This ritzy neighborhood touts some of the finest dining and diverse choices in the city

River Oaks may be known for its lot of “see and be seen” restaurants, but there’s plenty of solid fare to be found within the confines of this historically upscale neighborhood. Along with time-honored gems, the area is home to exciting newcomers and bustling developments like River Oaks District and River Oaks Shopping Center, which house their own crop of destination restaurants.

With all-day cafes, buzzy brasseries, rustic trattorias slinging heaping plates of pasta, and vibe dining restaurants that combine dinner and drinks with dazzling live entertainment, River Oaks is a hotbed for great dining with much to explore. So, whether you’re in search of a festive place suitable for groups, the perfect date night spot, or simply a tried and true eatery to find sustenance during a day of retail therapy, consider these 18 essential River Oaks restaurants.

