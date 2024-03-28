10 Essential Places That Capture the Legendary Third Ward’s Ongoing Renaissance

Nestled in the southeast corner of Central Houston is the Third Ward, one of the city’s oldest and most important historic neighborhoods. The Third Ward was one of Houston’s four original districts, as designated by the city’s charter in 1840, and over time, became a centerpiece of Houston’s thriving African American community, and a hub of Black culture in Texas.

The neighborhood has produced some of the country’s most important artists and cultural figures and was a childhood home of some of the country’s most magnetic performers. Actors and sisters Phylicia Rashad and Debbie Allen, who is also a celebrated dancer and choreographer, grew up in the neighborhood, as did sisters Solange and Beyoncé. As the Houston native releases her first country album, Cowboy Carter, which debuts on Friday, March 29, Houstonians are gearing up for listening parties, and seeking out comforting Southern meals to enrich the soul.

These restaurants, cafes, and bakeries — decades-old cultural institutions, and others that are relative newcomers to the neighborhood — have become staples of the vibrant Third Ward community. Whether looking for decadent bowls of southern-style ramen, cupcakes and cookies, Jamaican patties, or a good, time-tested hamburger, a plethora of options await in this storied neighborhood.