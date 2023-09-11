18 Houston Restaurants With Dishes Made for Sharing

We’ve all heard the old adage “sharing is caring,” and this certainly rings true when dining out. Food often serves as a love language — a tangible thing that can feed the soul and bring everyone at the table closer. Though any dish can be shared (if you try), certain cuisines and dish formats are made for communal dining. While Eater Houston also has a map for those looking for restaurants that can easily accommodate large groups of six or more, this map is specifically intended for those looking to share and experience dishes with friends, family, or other dining partners regardless of group size.

With extravagant seafood towers, plentiful family-style meals, tapas-style small plates, and main dishes big enough to share, these are some of Houston’s best places to come together for a sharable meal.