These 11 Gas Station Restaurants in Houston Are Worth Stopping For

Buc-ee’s is a given, but at these other hidden gems, you can fill up on more than soda and candy

In a city as culinarily rich as Houston, great food can be found where you least expect it, and that includes the many gas stations and convenience stores that dot the city. Fuel service giants like Buc-ee’s and Rudy’s undoubtedly make the list for their wealth of tasty eats and gourmet snacks, but there are lesser-known road stops with food counters, trucks, and full-service restaurants located onsite that are worth exploring. Find dishes like fiery chicken tikka masala with naan, loaded meat burritos slathered with “Lean” sauce, and whole falafel platters, all while you stop for gas.

Fuel up your car — and your belly — at one of these 10 gas station restaurants in Houston.

