Where to Eat in Katy Asian Town

Since its inception in 2018, Katy Asian Town has become a worthy dining pocket of the city, where diners can spend all day exploring the myriad of dining choices that span different Asian cultures, from Japanese to Chinese to Vietnamese cuisine, and beyond.

The area has come a long way since there were just a handful of restaurants anchored by the H Mart grocery store. These days the choices are dizzying, but to make it easier on you, here’s a guide to the essential restaurants in Katy Asian Town.

