine list, which features more than 600 varieties of wine, and then, settle into the cozy dining room and pretend you're in Paris. Order the profiteroles. You won’t regret it.

2442 Times Blvd, Houston, TX 77005
(713) 520-8841
(713) 520-8841
Cafe Rabelais’ rack of lamb served in a cast iron with carrots and green beans.
Cafe Rabelais offers standout dishes like rack of lamb and duck confit in an intimate space in Rice Village.
Brittany Britto Garley

