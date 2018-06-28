11 Kid-Friendly Houston Restaurants That Grown-Ups Love, Too

Summer is here, and the kids are out of school, which means everyone could use a vacation — or at least a nice dinner out on the town. But dining out with kids can be challenging, especially when a restaurant isn’t exactly built with children in mind.

Let’s face it — these little balls of energy often require enticing food pronto, plenty of elbow room, a distraction, or at least, some form of entertainment (which also means the adults in their life might need a cocktail or two). But dining out shouldn’t mean a family has to skimp on the quality of a meal.

Fortunately, Houston is home to a bounty of kid-friendly restaurants with scrumptious offerings that adults can genuinely enjoy, too. While we’ve removed the now-closed Punk’s Simple Southern Food, Natachee’s Supper ‘n Punch, Christian’s Tailgate, and Crisp, we’ve added Saint Arnold’s Brewing Company, Local Table, BB’s Tex-Orleans, Hobbit Cafe, and Loro as solid options for a family outing.

From neighborhood favorites that pack toys and games, to kid-friendly spots with menus for the minis and excellent cocktails for the grown-ups, here are 11 Houston restaurants are perfect for pint-sized diners and their favorite grown-ups.

Is your favorite kid-friendly spot missing from this map? Shout it out in the comments.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.