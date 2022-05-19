11 Houston Restaurants With Breathtaking Views

From manicured gardens to sky high patios, bask in the city’s most scenic settings.

The charm of dining in Houston may be in the fabulous retail-strip dives in Chinatown and the no-frill cafes of Montrose and beyond, but that doesn’t mean the city isn’t rich with restaurants that offer a noteworthy view as well.

Steakhouses worthy of serving as wedding venues, open-air rooftop bars, and waterfront seafood haunts make up the list of impressive destinations where the view is just as much a feast for the senses as the food and drink.

While in the season of long, sun-kissed days, consider a meal at one of these 11 restaurants touting the prettiest views.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.