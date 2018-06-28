 clock menu more-arrow no yes
More Maps

9 Houston Tres Leches Cakes to Add to Your Bucket List

18 Must-Try Steaks in Houston

9 of Houston’s Hottest Cocktail Bars, June 2022

A spread of chicken fingers, cookies, penne pasta, a cheeseburger, and french fries — and a side of crayons — at Local Table.
Local Table promises a fulfilling food options for both children and adults.
Jenn Duncan

11 Kid-Friendly Houston Restaurants That Grown-Ups Love, Too

Family-fun shouldn’t mean you have to sacrifice flavor

by Brittany Britto Garley and Baylea Jones Updated
View as Map
Local Table promises a fulfilling food options for both children and adults.
| Jenn Duncan
by Brittany Britto Garley and Baylea Jones Updated

Summer is here, and the kids are out of school, which means everyone could use a vacation — or at least a nice dinner out on the town. But dining out with kids can be challenging, especially when a restaurant isn’t exactly built with children in mind.

Let’s face it — these little balls of energy often require enticing food pronto, plenty of elbow room, a distraction, or at least, some form of entertainment (which also means the adults in their life might need a cocktail or two). But dining out shouldn’t mean a family has to skimp on the quality of a meal.

Fortunately, Houston is home to a bounty of kid-friendly restaurants with scrumptious offerings that adults can genuinely enjoy, too. While we’ve removed the now-closed Punk’s Simple Southern Food, Natachee’s Supper ‘n Punch, Christian’s Tailgate, and Crisp, we’ve added Saint Arnold’s Brewing Company, Local Table, BB’s Tex-Orleans, Hobbit Cafe, and Loro as solid options for a family outing.

From neighborhood favorites that pack toys and games, to kid-friendly spots with menus for the minis and excellent cocktails for the grown-ups, here are 11 Houston restaurants are perfect for pint-sized diners and their favorite grown-ups.

Is your favorite kid-friendly spot missing from this map? Shout it out in the comments.

Read More
Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Local Table

Copy Link
2003 W 34th St
Houston, TX 77018
Visit Website

With four locations around the Houston area, including this Garden Oaks/Oak Forest outpost, Local Table makes sure dining is a flavorful experience for all ages and diets. Adults can enjoy everything from slow-braised short ribs to spinach artichoke dip, crab cakes, and vegetarian lemon pasta, while kids enjoy their own menu of diverse options, like a falafel ball “happy bowl,” cheeseburgers, pasta, and chicken tenders. The best part? You don’t have to forfeit your love of weekend brunch. Kids can chow down on French toast, breakfast quesadillas, and mini-chocolate chip waffles while grown-ups chill out with a mimosa flight or a glass of frosé.

2. Loro

Copy Link
1001 W 11th St
Houston, TX 77008
(713) 930-2326
(713) 930-2326
Visit Website

With ample space indoors and a lovely back patio with picnic tables, Loro is a perfect destination for families craving barbecue and exciting flavor combinations. The corn fritters, chicken karage, rice bowls, and the oak-smoked brisket sandwiches are crowd-pleasers that little ones are sure to love.

Also Featured in:

3. Jimmy Changas

Copy Link
300 Westgreen Blvd
Katy, TX 77450
(832) 321-5927
(832) 321-5927
Visit Website

Let the kids monkey around at the Jimmy’s Jungle playground, offered at all Jimmy Changas locations, while they wait for their fuel. The Little Jimmy’s menu features a Tex-Mex twist with a choice of cheese enchiladas, crispy tacos, or quesadillas, plus complimentary soft-serve ice cream.

4. BB's Tex-Orleans

Copy Link
2701 White Oak Dr
Houston, TX 77007
(713) 868-8000
(713) 868-8000
Visit Website

Family-friendly doesn’t mean you have to sacrifice flavor. With multiple locations, this local Houston chain is known to pack in the spice with Southern seafood specialties like crawfish, po’ boys, and etouffee — all in a laid-back, welcoming ambiance. The kids' menu, which also acts as a coloring page, offers mac and cheese, burgers, chicken tenders, and a large serving of shrimp and fries. Order a side of red beans and rice. It’s enough to share.

Also Featured in:

5. Saint Arnold Brewing Company

Copy Link
2000 Lyons Ave
Houston, TX 77020
(713) 686-9494
(713) 686-9494
Visit Website

Kids will stay occupied at Saint Arnold’s brewery thanks to its expansive outdoor beer garden, which is outfitted with mazes, decorative art cars, and on-site yard games like bocce and corn hole. Even better are the finger foods and sharable eats like the cheesy pizzas, the soft pretzels served with queso blanco, and a variety of sandwiches. The extra fizzy root beer, made in-house, is a special treat, which can be easily transformed into a float with a scoop of ice cream.

Also Featured in:

6. Niko Niko's Greek & American Cafe

Copy Link
301 Milam St
Houston, TX 77002
(713) 224-4976
(713) 224-4976
Visit Website

Spend a day in Downtown’s Market Square Park and dine at Niko Niko’s walk-up Greek cafe. Adventurous eaters can order mini gyros or chicken kabob pitas off The Little Greek menu or opt for pita pizzas and chicken strips. Bring a Children’s Museum ticket stub for a 10% discount.

7. Mia's Table

Copy Link
3131 Argonne St
Houston, TX 77098
(713) 522-6427
(713) 522-6427
Visit Website

Catering to anyone looking for country comfort, Mia’s features a small patio, classic checkered tablecloths, and free soft serve for kids and adults young at heart. Enjoy the chicken fried chicken or pulled pork sandwich with fresh-squeezed lemonade while the little ones snack on kid-friendly favorites like grilled cheese or hand-dipped corn dogs.

8. Luna Pizzeria

Copy Link
3435 Kirby Dr
Houston, TX 77098
(832) 767-6338
(832) 767-6338
Visit Website

Sharing a delicious pizza with your choice of toppings is only half of the fun when at Luna. While waiting for your pie, grab a basket full of games and puzzles including tic-tac-toe and Magic 8 Ball to play with at the table. End your family-fun outing with a treat, like an apple tostada or the classic chocolate chip cookie.

Also Featured in:

9. Hobbit Cafe

Copy Link
2243 Richmond Ave.
Houston, TX 77098
(713) 526-5460
(713) 526-5460
Visit Website

Bring your kids and your imaginations to the Hobbit Cafe, where they offer “legendary” Tolkien-themed bites, over a dozen burgers to choose from, an outdoor patio, and The Hobbit/LOTR-themed memorabilia, including a perched Smeagol figure. Start with the Great Goblins platter, a sampler of shrimp rolls, fried pickles, jalapeno poppers, quesadillas, and the “dragon wings,” which are dipped in jerk and chipotle sauces.

Also Featured in:

10. Barnaby's Cafe

Copy Link
1801 Binz St
Houston, TX 77004
(713) 874-1454
(713) 874-1454
Visit Website

Every Barnaby’s puts their love for kids on display right on their menu, which features kids’ fried chicken sliders, bite-sized burgers, corn dogs, macaroni and cheese, and more, plus their choice of dessert (Rice Krispie treats, strawberries, ice cream, or a cookie). But the Museum District location across from the Children’s Museum is especially perfect for family outings. Tykes can color, tinker with toy robots, or play games on the outdoor patio while they wait for their food.

Also Featured in:

11. Little Matt's

Copy Link
6203 Edloe St
Houston, TX 77005
(713) 592-6200
(713) 592-6200
Visit Website

Little Matt’s isn’t just kid-friendly, it’s kid-focused. Established in honor and memory of the owners’ son, entertainment is endless at this quaint eatery, which houses an iPad station, a candy counter spilling over with sweet treats, a photo booth, and an arcade. Kids aren’t the only ones having fun, though. Adults are treated to complimentary wine, beer, or margaritas. And to make it even more feel-good — a portion of the establishment’s proceeds goes to the Texas Children’s Hospital.

More in Maps

© 2022 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

1. Local Table

2003 W 34th St, Houston, TX 77018

With four locations around the Houston area, including this Garden Oaks/Oak Forest outpost, Local Table makes sure dining is a flavorful experience for all ages and diets. Adults can enjoy everything from slow-braised short ribs to spinach artichoke dip, crab cakes, and vegetarian lemon pasta, while kids enjoy their own menu of diverse options, like a falafel ball “happy bowl,” cheeseburgers, pasta, and chicken tenders. The best part? You don’t have to forfeit your love of weekend brunch. Kids can chow down on French toast, breakfast quesadillas, and mini-chocolate chip waffles while grown-ups chill out with a mimosa flight or a glass of frosé.

2003 W 34th St
Houston, TX 77018
Visit Website

2. Loro

1001 W 11th St, Houston, TX 77008

With ample space indoors and a lovely back patio with picnic tables, Loro is a perfect destination for families craving barbecue and exciting flavor combinations. The corn fritters, chicken karage, rice bowls, and the oak-smoked brisket sandwiches are crowd-pleasers that little ones are sure to love.

1001 W 11th St
Houston, TX 77008
(713) 930-2326
Visit Website

3. Jimmy Changas

300 Westgreen Blvd, Katy, TX 77450

Let the kids monkey around at the Jimmy’s Jungle playground, offered at all Jimmy Changas locations, while they wait for their fuel. The Little Jimmy’s menu features a Tex-Mex twist with a choice of cheese enchiladas, crispy tacos, or quesadillas, plus complimentary soft-serve ice cream.

300 Westgreen Blvd
Katy, TX 77450
(832) 321-5927
Visit Website

4. BB's Tex-Orleans

2701 White Oak Dr, Houston, TX 77007

Family-friendly doesn’t mean you have to sacrifice flavor. With multiple locations, this local Houston chain is known to pack in the spice with Southern seafood specialties like crawfish, po’ boys, and etouffee — all in a laid-back, welcoming ambiance. The kids' menu, which also acts as a coloring page, offers mac and cheese, burgers, chicken tenders, and a large serving of shrimp and fries. Order a side of red beans and rice. It’s enough to share.

2701 White Oak Dr
Houston, TX 77007
(713) 868-8000
Visit Website

5. Saint Arnold Brewing Company

2000 Lyons Ave, Houston, TX 77020

Kids will stay occupied at Saint Arnold’s brewery thanks to its expansive outdoor beer garden, which is outfitted with mazes, decorative art cars, and on-site yard games like bocce and corn hole. Even better are the finger foods and sharable eats like the cheesy pizzas, the soft pretzels served with queso blanco, and a variety of sandwiches. The extra fizzy root beer, made in-house, is a special treat, which can be easily transformed into a float with a scoop of ice cream.

2000 Lyons Ave
Houston, TX 77020
(713) 686-9494
Visit Website

6. Niko Niko's Greek & American Cafe

301 Milam St, Houston, TX 77002

Spend a day in Downtown’s Market Square Park and dine at Niko Niko’s walk-up Greek cafe. Adventurous eaters can order mini gyros or chicken kabob pitas off The Little Greek menu or opt for pita pizzas and chicken strips. Bring a Children’s Museum ticket stub for a 10% discount.

301 Milam St
Houston, TX 77002
(713) 224-4976
Visit Website

7. Mia's Table

3131 Argonne St, Houston, TX 77098

Catering to anyone looking for country comfort, Mia’s features a small patio, classic checkered tablecloths, and free soft serve for kids and adults young at heart. Enjoy the chicken fried chicken or pulled pork sandwich with fresh-squeezed lemonade while the little ones snack on kid-friendly favorites like grilled cheese or hand-dipped corn dogs.

3131 Argonne St
Houston, TX 77098
(713) 522-6427
Visit Website

8. Luna Pizzeria

3435 Kirby Dr, Houston, TX 77098

Sharing a delicious pizza with your choice of toppings is only half of the fun when at Luna. While waiting for your pie, grab a basket full of games and puzzles including tic-tac-toe and Magic 8 Ball to play with at the table. End your family-fun outing with a treat, like an apple tostada or the classic chocolate chip cookie.

3435 Kirby Dr
Houston, TX 77098
(832) 767-6338
Visit Website

9. Hobbit Cafe

2243 Richmond Ave., Houston, TX 77098

Bring your kids and your imaginations to the Hobbit Cafe, where they offer “legendary” Tolkien-themed bites, over a dozen burgers to choose from, an outdoor patio, and The Hobbit/LOTR-themed memorabilia, including a perched Smeagol figure. Start with the Great Goblins platter, a sampler of shrimp rolls, fried pickles, jalapeno poppers, quesadillas, and the “dragon wings,” which are dipped in jerk and chipotle sauces.

2243 Richmond Ave.
Houston, TX 77098
(713) 526-5460
Visit Website

10. Barnaby's Cafe

1801 Binz St, Houston, TX 77004

Every Barnaby’s puts their love for kids on display right on their menu, which features kids’ fried chicken sliders, bite-sized burgers, corn dogs, macaroni and cheese, and more, plus their choice of dessert (Rice Krispie treats, strawberries, ice cream, or a cookie). But the Museum District location across from the Children’s Museum is especially perfect for family outings. Tykes can color, tinker with toy robots, or play games on the outdoor patio while they wait for their food.

1801 Binz St
Houston, TX 77004
(713) 874-1454
Visit Website

11. Little Matt's

6203 Edloe St, Houston, TX 77005

Little Matt’s isn’t just kid-friendly, it’s kid-focused. Established in honor and memory of the owners’ son, entertainment is endless at this quaint eatery, which houses an iPad station, a candy counter spilling over with sweet treats, a photo booth, and an arcade. Kids aren’t the only ones having fun, though. Adults are treated to complimentary wine, beer, or margaritas. And to make it even more feel-good — a portion of the establishment’s proceeds goes to the Texas Children’s Hospital.

6203 Edloe St
Houston, TX 77005
(713) 592-6200
Visit Website

Related Maps