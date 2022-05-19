 clock menu more-arrow no yes
State Fare outdoor patio with dining tables.
State Fare’s new location in the Woodlands offers waterfront patio seating.
Lisa Gochman PR

11 Houston Restaurants With Breathtaking Views

From manicured gardens to sky high patios, bask in the city’s most scenic settings.

by Megha McSwain
State Fare’s new location in the Woodlands offers waterfront patio seating.
| Lisa Gochman PR
by Megha McSwain

The charm of dining in Houston may be in the fabulous retail-strip dives in Chinatown and the no-frill cafes of Montrose and beyond, but that doesn’t mean the city isn’t rich with restaurants that offer a noteworthy view as well.

Steakhouses worthy of serving as wedding venues, open-air rooftop bars, and waterfront seafood haunts make up the list of impressive destinations where the view is just as much a feast for the senses as the food and drink.

While in the season of long, sun-kissed days, consider a meal at one of these 11 restaurants touting the prettiest views.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. State Fare Kitchen & Bar

1900 Hughes Landing Blvd Suite 200
The Woodlands, TX 77380
(281) 825-5368
(281) 825-5368
State Fare’s new Woodlands outpost boasts a highly sought-after amenity that none of the other locations have — a waterfront patio. Located within the popular retail and restaurant hub, Hugh’s Landing, guests can enjoy all of the same burgers, snacks, and entrees as its other locations, but with a vacation-worthy view.

Outdoor patio on the water.
Enjoy waterfront dining at State Fare’s new Woodlands location.
Lisa Gochman PR

2. Back Table

2301 N Millbend Dr
The Woodlands, TX 77380
(281) 364-6400
(281) 364-6400
Located on the golf course at the scenic Woodlands Resort, Back Table is a true escape from the hustle and bustle of the city. The waterfront restaurant features an upscale menu including raw and chargrilled oysters, wild-caught salmon, and steak frites, plus sweet and spicy craft cocktails and a stellar tres leches.

3. Rainbow Lodge

2011 Ella Blvd
Houston, TX 77008
(713) 861-8666
(713) 861-8666
This real-life log cabin turned restaurant, situated on the banks of White Oak Bayou, is one of the city’s most charming destinations to dine with a view. The 100-year-old cabin boasts dreamy interiors with real log walls and plenty of windows to enjoy the natural scenery, but it’s the restaurant’s grounds that really impress. Opt for a seat on the deck amidst the bountiful trees, enjoy dishes featuring wild game, like seared duck breast, or opt for flavorful seafood dishes, like the lump crab cake, and experience a true oasis within the city. 

Patterson Murphy PR

4. B&B Butchers & Restaurant

1814 Washington Ave
Houston, TX 77007
(713) 862-1814
(713) 862-1814
The 100-year-old building which houses this boutique steakhouse has plenty of character and charm, but no place more than the restaurant’s second-level terrace. Situated on Washington Avenue’s East End, B&B Butchers offers unobstructed views of the Downtown cityscape while guests enjoy delicious cuts of meat, like juicy filet mignon and Texas wagyu ribeye, and creative dishes like “carpet Bagger on the half shell,” oysters loaded with goodness. Visit by day for weekend brunch, or take in the sunset during dinner nightly.

Jenn Duncan

5. Brenner's on the Bayou

1 Birdsall St
Houston, TX 77007
(713) 868-4444
(713) 868-4444
Many special occasions have been celebrated on the picturesque grounds of Brenner’s on the Bayou. This magical setting, lush with Houston’s natural landscape, spills out onto Buffalo Bayou, allowing diners sweeping views at every turn. Take in cocktails on the covered, outdoor deck, coined the Blue Bar, or settle in for a long, steakhouse dinner in the multi-level dining room, which offers equally impressive views and rich dishes like lobster bisque, the wild boar rack served with marbled potatoes and raclette, and the miso-glazed sea bass.

6. Z on23

1121 Walker St
Houston, TX 77002
(346) 330-3446
(346) 330-3446
A standout among the city’s rooftop bars, Z on 23 atop the Le Meridien Hotel offers unparalleled views of Downtown Houston. Be warned, here your photo-clicking finger may tire — the L-shaped bar — 23 floors high off the ground — boasts not a single bad seat in the house. Grab a cocktail (or many), a charcuterie board, and enjoy the view. And if you’re hungry for a heartier meal, visit Zutro, the full-service restaurant on ground level.

7. Strato 550

1415 Louisiana St 43rd floor
Houston, TX 77002
(832) 280-8977
(832) 280-8977
This sky-high restaurant and bar, located on the 43rd floor of 1415 Louisiana, is Downtown’s best-kept secret. Open for lunch and happy hour only, it serves as a welcome escape from the office. Start with a spring wedge, followed by a Strato burger made with hand-ground brisket, and observe the city in a unique and captivating way.

8. The Grove

1611 Lamar St
Houston, TX 77010
(713) 337-7321
(713) 337-7321
There are lots of dining choices to consider in close proximity of Discovery Green in Downtown, but only one is situated dead in the middle of it. The Grove allows park-goers to enjoy an upscale dining experience while remaining close to all of the action. Substantial glass windows offer park views at every turn, and a wraparound patio lets diners enjoy their meals outdoors. The creamy blue crab mac and cheese is a decadent choice, and you can’t go wrong with the braised short rib, or the cauliflower koshary, if looking for something vegetarian.

9. Tiny Boxwoods

3614 W Alabama St
Houston, TX 77027
(713) 622-4224
(713) 622-4224
The rustic backdrop and neatly landscaped gardens of this beloved West U restaurant are part of its charm. Guests gather early for lunch and Sunday brunch in an effort to snag a seat on the attractive patio. No tables available? Order a latte and one of Tiny’s famous chocolate chip cookies and roam the grounds. 

10. Terrace 54

1709 Dryden Rd
Houston, TX 77030
(713) 730-2404
(713) 730-2404
While the Westin at the Medical Center may not sound like the most thrilling place to dine, the swanky hotel houses one of the prettiest restaurant patios in the city. At Terrace 54, breakfast, lunch, and dinner can be had on the expansive patio overlooking Main Street below. Visit during the popular social hour from 4 to 7 p.m. on weekdays and score $10 cocktails and bar bites as you catch the sunset.

Open air outdoor terrace.
Terrace 54 boasts some of the prettiest views in town.
Lisa Gochman PR

11. Pier 6

113 6th St
San Leon, TX 77539
(281) 339-1515
(281) 339-1515
While it isn’t technically within Houston city limits, Pier 6 in San Leon is frequented by plenty of Houstonians aching for dinner (and lunch or brunch) with a view. The waterfront restaurant offers stunning Gulf views from its vast dining room and sprawling outdoor patio and bar, and an abundance of seafood delights to pair with Insta-worthy frozen cocktails.  

Waterfront patio seating.
Pier 6 offers endless seaside views.
Kimberly Park

