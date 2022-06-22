Share All sharing options for: 9 Houston Tres Leches Cakes to Add to Your Bucket List

In Houston, where Latin American cuisine reigns supreme, tres leches is a truly iconic dessert.

The history of tres leches is often debated, but whether it originated in Mexico or Nicaragua is a discussion for another day. One thing that most people can agree on is the dessert’s foundation. Translated in English to “three milks,” tres leches begins with a fluffy sponge cake that is then soaked in a sweet combination of evaporated milk, condensed milk, and whole milk or heavy cream before being topped with a form of frosting or whipped cream.

The result? A creamy, milky sometimes slightly salty dish that has become a staple for many social gatherings in the region.

Still, several local bakeries and restaurants around the city take their own liberties with the classic. El Bolillo Bakery, which opened in 1998, and Treacherous Leches both offer original takes, but push the boundaries with more modern combinations like Oreo, red velvet and Reese’s Peanutbutter, while establishments like Churrascos and Phoenicia Specialty Foods use the tres leches blueprint to create new sweet dishes entirely. Regardless, the diversity within the tres leches is worth diving into, so treat yourself.

Here are 9 spots in Houston dishing out some of the best tres leches.

Don’t see your favorite spot on the list? Shout it out in the comments.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.