Le Jardinier’s plush dining room, with a tree-filled mural, suede-like green seats, and floor-to-ceiling windows.
With floor-to-ceiling windows and decor that channels the vibrance of a garden, Le Jardinier is a picturesque place to dine in on a rainy day.
Claudia Casbarian

11 Houston Restaurants That Are Perfect for a Rainy Day

Vibe out during Houston’s rainy days with tunes, comforting dishes, and window seat views of the drizzle

by Minh T. Truong
by Minh T. Truong

Hurricane in Houston season is upon us, meaning plenty of soggy days ahead, which can be a bummer for many residents. Some prefer to cancel plans and hunker down for the night rather than watch the rain wash through the city.

But for those still seeking a dining experience and rainy-day sustenance, it doesn’t have to be all doom and gloom. For some, the rain sets the scene. Whether seeking refuge from a torrential downpour or just a slight drizzle, here are some restaurants that excel at offering solace and reprieve from the wet weather.

And as always, stay safe!

Don’t see your favorite rainy-day restaurant or bar? Shout it in the comments.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.
Squable

Wet and dreary days at Squable are best spent at the bar, where mixologists can guarantee a stiff Manhattan and where the kitchen serves carb-heavy European cuisine that meets the stomach like a comforting hug. Try the signature dutch baby pancake, which has ricotta, preserved kumquat, and black pepper honey.

632 W 19th St, Houston, TX 77008
(832) 834-7362
(832) 834-7362

Bistro 555

The French can make anything romantic, even bad weather. Bistro 555, the quaint bistro on the Westside takes you as close to the French countryside as you can get. Sit inside in the cozy dining room, or if it’s just a drizzle, grab a small table in the covered front patio area. Then, enjoy traditional French dishes like its rich boeuf bourguignon.

13616 Memorial Dr, Houston, TX 77079
(713) 827-8008
(713) 827-8008

Flora

Hunker down in this glass treehouse while enjoying margaritas and cocktails made with fresh juices and an array of Mexican dishes, like the al pastor tacos, the grilled octopus, or the parrillada — the chef’s selection of seafood and meats, served with house-made tortillas, refried beans, rice, and a salsa flight. Nestled in the Buffalo Bayou Park with floor-to-ceiling windows and bright chandeliers, you’ll find an optimal and picturesque view — rain or shine.

3422 Allen Pkwy, Houston, TX 77019
(713) 360-6477
(713) 360-6477

Campesino Coffee House

With the familiarity of a friend’s living room, Montrose’s Latin-centric coffee shop is exactly the kind of place you want to be on a rainy day. Grab a horchata iced coffee and a pastry and opt for a booth or a seat on a plush couch with your favorite book while the rain pours. Work up an appetite? Order the Salvadorian-style chicken tamale, that’s filled with a combination of chicken, potatoes, and chickpeas, and down a warming café de olla, served in a charming traditional earthen clay pot.

2602 Waugh Dr, Houston, TX 77006
(832) 831-6486
(832) 831-6486

Kau Ba

If it’s not raining cats and dogs, and there’s just enough of a cool breeze, the covered patio at Kau Ba is the perfect location for Vietnamese street food, including Vietnamese pizzas, egg rolls, and Asian-inspired cocktails, like the pho loma, a play on the paloma that incorporates a pho spice syrup.

2502 Dunlavy St Suite B, Houston, TX 77006
(713) 497-5300
(713) 497-5300
Street egg rolls from Kau Bau served with a side of picked vegetables and lettuce.
Cozy up on the patio of Kau Ba for some comforting Vietnamese eats.
Kau Ba

Pondicheri

There’s no better place to wait out the rain than in the chic yet warm dining room of Pondicheri, where the menu spans breakfast, lunch, dinner, and even happy hour, – meaning you could hunker down at this modern Indian restaurant all day. Start with their Morning Thali, a combination platter with a centerpiece of carrot paratha, topped with a fried egg, that’s surrounded by an assortment of sides, like keema, upma, and saag. Then, enjoy the comfort of a soul-warming masala chai.

2800 Kirby Dr b132, Houston, TX 77098
(713) 522-2022
(713) 522-2022

93' Til

There’s something about stormy weather that brings back memories of congregating in the den of a friend’s house and listening to music and playing board games. This is the exact vibe at 93 ‘Til, except with exceptional cocktails and an ever-changing, creative seasonal menu. One constant on the menu to give a try is the foie gras torchon “PB&J”,  with mixed berry jam and pecan butter on brioche toast.

1601 W Main St, Houston, TX 77006
(281) 846-6405
(281) 846-6405

Nobie's

Instead of being at home when it rains, you can just feel like you are at Nobie’s. The converted bungalow, named after owner Martin Strayer’s grandmother,  is inherently cozy but there is something to be said about tucking into the dilly bread or delving into a bowl of its Nonno’s (grandfather’s) pasta — an al dente, house-made tagliatelle with bolognese and parmesan — while listening to the steady fall of rain on the rooftop.

2048 Colquitt St, Houston, TX 77098
(346) 319-5919
(346) 319-5919
Ribbons of pappardelle noodles with meat sauce, topped with parmesan and parsley at Nobie’s.
Nonna’s pasta at Nobie’s is a classic.
Jack Thompson

Le Jardinier

When the forecast reads gloomy, getting lost in a museum for hours is an ideal plan, and fortunate for museum-goers at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston, it’s also a great excuse for fine dining at Le Jardinier. The airy space, anchored by floor-to-ceiling windows and a wall of bright tapestry trees, provides a garden vibe and a seasonal menu of vibrant dishes that will make you forget what’s happening outside.

5500 Main St Suite 122, Houston, TX 77004
(713) 714-3015
(713) 714-3015

Lees Den

Located just upstairs of the Local Foods Market, this Rice Village wine bar and speakeasy is perfect to duck into to keep dry. With a low key, yet sophisticated vibe, Lees is a prime place for a having a conversation over a shared bottle of wine and its selection of small plates. Try the stunning Japanese milk bread and smoked trout roe caviar or the foie gras pate that’s served with yuzu grapes, almond chili oil, and an herb-miso. 

2424 Dunstan Rd #125, Houston, TX 77005
(713) 522-7602
(713) 522-7602
Lees Den cocktail with a side of chips.
Enjoy a cocktail or two at this speakeasy-style wine bar.
Jenn Duncan

Vino & Vinyl

With a low-key and cool vibe that’s palpable as soon as you walk in, this intimate wine bar in Sugar Land’s Town Square is a perfect place to savor a rainy day. Spot the turntables that spin vinyl records of everything from Taylor Swift to Bob Marley, grab a seat in the corner or at the bar, and enjoy their stellar happy hour menu that features bar bites like the risotto balls or the bourbon-glazed pork belly that’s topped with sesame seeds.

15977 City Walk, Sugar Land, TX 77479
(281) 277-0565
(281) 277-0565

