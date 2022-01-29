 clock menu more-arrow no yes
More Maps

15 Essential Houston Ramen Spots

15 Excellent Houston Dining Destinations Open on Mondays

The 38 Essential Houston Restaurants

Chinese Lunar New Year
Lunar New Year is a time to celebrate
Wang Jiang/Costfoto/Future Publishing via Getty Images

Where to Celebrate Lunar New Year in Houston

Festivities commemorating the Year of the Tiger are underway

by Megha McSwain
View as Map
Lunar New Year is a time to celebrate
| Wang Jiang/Costfoto/Future Publishing via Getty Images
by Megha McSwain

Lunar New Year is upon us, and with two weeks’ worth of celebrations, there are plenty of ways to properly ring in the Year of the Tiger. The holiday kicks off with the first new moon of the lunar calendar on February 1 and continues until the first full moon, two weeks later. Commemorated by spirited lion and dragon dances, fireworks, gift-giving, and epic feasting, festivities are vibrant and lively. In Houston, Asiatown has long served as a popular destination to gather, but new restaurants, malls, even breweries, are putting their twists on the occasion.

Whether you’re looking to enjoy a lively outdoor destination with family or an exclusive multi-course dinner with performances by one of Houston’s top dance troops, here are 11 exciting destinations to celebrate the Year of the Tiger.

Read More
Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Top Sushi

Copy Link
8851 Metropark Dr #100
Shenandoah, TX 77385
(936) 231-8448
(936) 231-8448
Visit Website

Top Sushi — the Woodlands newbie – is ringing in the Lunar New Year and celebrating its one-year anniversary, all in one day – giving guests two celebrations in one. Join the fun on February 18 with a 7:30 p.m. performance by Soaring Phoenix.

2. Phat Eatery

Copy Link
23119 Colonial Pkwy Suite B-2
Katy, TX 77449
(832) 913-6382
(832) 913-6382
Visit Website

Katy Asian Town’s standout restaurant, Phat Eatery, will offer a special six-course tasting in honor of Lunar New Year, with seatings at 7 p.m. on February 1 and 11:30 a.m. on February 5 and 6. Traditional holiday dishes like lump crab fried rice and roti Peking duck rolls will be served family-style, and guests will be treated to a lion dance by Lee Golden. Seats are $78 per guest and $28 for children ages 4 to 12.

Also Featured in:

3. Katy Mills

Copy Link
5000 Katy Mills Cir
Katy, TX 77494
(281) 644-5000
(281) 644-5000
Visit Website

In between shopping in Katy Mills Mall’s outlets, visitors can take in the Lunar New Year on February 12. Don’t miss the performance by the Soaring Phoenix troop, which will begin dancing their way through the food court starting at noon.

4. 8th Wonder Brewery

Copy Link
2202 Dallas St
Houston, TX 77003
(713) 581-2337
(713) 581-2337
Visit Website

The Otaku Food Festival and 8th Wonder have partnered up to host a Lunar New Year festival at the EaDo brewery from noon to 10 p.m. on Saturday, January 29, and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday, January 30. The free family-friendly commemoration will feature live music, dozens of beers from the onsite brewery, and more than 30 local food vendors, with cuisine from Japan, the Philippines, Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand.

Also Featured in:

5. Tobiuo

Copy Link
23501 Cinco Ranch Blvd Suite H130
Katy, TX 77494
(281) 394-7156
(281) 394-7156
Visit Website

The Houston Lion Kings will grace the dining room at Tobiuo, performing traditional lion and dragon dances at 7 p.m. on February 5. A slew of new cold tastings and desserts will be offered alongside house favorites.

6. River Oaks District

Copy Link
4444 Westheimer Rd
Houston, TX 77027
(713) 904-1310
(713) 904-1310
Visit Website

Red lanterns, symbolizing luck and prosperity, dot the district leading up to Lunar New Year celebrations. At 3 p.m. on February 5, dance troop Soaring Phoenix will perform a traditional dragon dance, and the celebration will continue at 3 p.m. on February 12, with a full afternoon of performances, including acrobats and stilt walkers, and photo booths to capture the experience. 

7. Lúa Viet Kitchen

Copy Link
1540 W Alabama St UNIT 300
Houston, TX 77006
(346) 227-7047
(346) 227-7047
Visit Website

Go for the heaping vermicelli bowls, and stay to ring in the Year of the Tiger at Lua Viet Kitchen in Montrose. There, a winding and hypnotic dragon dance performance will kick off the festivities at 5 p.m. on February 5.

8. Asia Society Texas Center

Copy Link
1370 Southmore Blvd
Houston, TX 77004
(713) 496-9901
(713) 496-9901
Visit Website

Asia Society will keep its annual tradition of welcoming people of all ages to its Lunar New Year event from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m on February 5. Guests can partake in activities like papercutting, Chinese calligraphy, zodiac games, and interactive storytime. While the event is free, registration is required, and dance performances by the Huaxing Arts Group at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. are ticketed – $5 for museum members and $10 for nonmembers.

9. Ginger Kale

Copy Link
6104 Hermann Park Dr
Houston, TX 77030
(832) 539-8988
(832) 539-8988
Visit Website

The lush grounds surrounding Ginger Kale at Hermann Park serve as a picturesque backdrop for Lunar Year celebrations. With views of McGovern Lake, the fast-casual café will feature a traditional lion dance by dance troop Soaring Phoenix at 11 a.m. on Sunday, January 30.

Also Featured in:

10. Chinese Community Center

Copy Link
9800 Town Park Dr
Houston, TX 77036
(713) 271-6100
(713) 271-6100
Visit Website

The longtime tradition of celebrating Lunar New Year at the Chinese Community Center continues this year on February 5 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The free, outdoor event will feature a Lucky Find Bazaar marketplace consisting of local vendors and food stalls, Asian heritage programs, and live dance performances, including a kung fu show.

11. Viet Hoa Center

Copy Link
8300 W Sam Houston Pkwy S
Houston, TX 77072
(832) 448-8828
(832) 448-8828
Visit Website

Two full days of honoring Lunar New Year are planned at the Viet Hoa Center in Houston’s Asia Town. From 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on February 5 and 6, guests are invited to enjoy live music, lion and dragon dance performances with lucky firecrackers, and martial arts demonstrations. Hear a New Year’s greetings from Mayor Sylvester Turner and Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo at 2 p.m. February 5.

More in Maps

© 2022 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

1. Top Sushi

8851 Metropark Dr #100, Shenandoah, TX 77385

Top Sushi — the Woodlands newbie – is ringing in the Lunar New Year and celebrating its one-year anniversary, all in one day – giving guests two celebrations in one. Join the fun on February 18 with a 7:30 p.m. performance by Soaring Phoenix.

8851 Metropark Dr #100
Shenandoah, TX 77385
(936) 231-8448
Visit Website

2. Phat Eatery

23119 Colonial Pkwy Suite B-2, Katy, TX 77449

Katy Asian Town’s standout restaurant, Phat Eatery, will offer a special six-course tasting in honor of Lunar New Year, with seatings at 7 p.m. on February 1 and 11:30 a.m. on February 5 and 6. Traditional holiday dishes like lump crab fried rice and roti Peking duck rolls will be served family-style, and guests will be treated to a lion dance by Lee Golden. Seats are $78 per guest and $28 for children ages 4 to 12.

23119 Colonial Pkwy Suite B-2
Katy, TX 77449
(832) 913-6382
Visit Website

3. Katy Mills

5000 Katy Mills Cir, Katy, TX 77494

In between shopping in Katy Mills Mall’s outlets, visitors can take in the Lunar New Year on February 12. Don’t miss the performance by the Soaring Phoenix troop, which will begin dancing their way through the food court starting at noon.

5000 Katy Mills Cir
Katy, TX 77494
(281) 644-5000
Visit Website

4. 8th Wonder Brewery

2202 Dallas St, Houston, TX 77003

The Otaku Food Festival and 8th Wonder have partnered up to host a Lunar New Year festival at the EaDo brewery from noon to 10 p.m. on Saturday, January 29, and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday, January 30. The free family-friendly commemoration will feature live music, dozens of beers from the onsite brewery, and more than 30 local food vendors, with cuisine from Japan, the Philippines, Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand.

2202 Dallas St
Houston, TX 77003
(713) 581-2337
Visit Website

5. Tobiuo

23501 Cinco Ranch Blvd Suite H130, Katy, TX 77494

The Houston Lion Kings will grace the dining room at Tobiuo, performing traditional lion and dragon dances at 7 p.m. on February 5. A slew of new cold tastings and desserts will be offered alongside house favorites.

23501 Cinco Ranch Blvd Suite H130
Katy, TX 77494
(281) 394-7156
Visit Website

6. River Oaks District

4444 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77027

Red lanterns, symbolizing luck and prosperity, dot the district leading up to Lunar New Year celebrations. At 3 p.m. on February 5, dance troop Soaring Phoenix will perform a traditional dragon dance, and the celebration will continue at 3 p.m. on February 12, with a full afternoon of performances, including acrobats and stilt walkers, and photo booths to capture the experience. 

4444 Westheimer Rd
Houston, TX 77027
(713) 904-1310
Visit Website

7. Lúa Viet Kitchen

1540 W Alabama St UNIT 300, Houston, TX 77006

Go for the heaping vermicelli bowls, and stay to ring in the Year of the Tiger at Lua Viet Kitchen in Montrose. There, a winding and hypnotic dragon dance performance will kick off the festivities at 5 p.m. on February 5.

1540 W Alabama St UNIT 300
Houston, TX 77006
(346) 227-7047
Visit Website

8. Asia Society Texas Center

1370 Southmore Blvd, Houston, TX 77004

Asia Society will keep its annual tradition of welcoming people of all ages to its Lunar New Year event from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m on February 5. Guests can partake in activities like papercutting, Chinese calligraphy, zodiac games, and interactive storytime. While the event is free, registration is required, and dance performances by the Huaxing Arts Group at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. are ticketed – $5 for museum members and $10 for nonmembers.

1370 Southmore Blvd
Houston, TX 77004
(713) 496-9901
Visit Website

9. Ginger Kale

6104 Hermann Park Dr, Houston, TX 77030

The lush grounds surrounding Ginger Kale at Hermann Park serve as a picturesque backdrop for Lunar Year celebrations. With views of McGovern Lake, the fast-casual café will feature a traditional lion dance by dance troop Soaring Phoenix at 11 a.m. on Sunday, January 30.

6104 Hermann Park Dr
Houston, TX 77030
(832) 539-8988
Visit Website

10. Chinese Community Center

9800 Town Park Dr, Houston, TX 77036

The longtime tradition of celebrating Lunar New Year at the Chinese Community Center continues this year on February 5 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The free, outdoor event will feature a Lucky Find Bazaar marketplace consisting of local vendors and food stalls, Asian heritage programs, and live dance performances, including a kung fu show.

9800 Town Park Dr
Houston, TX 77036
(713) 271-6100
Visit Website

11. Viet Hoa Center

8300 W Sam Houston Pkwy S, Houston, TX 77072

Two full days of honoring Lunar New Year are planned at the Viet Hoa Center in Houston’s Asia Town. From 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on February 5 and 6, guests are invited to enjoy live music, lion and dragon dance performances with lucky firecrackers, and martial arts demonstrations. Hear a New Year’s greetings from Mayor Sylvester Turner and Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo at 2 p.m. February 5.

8300 W Sam Houston Pkwy S
Houston, TX 77072
(832) 448-8828
Visit Website

Related Maps