Where to Celebrate Lunar New Year in Houston

Lunar New Year is upon us, and with two weeks’ worth of celebrations, there are plenty of ways to properly ring in the Year of the Tiger. The holiday kicks off with the first new moon of the lunar calendar on February 1 and continues until the first full moon, two weeks later. Commemorated by spirited lion and dragon dances, fireworks, gift-giving, and epic feasting, festivities are vibrant and lively. In Houston, Asiatown has long served as a popular destination to gather, but new restaurants, malls, even breweries, are putting their twists on the occasion.

Whether you’re looking to enjoy a lively outdoor destination with family or an exclusive multi-course dinner with performances by one of Houston’s top dance troops, here are 11 exciting destinations to celebrate the Year of the Tiger.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.