The front of Buc-ee’s storefront.
Buc-ee’s brisket sandwiches, breakfast tacos, deli, and fudge counter make it a road trip mainstay.
Buc-ee’s

These 11 Gas Station Restaurants in Houston Are Worth Stopping For

Buc-ee’s is a given, but at these other hidden gems, you can fill up on more than soda and candy

by Megha McSwain and Brittany Britto Garley
by Megha McSwain and Brittany Britto Garley

In a city as culinarily rich as Houston, great food can be found where you least expect it, and that includes the many gas stations and convenience stores that dot the city. Fuel service giants like Buc-ee’s and Rudy’s undoubtedly make the list for their wealth of tasty eats and gourmet snacks, but there are lesser-known road stops with food counters, trucks, and full-service restaurants located onsite that are worth exploring. Find dishes like fiery chicken tikka masala with naan, loaded meat burritos slathered with “Lean” sauce, and whole falafel platters, all while you stop for gas.

Fuel up your car — and your belly — at one of these 10 gas station restaurants in Houston.

Don’t see your favorite gas station restaurant? Shout it in the comments.

Buc-ee’s

Finding sustenance at a Houston gas station can hardly be discussed without mentioning Buc-ees. The road stop, known for its billboards spotlighting a beaver mascot and playful messages about clean restrooms, has grown to be a Texas tradition. Road trippers stop in for far more than candy or beef jerky, with Buc-ee’s Texas-size convenience store stocking jarred condiments, salty snacks, and hot eats made to order, like burritos, burgers, breakfast tacos, and barbecue sandwiches. Don’t forget to stop at the fudge and sweets counter for a special treat.

27700 Katy Fwy, Katy, TX 77494
Buc-ee’s employees working at the Texas Round Up counter, slicing brisket and meats and folding breakfast tacos.
Stopping at this Texas-born convenience store chain is a must on any road trip.
Buc-ee’s

Tandoori Night Dhaba

This food truck serving up traditional Indian street eats is permanently parked in the lot of a Super Stop in Southwest Houston. Similar to the “dhabas”, or no-frill rest stops in India, Tandoori Night offers a place to enjoy a fast meal while on the road. Settle into one of the picnic tables and feast on spicy chana masala, butter chicken, and goat curry with garlic naan.

7821 S Texas 6, Houston, TX 77083
Chismosa's Taco House

Tucked discreetly in the strip mall behind a Citgo gas station in Sugar Land, this casual Mexican restaurant is one of the area’s best-kept secrets for made-to-order breakfast plates, tacos, and more. Find many choices for $10 or less, like the cheese enchilada plate, chilaquiles, or a torta built on toasted French bread. Consider visiting on the weekend when menudo is on the menu.

10021 S Texas 6, Sugar Land, TX 77498
Brisket & Rice

Brenham native Hong Tran grew up around plenty of Hill Country barbecue goodness, and today, he shares his love of smoked meats with the public at his restaurant Brisket & Rice. Formerly an outpost of Church’s Chicken, this barbecue haunt with Asian flair is located inside a Philips 66 gas station in Northwest Houston, and serves up all of the staples: brisket, handmade sausage, slow smoked pulled pork, plus the restaurant’s signature brisket atop a bed of white rice.

13111 Farm to Market Rd 529, Houston, TX 77041
Rudy's "Country Store" and Bar-B-Q

In between filling up and hitting the amenities, score a full feast at this popular Texas road stop which doubles as a barbecue restaurant. Brisket, turkey, pulled pork, and baby back ribs are all available by the half pound, plus find traditional style sides like coleslaw, potato salad, and creamed corn. Kicking off a road trip at the crack of dawn? Fuel up at Rudy’s, and stock up on breakfast tacos for the ride.

14620 Northwest Fwy, Houston, TX 77040
Ekko's Greek American Deli

Uptown is full of dining options, but for solid, budget-friendly Greek comfort eats, look no further than the Valero gas station on Richmond and Sage, which houses Ekko’s Greek American Deli. The no-frills counter boasts a full menu of Greek eats that won’t break the bank, with dishes like fresh Greek salad, hummus with pita, gyro sandwiches, and baklava.

5216 Richmond Ave., Houston, TX 77056
Sunrise Taquito Mexican Grill

This time-honored taqueria, attached to a Shell gas station on Memorial Drive, draws in the crowds as early as 6 a.m. on most mornings. Load up on tacos, like the saucy carne guisada or bacon and potato, or go for something heartier, like the migas platter served with beans and fried potatoes.

5601 Memorial Dr, Houston, TX 77007
AL Quick Stop

AL Quick Stop is located in a Montrose convenient store, and while you won’t find any gas pumps nearby, you will find a large menu of Mediterranean comfort eats, served up hot and in a jiffy. Start with hummus and pita, then indulge wholly in a beef and lamb combination gyro or falafel sandwich dripping in tahini. If Mediterranean isn’t your thing, explore the rest of the menu, which touts Tex-Mex plates, burgers and fries, and a juicy steak sandwich.

2002 Waugh Dr, Houston, TX 77006
Kuji Kitchen

Situated next to a gas station, this Southside charmer brings farm-fresh ingredients and inspiration to Caribbean cuisine. Launched by two local farmers and chef Keisha Griggs, one of the masterminds behind the Black Chefs Table dinner series, the restaurant serves dishes like pelau, Trinidadian doubles, curry goat and shrimp, plus a host of breakfast items, like breakfast tacos, Island Shrimp and Grits, and a French Toast Fete platter that comes with eggs, a breakfast protein of your choice, and grits or breakfast potatoes.

8601 Martin Luther King Blvd Suite B, Houston, TX 77033
Street to Kitchen

What Street to Kitchen lacks in curb appeal, it makes up tenfold in style and substance. The Thai restaurant, helmed by James Beard Award-winning chef Benchawan Painter, is attached to the convenience store of an East End Valero gas station and just blocks away from a train. Chalk it up to character. Despite its lackluster environs, the restaurant is considered among the best in the city, lauded for its fiery menu of traditional Thai eats, like drunken noodles, massaman curry, and pad see ew. With its 10-seat dining room, snagging reservations can be tricky, but fortunately, the restaurant is making a move to a larger space up the street within the Plant this fall.

6501 Harrisburg Blvd, Houston, TX 77011
Chef Jabthong “G” Benchawan Painter and Graham Painter smile behind the counter of their bar at Street to Kitchen.
You’re bound to find chef Jabthong “G” Benchawan Painter hard at work in the back at Street to Kitchen, while co-owner Graham Painter works the front.
Brittany Britto Garley

Gordo Ninos NASA

This Mexican fast food counter, located inside a Clear Lake-area Chevron gas station, is popular for its Space City-themed menu and famed Lean sauce, which adds a pop of bright purple color to most dishes. The Top Drops specials feature items like Spliff tacos, elote, and carne asada fries, and guests are given the option to have their tacos and burritos made keto-friendly.

1419 NASA Road 1, Houston, TX 77058
