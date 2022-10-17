Share All sharing options for: 14 of Houston’s Best Steak Nights

Spice up any week night with a juicy steak at these Bayou City bars and restaurants

Share All sharing options for: 14 of Houston’s Best Steak Nights

With establishments like B&B Butchers, Georgia James, Gatsby’s, and Pappas Bros. Steakhouse, it’s easy to know where to go for a top-notch steak in Houston.

Fortunately, specially-scheduled Steak Nights have been a Houston bar tradition since the percolation of the city’s vibrant dining scene, and many locals know that some of the most flavorful and affordable steaks are being cooked up in more casual places like bars, breweries, or restaurants that are certainly not steakhouses.

From prime rib nights at one of the hottest restaurants in town to bargains at your laid-back neighborhood watering hole, here are 14 week day steak night options.

Don’t see your favorite steak night on this list? Shout it in the comments.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.