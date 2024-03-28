 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
An image of many Caribbean seafood and meat dishes, all of which are placed around a central plate of Jamaican patties and bread. Plates are multicolored and include green, blue, yellow, and red colors.
Reggae Hut is one of several essential stops in Houston’s Third Ward.
Reggae Hut/Facebook

10 Essential Places That Capture the Legendary Third Ward’s Ongoing Renaissance

The definitive guide on where to eat in the storied Third Ward neighborhood

by Kayla Stewart
Reggae Hut is one of several essential stops in Houston’s Third Ward.
| Reggae Hut/Facebook
by Kayla Stewart

Nestled in the southeast corner of Central Houston is the Third Ward, one of the city’s oldest and most important historic neighborhoods. The Third Ward was one of Houston’s four original districts, as designated by the city’s charter in 1840, and over time, became a centerpiece of Houston’s thriving African American community, and a hub of Black culture in Texas.

The neighborhood has produced some of the country’s most important artists and cultural figures and was a childhood home of some of the country’s most magnetic performers. Actors and sisters Phylicia Rashad and Debbie Allen, who is also a celebrated dancer and choreographer, grew up in the neighborhood, as did sisters Solange and Beyoncé. As the Houston native releases her first country album, Cowboy Carter, which debuts on Friday, March 29, Houstonians are gearing up for listening parties, and seeking out comforting Southern meals to enrich the soul.

These restaurants, cafes, and bakeries — decades-old cultural institutions, and others that are relative newcomers to the neighborhood — have become staples of the vibrant Third Ward community. Whether looking for decadent bowls of southern-style ramen, cupcakes and cookies, Jamaican patties, or a good, time-tested hamburger, a plethora of options await in this storied neighborhood.

Eater maps are curated by editors and aim to reflect a diversity of neighborhoods, cuisines, and prices. Learn more about our editorial process.

Cream Burger

For more than 60 years, Cream Burger has been a staple of the Houston community. Sitting at the corner of Elgin and Scott Street, sisters Beverly and Sandra Greenwood are two of seven siblings who have helped run the family-owned burger joint. Opened by their parents Verna and Willie Greenwood in 1961, students from nearby University of Houston and Texas Southern University, and longtime residents of the storied community have shown up week after week for simple, albeit deeply satisfying hamburgers, chili cheese fries, and ice cream cones.

3481 Elgin Street, Houston, Texas 77004
(713) 659-7660
(713) 659-7660

Frenchy's

Beyoncé has long boasted her love of Frenchy’s, a longtime Houston institution and one of the original fried chicken drive-thrus in the city. Her most recent celebration of its fried chicken wings and thighs, depicted in “Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé,” illustrated Houstonians’ love for the fried chicken spot. Founded in 1969 by New Orleans native Percy Creuzot, the local chain serves up crispy seasoned chicken and Creole-style sides, like boudin balls, collard greens, and gumbo, along with po-boys, fried fish and sweet potato pie.

3602 Scott Street, Houston, Texas 77004
(713) 748-2233
(713) 748-2233

Reggae Hut

Reggae Hut’s menu is full of Caribbean classics like long-simmered oxtails, curry goat with peas and rice, plantains and patties — savory pastries stuffed with stewed vegetables. There’s also jerk chicken, coconut shrimp, and even rum punch to go. While you’re at it, pick up a bottle of sorrel, the spiced red drink made from Jamaican hibiscus flowers.

4814 Almeda Rd, Houston, TX 77004
(713) 520-7171
(713) 520-7171
An image of many Caribbean seafood and meat dishes, all of which are placed around a central plate of Jamaican patties and bread. Plates are multicolored and include green, blue, yellow, and red colors.
Reggae Hut’s menu is full of Caribbean classics.
Reggae Hut/Facebook

Ray's BBQ Shack

East Texas-style barbecue is the name of the game at this longtime Riverside Terrace barbecue joint. At Ray’s, pitmaster Rayford S. Busch smokes Cajun-spiced meat over hickory, including a 14-hour slow-smoked brisket, and Chicago-style rib tips, the underside of a traditional spare rib cut. The chopped brisket sandwich and loaded stuffed brisket baked potato are ample presentations of one-third of the Texas trinity. For sides, don’t miss the smoked mac and cheese and potato salad.

3929 Old Spanish Trail, TX 77021
(713) 748-4227
(713) 748-4227

The Doshi House

The inviting atmosphere at this community hub has made this cafe a neighborhood favorite. The team behind Doshi House leads with warmth, and a range of vegan and vegetarian options provide a welcome alternative to some of the more meat-focused restaurants nearby. Consider the vegan Korean barbecue tacos; flour tortillas filled with potato, quinoa, and a house sauce; and a host of excellent coffee and tea options, such as the coconut cream-based Hawaiiano, and Japanese matcha tea.

3419 Emancipation Ave, Houston, TX 77004
(713) 814-5085
(713) 814-5085

Crumbville, TX

Just near the Doshi House, baker Ella Russell (nickname: Edubalicious) bakes vegan, gluten-free and non-vegan treats like the Netflix and chill, an oatmeal cookie with dried cranberries, crystallized ginger and kale popcorn baked inside; or the vegan Oreo and oatmeal craisin, which includes dried cranberries. One of her signatures is the “Stuffedcup,” a cupcake hybrid with cookie dough cooked right inside the cake. The bakery offers a few savory treats, too. Grab an order of boudin egg rolls or crunchy boudin sushi rolls for the road.

2316 Elgin Street, TX 77004
(281) 935-3352
(281) 935-3352

Sparkle's Hamburger Spot

Juicy, hefty burgers are made to order at this old-school take-out spot off Emancipation Avenue. Sparkle’s patties are extra thick and can come topped with condiments and toppings like chili, guacamole, hickory bacon, jalapeños. The restaurant also serves other dishes like hot dogs and pork chop sandwiches, but the decadent burgers are the star of the show.

4420 Emancipation Ave (Rosewood St), Houston, TX 77004
(713) 225-8044
(713) 225-8044
An image of a hamburger next to a red and white daquiri.
Sparkles is known especially known for its lofty burgers.
Facebook

Navy Seafood

For generations, this seafood house has offered affordable fried fish platters, as well as family and group dinner-friendly options. The counter-service, no-frills stop provides the usual seafood shack pleasantries: Think fried fish sandwiches, shrimp and fish platters, and shrimp fried rice. Among its larger order offerings, consider the 10-piece catfish deal for $30, as well as shrimp and oyster deals. Navy Seafood offers specials of 15 fried shrimp ($12.49) and 15 oysters ($23.99), and specials for hushpuppies, chicken strips, and wings.

3201 Emancipation Avenue, Houston, Texas 77004
(713) 526-5644
(713) 526-5644

Soul Food Vegan

At this established vegan restaurant, find hearty and comforting plant-based and meatless Southern comforts, like okra gumbo with vegan roux, mushroom po’ boys, a Cajun pasta melt with tomato sauce and cashew cheese over veggie rotini noodles, and a vegan burger with Cajun spices. The red beans and rice and vegan spaghetti are comforting options, too.

2901 Emancipation Ave (at Tuam St), Houston, TX 77004
(713) 814-8865
(713) 814-8865
Facebook

Leighton's

The “house of lamb and ramen” makes good on its promise with rich, spicy bowls of lamb ramen, Cajun rice bowls, and a number of surf and turf lamb and seafood dishes. Travel through the ramen menu, which includes such combinations as chicken and sausage; lamb, lobster, and shrimp; and chicken, shrimp, and lobster. There are plentiful wing options, too. Order them rubbed or sauced with spice rubs and flavors such as hot and honey, sweet spice, and lemon pepper.

4405 Emancipation Avenue, Houston, Texas 77004
(713) 636-9727
(713) 636-9727

