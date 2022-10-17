 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
A person cuts a steak, which is plated with a baked potato loaded with sour cream and chives and a side of elote at Monkey’s Tail.
In Houston, Steak Night is a tradition.
Kirsten Gilliam

14 of Houston’s Best Steak Nights

Spice up any week night with a juicy steak at these Bayou City bars and restaurants

by Sean Hekmat
In Houston, Steak Night is a tradition.
| Kirsten Gilliam
by Sean Hekmat

With establishments like B&B Butchers, Georgia James, Gatsby’s, and Pappas Bros. Steakhouse, it’s easy to know where to go for a top-notch steak in Houston.

Fortunately, specially-scheduled Steak Nights have been a Houston bar tradition since the percolation of the city’s vibrant dining scene, and many locals know that some of the most flavorful and affordable steaks are being cooked up in more casual places like bars, breweries, or restaurants that are certainly not steakhouses.

From prime rib nights at one of the hottest restaurants in town to bargains at your laid-back neighborhood watering hole, here are 14 week day steak night options.

Don’t see your favorite steak night on this list? Shout it in the comments.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

Cottonwood

Home to one of the coziest patios in the city, Cottonwood offers a Thursday night steak special, where diners can choose between an 8-ounce filet, a 12-ounce rib-eye, or a New York strip for $27. Diners can also steer from the traditional steak night itinerary by ordering pork chops ($15) or a rack of lamb ($25). Insider tip: All wine bottles are half-off on Thursdays as well.

3422 N Shepherd Dr, Houston, TX 77018
(713) 802-0410
(713) 802-0410

Monkey's Tail

Cure any case of the Mondays with the $20 steak night at this popular watering hole and cantina. Choose the temperature of your 14-ounce rib-eye, which comes served with a spicy chimichurri, a baked potato, and elote for a Tex-Mex kick, and then pair it with any of Monkey Tail’s boozy margaritas, high balls, or beers on tap.

5802 Fulton St, Houston, TX 77009
(713) 842-7188
(713) 842-7188

The Post Beer & Wine Garden

Remodeled from an early rustic 1900s cantina, this Sunset Heights beer and wine garden hosts its steak night on Tuesdays, where they showcase various cuts of beef like filet, NY strip, and rib-eye s(market priced from $29 to $80), plus chicken breasts ($14), which are all cooked over post oak wood. Pony up for a chimichurri-topped steak; choose one of its $6 sides, and pair it with a malbec or Saison.

6417 N Main St, Houston, TX 77009
(713) 489-3723
(713) 489-3723

Better Luck Tomorrow

Chef Justin Yu and Bobby Heugel’s ever-popular Heights bar and restaurant dishes out a rotating offering of thoughtfully prepared cuts from New York strips to hanger steaks with delicious complements like cultured butter and squash and their famous steak frites for $29. Catch the all-day special every Wednesday, and be sure to take advantage of BLT’s happy hour specials, which offer half-priced drinks.

544 Yale St, Houston, TX 77007
(713) 802-0845
(713) 802-0845

Gristworkz

Though the Hardy Yards brewery formerly known as Local Group Brewing has rebranded as Gristworkz, it still continues to churn out great comfort food and a large tap list. Go for its Wednesday steak night, which serves a $25 prime rib-eye with chimichurri butter, with a large helping of sides including their chicken fried sweet potatoes, roasted cauliflower cream puree, charred green onion, and a house-made roll. Insider tip: All wines are also half off on this day.

1504 Chapman St, Houston, TX 77009
(713) 429-1884
(713) 429-1884

Memorial Trail Ice House

A reconditioned 1930s property turned bar, this ice house is not only a great place to have a drink at one of Houston’s largest patios, but it’s also a prime spot to snag one of the city’s best steak night deals. On Tuesdays, Memorial Trail offers a $15 rib-eye special and also doubles as a beer tasting and trivia night.

6202 Washington Ave, Houston, TX 77007
(713) 497-5500
(713) 497-5500

NettBar

A dog-friendly neighborhood bar and hangout, Nettbar is not only a great place to watch an Astros game or play parlor games while grabbing a cold one. It’s also a hotspot for steak night. On Tuesdays, patrons can get a buttery 14-ounce rib-eye or 8-ounce filet served with chimichurri for $20, both which pair well with beer and wine offered on specials.

4504 Nett St, Houston, TX 77007
(832) 991-8610
(832) 991-8610

Bludorn

Chef Aaron Bludorn’s Fourth Ward stunner has a Wednesday night $80 prime rib special that is amongst one of the best steak experiences you’ll find in all of Houston. Expect the traditional preparation of this hefty, juicy cut alongside equally as impressive sides, such as their jalapeno Yorkshire pudding, potato puree, and horseradish cream. Get there early. This special is first-come, first-serve, and is known to sell out quickly.

807 Taft St, Houston, TX 77019
(713) 999-0146
(713) 999-0146
A slab of Bludorn’s prime rib with a family-size serving of creamed spinach, bread, and a side of au jus.
Bludorn’s prime rib night is a worthy splurge.
Caroline Fontenot

Xochi

In addition to its flavorful moles and its menu of Oaxacan fare, chef Hugo Ortega’s Downtown establishment offers a colorful steak special on Wednesdays. Though specials change weekly, expect prime cuts paired with mole, sides, and a glass of wine for under $50.

1777 Walker St, Houston, TX 77010
(713) 400-3330
(713) 400-3330

Front Porch Pub

Head to Midtown on a Tuesday and kick back on Front Porch’s patio, where you can score 16-ounce rib-eyes and a loaded baked potato for $20 between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. And if you’re a pop-culture buff, participate it in its trivia night, which takes on themes like Halloween, Lord of the Rings, Game of Thrones, Friends, D.C. Comics, and more.

217 Gray St, Houston, TX 77002
(713) 571-9571
(713) 571-9571

Rudyard's

This Montrose institution has been a comfort food mainstay for over 40 years and still offers one of the best bargains in town with its Thursday night steak special. Swing by and get a 16-ounce rib-eye ($35) or New York strip ($32) with hearty sides like their riff on mashed potatoes doused in cheese, a Caesar salad, and a free pint of draft beer alongside your meal.

2010 Waugh Dr, Houston, TX 77006
(713) 521-0521
(713) 521-0521

Ducky McShweeney's

This newly-opened Galleria area brewpub has all the makings of a good Irish pub — great bites, cold beers on tap, and a fun atmosphere. On Thursday nights, they dish out 14-ounce rib-eyes with mashed potatoes and grilled summer vegetables for $25 and 9-ounce pineapple glazed pork chops for $18 each. The experience is heightened with live music every Thursday and an earlier-than-normal happy hour that starts at 2 PM.

2025 Post Oak Blvd, Houston, TX 77056
(346) 701-8147
(346) 701-8147

Bosscat Kitchen & Libations

There is perhaps nothing more alluring than the simple pleasure of good whiskey and steak, both of which are omnipresent at Bosscat Kitchen. Home to one of the city’s biggest whiskey libraries, the Westheimer Road restaurant offers steak nights on Mondays where for $20 you can score a New York Strip Steak, sides, a salad, and bread. Pair it with a whiskey flight and bar bites like the pork belly poutine.

4310 Westheimer Rd #150, Houston, TX 77027
(281) 501-1187
(281) 501-1187

Simone on Sunset

Jumpstart the weekend at this sleek Rice Village dining room or its sexy patio with its Thursday night steak special that’s perfect for date night. Get your choice of a filet, New York strip, or a rib-eye plated with grilled asparagus and mashed potatoes for $35.

2418 Sunset Blvd, Houston, TX 77005
(346) 980-8107
(346) 980-8107

