9 Houston Restaurants That Offer a Food on Fire Experience

There are myriad ways for a restaurant to entertain its guests. Some do it with live music. Others via design elements like Instagrammable neon signs and mural art. More recently, Houston establishments are taking entertainment to the next level by tapping into the experiential aspect of dining. The way they’re doing it? By setting food on fire.

From flambeed desserts and salt-baked entrees that are set aflame to steaks delivered to the table on a blazing board, here are nine places around H-town for an immersive food on fire experience.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.