Rainbow Lodge table set-up.
Rainbow Lodge offers various set-ups to make your big day special.
Rainbow Lodge/official photo

10 Great Houston Restaurants For Your Wedding Day

When tying the knot, these restaurants and bars will make your big day memorable

by Brittany Britto Garley
If you book a reservation through an Eater link, Vox Media may earn a commission.
Planning a wedding can be incredibly stressful. Aside from mapping out the intricate details and decor of your dream day, ensuring every guest is well-fed and taken care of and balancing a budget can make what is supposed to be a memorable day, nerve-wracking.

Luckily, there are workarounds that can take off some of the pressure — like hosting your wedding at a restaurant or bar rather than a wedding venue. Such establishments typically have impressive event and outdoor spaces where it can be easy to envision a dance floor or a ceremony altar, and most have the staff and set-up (think tables, chairs, glassware, etc) to successfully host large groups and feed them, too. Many restaurants also waive room or venue rental fees, and instead, require food and/or drink minimums, meaning couples can cut costs and allocate their funds to some of the most essential aspects of celebrating their commitment.

Whether opting for a My Big Fat Greek Wedding-style shindig or a small, intimate gathering, here are 10 Houston restaurants and bars where you can say your I do’s without a hitch.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Rainbow Lodge

2011 Ella Blvd
Houston, TX 77008
(713) 861-8666
(713) 861-8666
If hosting a wedding in the woods is your goal, the quaint feeling of Rainbow Lodge is right up your alley. In addition to a forest-like outdoor ceremony space, the restaurant also offers up its four event spaces, which can seat anywhere from 10 to 80 people, plus tables, chairs, and linens available on site. Though there are no room fees here, Rainbow Lodge does require an easy-to-meet food and beverage minimum thanks to its top-notch menu full of seafood, grilled game, and fine wines. Parties of 100 or more will also be required to rent out the entire restaurant — costing anywhere from $9,000 to $26,000, according to the website, so be sure to keep your budget in mind.

2. Saint Arnold Brewing Company

2000 Lyons Ave
Houston, TX 77020
(713) 686-9494
(713) 686-9494
Looking for an out-of-the-box place to tie the knot? Opt for this city staple, which offers up full catering and draft beer and drink packages in its main beer hall, which accommodates roughly 224 people at picnic seating, or its “Investor’s Pub,” which is also outfitted with an assortment of picnic tables, bar stools, and leather chairs for up to 60 people. Though the charming, covered beer garden can’t be reserved for private parties, it’s a perfect place for guests to sneak away for a nightcap or photo-op with Downtown skyline views.

3. B&B Butchers & Restaurant

1814 Washington Ave
Houston, TX 77007
(713) 862-1814
(713) 862-1814
With a spacious rooftop with riveting skyline views, this steakhouse can be transformed into a simple, yet dreamy wedding venue. The rooftop patio, which seats up to 80 people, can be the perfect locale for a smaller ceremony and can be combined into a reception area with the upstairs dining room that can seat up to 160. If going for small and intimate, opt for the Butcher’s Room, which seats 20 people, and features an intriguing brick backdrop. Choosing from the catering menu — which promises the steakhouse’s staples, like the filet, the Snake River Farms Pork Chop, or the wasabi crusted tuna — is guaranteed one of the best parts of wedding planning.

4. Brenner's on the Bayou

1 Birdsall St
Houston, TX 77007
(713) 868-4444
(713) 868-4444
Whether opting for a micro-wedding with a handful of your favorite people, or a big gathering of 200, Brenner’s offers a dreamy backdrop. The Garden Gazebo, which offers panoramic views of the 4-acre landscape, is ready-made for ceremonies; the Blue Bar offers a sultry lounge area, perfect for cocktail hour or an alluring seated dinner; and the stunning deck offers views of Buffalo Bayou with seating for up to 85 people. The food will not disappoint, with your choice of prix fixe menus, buffets, carving stations, and/or passed hors d’oeuvres.

5. The Grove

1611 Lamar St
Houston, TX 77010
(713) 337-7321
(713) 337-7321
With its floor-to-ceiling windows and the rustic elegance of a city treehouse, take in the Grove’s scenic views of Downtown and Discovery Green Park. Bask in the outdoors by reserving the Grace Event Lawn, perfect for a large-scale event, or host your party at the Lake House for serene vibes by the water. If a rain plan is important, the Primavera Room has stunning views of the park’s natural gardens, century-old Oak trees, and a butterfly garden from a private deck, and the second floor also offers a deck and private balcony with exquisite views of the gardens and nearby skyline. What’s more — most decor, like centerpieces, linens, chairs, and more, are included, and catering services are offered in the form of passed hors d' oeuvres, buffet, or plated meals.

6. The Annie Cafe & Bar

1800 Post Oak Blvd Suite 6170
Houston, TX 77056
(713) 804-1800
(713) 804-1800
The clean and bright aesthetic and excellent selection of food and wine make Cafe Annie a prime location to celebrate your commitment. With whitewashed brick walls, floor-to-ceiling windows, and palm trees strewn throughout, the restaurant features six different rooms available for private parties, many of which include glimpses of the tree-lined Post Oak Boulevard.

7. Ouisie's Table

3939 San Felipe St
Houston, TX 77027
(713) 528-2264
(713) 528-2264
This River Oaks institution has been a destination for private events and weddings for nearly 50 years, accommodating up to 250 guests total with various rooms to meet the needs of different parties. It also provides a stellar catering menu for brunch, lunch, or dinner, plus additional services like set up and clean up, flowers and decor, specialty linen, and wedding cakes. Planning for an outdoor ceremony? Combined with a closed porch, the endearing outdoor Bears’ Garden is ornate with fountains and lush greenery for a picturesque moment.

8. AvantGarden

411 Westheimer Rd
Houston, TX 77006
(832) 287-5577
(832) 287-5577
If having a mansion in the middle of Montrose to yourself sounds appealing for your wedding, AvantGarden is the way to go. Known for hosting live music, spoken word events, and burlesque shows, this bar and event space has been a community institution for years and transforms into a magical venue for weddings on weekends, complete with foliage and illustrious lanterns. The well-connected owner Mariana offers all-inclusive and customized packages to suit your needs, complete with her services as a wedding planner. The best part, though? The on-site taco truck, Taqueria El Palomo, is a fun and popular pick for reception dinners.

9. Brennan's of Houston

3300 Smith St
Houston, TX 77006
(713) 522-9711
(713) 522-9711
Opened in 1967, the Houston outpost of Brennan’s is known for its Southern charm and a mouthwatering menu that will transport you to New Orleans. In addition to its menu full of Creole staples like snapping turtle soup, bananas foster, and the Gulf fish Pontchartrain, the restaurant has plenty of venue rooms to choose from, including its picture-perfect courtyard with greenery, shaded oak trees, and a spouting fountain, plus a chic wine room, which seats just 30 people for an intimate setting.

10. Tony's

3755 Richmond Ave
Houston, TX 77046
(713) 622-6778
(713) 622-6778
With a mix of elegant and mod decor and superb Italian dining, Tony’s is suitable for any wedding celebration. The restaurant as a whole can seat up to 300 people, but features rooms with distinct features like the spacious main dining room, with its towering sculptures and flower centerpieces, or the wine library, which seats 12 people amid a backdrop of an impressive wine collection and a glittering Murano chandelier crown.

