 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
More Maps

14 of Houston’s Best Steak Nights

14 Houston Restaurants Raising the Bar for Lunch

24 Essential Coffee Shops in Houston

More in Houston See more maps
A spread of sliced Beijing duck with accoutrement.
The Beijing duck at Benny Chow’s requires three days of preparation.
Brian Kennedy

12 Houston Restaurants Serving Flavorful Beijing Duck

The traditional Chinese dish is well-represented in Houston

by Megha McSwain
View as Map
The Beijing duck at Benny Chow’s requires three days of preparation.
| Brian Kennedy
by Megha McSwain

Like carving a turkey on Thanksgiving or ham on Easter, there is something that feels ceremonial and special about indulging in Beijing duck. Sometimes referred to as “Peking” duck, a transliteration of Mandarin that means Beijing, the classic Chinese dish has a rich history, dating back to the 13th century when it was said to have originated in Hangzhou in the Northwestern Zhejiang province of China. Its complex preparation and subsequent presentation are just as intriguing as its roots.

The hours- and sometimes days-long process includes poaching and drying out the duck before marinating and roasting it in a dedicated Beijing duck oven. The result yields duck meat with crispy skin and robust flavor that is traditionally presented with accouterments, like hoisin sauce, scallions, and a wrap or a cradle for the meat — typically thin crepe-style rice pancakes or steamed buns. Oftentimes, the presentation features a second and third course, which incorporates the remaining parts of the bird that are mixed with vegetables to make a stir-fry or simmered with its bones to make a soup.

Tasked with preparing your own Beijing duck can sound daunting, to say the least, but fortunately, many Chinese restaurants in Houston offer their own iterations. Here are 12 restaurants to consider for a feast starring Beijing duck.

Don’t see your favorite place for Beijing duck on this list? Shout it in the comments.

Read More

Bamboo House

Copy Link

It’s worth making the trek to Humble for a taste of the Beijing duck at this casual Sichuan restaurant. Bamboo House’s lauded iteration can be ordered as a half or whole and is presented with delicate pancake wraps, soybean sauce, cucumber, and green onion, plus a warm bowl of soup brought out to the table first to enjoy as an appetizer. If you’ve got room, try an order of the Japanese egg tofu or the house beef noodles.

7855 N Sam Houston Pkwy E, Humble, TX 77396
(281) 441-3456
(281) 441-3456

Also featured in:

Chung Wang BBQ

Copy Link

Grabbing to go? This Katy hotspot is the perfect place for juicy, roasted duck on the fly. Order a roasted duck plate with rice, with the option to add on Chinese barbecue staples like barbecue pork, spare ribs, and roasted pork belly. Or go for the whole duck meal, served in two trays with fresh cucumber slices, spring onions, a sweet sauce, and rice pancakes, for $47.

23119 Colonial Pkwy Suite B-1, Katy, TX 77449
(281) 783-8383
(281) 783-8383

Also featured in:

Benny Chows

Copy Link

At Berg Hospitality newcomer Benny Chows, Beijing duck can be enjoyed with a great ceremony in the restaurant’s dedicated Peking Duck Room where guests have prime views into the kitchen. The specially sourced Jurgielewicz duck requires three days of preparation, with the process including 24-hour curing with a special wok seasoning, followed by a blanch and soak in in maltose before it’s air dried for another 24 hours. On the final day, it is cooked in a specialty Beijing duck oven; then, presented with julienned scallion, cucumber, and pickled daikon, plus housemade hoisin, cranberry sauce, and pancakes.

1818 Washington Avenue Suite A-150, Houston, TX 77007
(346) 888-1818
(346) 888-1818

Also featured in:

Duck N Bao

Copy Link

As its moniker hints, you’ll find half and whole presentations of Beijing duck at Duck N Bao. The With its thin, crispy skin, the savory meat boasts a gentle dusting of sugar and arrives with traditional accompaniments like cucumber, scallion, duck sauce, and pancakes. With the whole duck, guests have the option of having a large order of duck soup or minced duck meat in lettuce wraps.

5535 Memorial Dr suite o, Houston, TX 77007
(832) 849-1783
(832) 849-1783

Also featured in:

Spicy Girl

Copy Link

Beijing Duck is showcased in fine fashion and three full courses at this casual Midtown restaurant. First, sliced meat with crispy skin is presented with bao, pickled daikon and carrot, and sweet hoisin sauce; followed by a second course with a stir-fry made with thigh and leg meat. Finally, the last course offers a soul-warming soup using the bones.

917 Winbern St Unit B, Houston, TX 77002
(832) 623-7990
(832) 623-7990

Also featured in:

Trendy Dumpling

Copy Link

This casual retail strip restaurant may be known for its bounty of dumplings, but the duck here has its own cult following. Thick cuts of duck meat arrive piled high with a side of cucumbers, scallions, and duck sauce, along with a stack of pancakes. Know before you go: the Beijing duck boasts a 40-minute wait time.

3285 Southwest Fwy, Houston, TX 77027
(713) 750-9398
(713) 750-9398

A Ly Oriental Restaurant

Copy Link

Open morning, noon, and night, seven days a week, this Asiatown standby is a reliable, bargain-friendly choice when looking to satisfy an epic duck craving. Here, a platter of meat is encircled with fluffy bao, allowing guests to build perfectly plump pockets stuffed with juicy meat and a slather of hoisin sauce. Dining with a big group? Splurge on the Beijing duck preparation for groups of up to 10.

11360 Bellaire Blvd #260, Houston, TX 77072
(281) 575-7888
(281) 575-7888

Peking Impression

Copy Link

Located in Asiatown’s Dun Huang Plaza, Peking Impression draws in diners from all corners of the city for its Beijing duck, available in half or whole portions. Thick slices, revealing only the duck’s crispy exterior, arrive tightly packed together, and upon closer examination, fatty meat with juices dripping entices from within. Guests are offered the choice of having the meal with duck soup or fried duck bones.

9889 Bellaire Blvd Suite D-224, Houston, TX 77036
(281) 766-8666
(281) 766-8666

East Wall Restaurant

Copy Link

At this Cantonese mainstay in Asiatown’s Dun Huang Plaza, the Beijing duck is known to sell out often. If you’ve got the time and the appetite, indulge in the full three courses, including the brothy duck soup, stir-fry, and meat with crispy skin and bao.

9889 Bellaire Blvd #301, Houston, TX 77036
(713) 981-8803
(713) 981-8803

Fung's Kitchen

Copy Link

This iconic Chinese restaurant is beloved for its dim sum and Chinese comfort eats, which include a house-roasted Beijing duck. A half or whole bird is presented with scallions and plum sauce, and guests are given the choice of thin tortilla wraps or steamed buns. Can’t get your fill of duck? Start with the duck rolls, made with shredded duck meat, or the spicy duck salad as an appetizer.

7320 Southwest Fwy #115, Houston, TX 77074
(713) 779-2288
(713) 779-2288

Also featured in:

Peking Cuisine

Copy Link

While Peking Cuisine has Beijing duck on offer, the Sugar Land restaurant requires guests to reserve it with at least 24 hours advance notice. The hefty mix of sliced meat and separated crispy skin arrives with soft, thin pancakes, green onions, house duck sauce, and a helping of duck soup.

8332 Southwest Fwy, Houston, TX 77074
(713) 988-5838
(713) 988-5838

Courtyard Cuisine 宅门

Copy Link

Beijing duck is one of the most sought-after items on the menu at Courtyard Cuisine. The restaurant touts a solid presentation that gives guests the choice of ordering a half or whole duck, which comes with a side of duck soup. Here, they offer thin pancakes in lieu of steamed buns, and traditional accouterments, like cucumbers, spring onion, and duck sauce.

3412 Hwy 6 Ste. A, Sugar Land, TX 77478
(346) 874-7510
(346) 874-7510

More in Maps

© 2023 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

Bamboo House

7855 N Sam Houston Pkwy E, Humble, TX 77396

It’s worth making the trek to Humble for a taste of the Beijing duck at this casual Sichuan restaurant. Bamboo House’s lauded iteration can be ordered as a half or whole and is presented with delicate pancake wraps, soybean sauce, cucumber, and green onion, plus a warm bowl of soup brought out to the table first to enjoy as an appetizer. If you’ve got room, try an order of the Japanese egg tofu or the house beef noodles.

7855 N Sam Houston Pkwy E, Humble, TX 77396
(281) 441-3456
(281) 441-3456

Chung Wang BBQ

23119 Colonial Pkwy Suite B-1, Katy, TX 77449

Grabbing to go? This Katy hotspot is the perfect place for juicy, roasted duck on the fly. Order a roasted duck plate with rice, with the option to add on Chinese barbecue staples like barbecue pork, spare ribs, and roasted pork belly. Or go for the whole duck meal, served in two trays with fresh cucumber slices, spring onions, a sweet sauce, and rice pancakes, for $47.

23119 Colonial Pkwy Suite B-1, Katy, TX 77449
(281) 783-8383
(281) 783-8383

Benny Chows

1818 Washington Avenue Suite A-150, Houston, TX 77007

At Berg Hospitality newcomer Benny Chows, Beijing duck can be enjoyed with a great ceremony in the restaurant’s dedicated Peking Duck Room where guests have prime views into the kitchen. The specially sourced Jurgielewicz duck requires three days of preparation, with the process including 24-hour curing with a special wok seasoning, followed by a blanch and soak in in maltose before it’s air dried for another 24 hours. On the final day, it is cooked in a specialty Beijing duck oven; then, presented with julienned scallion, cucumber, and pickled daikon, plus housemade hoisin, cranberry sauce, and pancakes.

1818 Washington Avenue Suite A-150, Houston, TX 77007
(346) 888-1818
(346) 888-1818

Duck N Bao

5535 Memorial Dr suite o, Houston, TX 77007

As its moniker hints, you’ll find half and whole presentations of Beijing duck at Duck N Bao. The With its thin, crispy skin, the savory meat boasts a gentle dusting of sugar and arrives with traditional accompaniments like cucumber, scallion, duck sauce, and pancakes. With the whole duck, guests have the option of having a large order of duck soup or minced duck meat in lettuce wraps.

5535 Memorial Dr suite o, Houston, TX 77007
(832) 849-1783
(832) 849-1783

Spicy Girl

917 Winbern St Unit B, Houston, TX 77002

Beijing Duck is showcased in fine fashion and three full courses at this casual Midtown restaurant. First, sliced meat with crispy skin is presented with bao, pickled daikon and carrot, and sweet hoisin sauce; followed by a second course with a stir-fry made with thigh and leg meat. Finally, the last course offers a soul-warming soup using the bones.

917 Winbern St Unit B, Houston, TX 77002
(832) 623-7990
(832) 623-7990

Trendy Dumpling

3285 Southwest Fwy, Houston, TX 77027

This casual retail strip restaurant may be known for its bounty of dumplings, but the duck here has its own cult following. Thick cuts of duck meat arrive piled high with a side of cucumbers, scallions, and duck sauce, along with a stack of pancakes. Know before you go: the Beijing duck boasts a 40-minute wait time.

3285 Southwest Fwy, Houston, TX 77027
(713) 750-9398
(713) 750-9398

A Ly Oriental Restaurant

11360 Bellaire Blvd #260, Houston, TX 77072

Open morning, noon, and night, seven days a week, this Asiatown standby is a reliable, bargain-friendly choice when looking to satisfy an epic duck craving. Here, a platter of meat is encircled with fluffy bao, allowing guests to build perfectly plump pockets stuffed with juicy meat and a slather of hoisin sauce. Dining with a big group? Splurge on the Beijing duck preparation for groups of up to 10.

11360 Bellaire Blvd #260, Houston, TX 77072
(281) 575-7888
(281) 575-7888

Peking Impression

9889 Bellaire Blvd Suite D-224, Houston, TX 77036

Located in Asiatown’s Dun Huang Plaza, Peking Impression draws in diners from all corners of the city for its Beijing duck, available in half or whole portions. Thick slices, revealing only the duck’s crispy exterior, arrive tightly packed together, and upon closer examination, fatty meat with juices dripping entices from within. Guests are offered the choice of having the meal with duck soup or fried duck bones.

9889 Bellaire Blvd Suite D-224, Houston, TX 77036
(281) 766-8666
(281) 766-8666

East Wall Restaurant

9889 Bellaire Blvd #301, Houston, TX 77036

At this Cantonese mainstay in Asiatown’s Dun Huang Plaza, the Beijing duck is known to sell out often. If you’ve got the time and the appetite, indulge in the full three courses, including the brothy duck soup, stir-fry, and meat with crispy skin and bao.

9889 Bellaire Blvd #301, Houston, TX 77036
(713) 981-8803
(713) 981-8803

Fung's Kitchen

7320 Southwest Fwy #115, Houston, TX 77074

This iconic Chinese restaurant is beloved for its dim sum and Chinese comfort eats, which include a house-roasted Beijing duck. A half or whole bird is presented with scallions and plum sauce, and guests are given the choice of thin tortilla wraps or steamed buns. Can’t get your fill of duck? Start with the duck rolls, made with shredded duck meat, or the spicy duck salad as an appetizer.

7320 Southwest Fwy #115, Houston, TX 77074
(713) 779-2288
(713) 779-2288

Peking Cuisine

8332 Southwest Fwy, Houston, TX 77074

While Peking Cuisine has Beijing duck on offer, the Sugar Land restaurant requires guests to reserve it with at least 24 hours advance notice. The hefty mix of sliced meat and separated crispy skin arrives with soft, thin pancakes, green onions, house duck sauce, and a helping of duck soup.

8332 Southwest Fwy, Houston, TX 77074
(713) 988-5838
(713) 988-5838

Courtyard Cuisine 宅门

3412 Hwy 6 Ste. A, Sugar Land, TX 77478

Beijing duck is one of the most sought-after items on the menu at Courtyard Cuisine. The restaurant touts a solid presentation that gives guests the choice of ordering a half or whole duck, which comes with a side of duck soup. Here, they offer thin pancakes in lieu of steamed buns, and traditional accouterments, like cucumbers, spring onion, and duck sauce.

3412 Hwy 6 Ste. A, Sugar Land, TX 77478
(346) 874-7510
(346) 874-7510

Related Maps