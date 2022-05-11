 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
A spread of meats, curries, rice bowls, and sauces at Phat Eatery.
A spread from Phat Eatery in Katy Asian Town.
Jenn Duncan

Where to Eat in Katy Asian Town

From bars and restaurants to whimsical dessert shops, the buzzy enclave is overflowing with dining choices

by Minh Truong and Mai Pham
A spread from Phat Eatery in Katy Asian Town.
| Jenn Duncan
by Minh Truong and Mai Pham

Since its inception in 2018, Katy Asian Town has become a worthy dining pocket of the city, where diners can spend all day exploring the myriad of dining choices that span different Asian cultures, from Japanese to Chinese to Vietnamese cuisine, and beyond.

The area has come a long way since there were just a handful of restaurants anchored by the H Mart grocery store. These days the choices are dizzying, but to make it easier on you, here’s a guide to the essential restaurants in Katy Asian Town.

Is your favorite Katy Asian Town restaurant missing from this map? Let us know in the comments.

Chung Wang BBQ

Craving Chinese barbecue? You’ll know you’ve arrived at the right place when you see the roast ducks hanging in the window. A traditional Hong Kong-style barbecue spot, this humble mom-and-pop is the place to go in Katy Asian Town for Cantonese roast duck, Peking duck, char siu, crispy roast pork, and more, with the option to order combination rice plates. Dine-in at the small restaurant, or opt for takeout –  the most popular option.

23119 Colonial Pkwy Suite B-1, Katy, TX 77449
(281) 783-8383
(281) 783-8383

Phat Eatery

It’s hard not to love this Malaysian eatery by Alex Au-Yeung, a former James Beard semi-finalist for Best Chef. A giant neon sign that reads “FEED ME” greets guest, along with a breakdown of the word “Phat,” an acronym for “pretty hot and tempting.” If stumped on what to order, rely on the knowledgeable servers who are well-equipped to assemble a belly-busting family-style tasting menu with the restaurant’s greatest hits, like roti canai, Hainanese chicken, beef rendang, sizzling tofu, and mee go reng. Go hungry, and plan on having leftovers.

23119 Colonial Pkwy Suite B-2, Katy, TX 77449
(832) 913-6382
(832) 913-6382
A flaky piece of roti, with a side of curry for dipping.
Phat Eatery’s signature eats include roti canai, beef randang, and sizzling tofu.
K. Park

Soju 101

You’ll want to spend hours at this Korean restaurant and soju bar. Communal tables encourage plate-sharing and imbibing, a giant flat-screen TV shows K-pop videos, and there are private rooms for karaoke. The menu is huge, spanning a variety of soups, Korean fried chicken, tteokbokki rice cakes, and everything in between — all meant to be paired with your favorite soju, beer, or cocktail. Just press the button for service.

23119 Colonial Pkwy Suite A-7, Katy, TX 77449
(832) 913-3446
(832) 913-3446

Com Tam Saigon

Copy Link

The restaurateur who operates Com Tam Saigon once owned a place on Bellaire Boulevard, but sold it a few years ago, only to set up shop in Katy Asian Town. This means those beloved plates of com tam bi cha thit nuong (broken rice with shredded pork skin, steamed egg meatloaf, and grilled pork) are the real deal. If you’re longing for something else, the menu offers. vermicelli bowls, fried rice, and stir-fry as well. As a bonus, this no-frills, family-friendly place is easy on the pocketbook. Most standard rice plates ring in under $10.

23119 Colonial Pkwy Suite B-4, Katy, TX 77449
(832) 437-9838
(832) 437-9838

Yummy Pho & Bo Ne

Copy Link

The claim to fame at this pho house is the “Yummy” pho special, which comes with a giant short rib. Fish out the short rib and cut it up using the provided pair of scissors, resulting in one of the meatiest bowls of pho in the city. Second to the pho, try the bo ne, or sizzling Vietnamese steak and eggs, served with a thick slice of spam. If you’re up for it, try the $50 Pho Challenge —  two pounds of meat and two pounds of noodles, plus broth — for a chance to win a $200 cash prize.

23119 Colonial Pkwy #A11, Katy, TX 77449
(832) 437-0486
(832) 437-0486

Yummy Seafood & Oyster Bar

Copy Link

A solid player in greater Houston’s Viet-Cajun food scene, Yummy Seafood & Oyster Bar is a place where you can pair seafood with a house butter-garlic sauce, spiced the way you want it. Can’t decide what you want? Splurge on the “Yummy Nator”, which comes with snow crab, crawfish, blue crabs, head-on-shrimp, and more — all in one big bowl. The micheladas are big and beautiful, and so are the Gulf oysters — just $1.00 during the daily happy hour from 3 to 6 p.m.

23119 Colonial Pkwy Suite A14, Katy, TX 77449
(281) 665-7623
(281) 665-7623

Donkey Yaki

This deep fried haven located inside the H Mart food court, serves a Korean version of Japanese katsu, where meat and vegetables are covered in panko bread crumbs and fried. Appetizers and snacks include fried pork and vegetable gyoza, octopus tako yaki, and ika kushiage, a crisp whole squid served with spicy aioli. The signature main is the donkatsu, a battered pork cutlet drizzled with a slightly tart katsu sauce.

23119 Colonial Pkwy bldg b, Katy, TX 77449
(832) 234-4636
(832) 234-4636

Caobao

Located inside H Mart, this steamed bun shop is the perfect spot for baozi, filled whole buns, and guabao, folded-over sandwich-like buns. The BBQ chicken baozi with mozzarella makes for an epic cheese pull, while the juicy pork baozi is pan fried and filled with marinated pork and mushrooms. Guabao options include a Baorias, a riff on a birria taco that is fried and topped with onions, cilantro, and cheese. Make it a meal, and go with a combo that comes with French fries or a salad.

23119 Colonial Pkwy Bldg B-25, Katy, TX 77449
(832) 234-4632
(832) 234-4632

Square Root Poké

Katy Asian Town visitors looking for lighter fare can opt to build their own poke bowls at Square Root Poke. A small bowl comes with 2 proteins ,while a large offers an extra scoop of options like tuna, salmon, shrimp, and scallops. Get as creative as you like, with mix-ins including edamame, pineapple, corn, seaweed salad, and crispy garlic, then choose a sauce to tie it all together.

23119 Colonial Pkwy #C9, Katy, TX 77449
(832) 437-7651
(832) 437-7651

Phanh Ky Asian Noodle House

This Vietnamese noodle house specializes in hủ tiếu, a pork bone-based broth from South Vietnam. Bowls come with sliced lean pork and pork liver, minced pork, and shrimp. Choose between thick or thin egg noodles, or soft or chewy rice starch noodles. Pro-tip: Order a side of giò cháo quẩy, Chinese fried breadstick that can be tossed into the broth, adding a crunchy bite.

23119 Colonial Pkwy Suite C-11, Katy, TX 77449
(832) 437-4703
(832) 437-4703

Ten Seconds Yunnan Rice Noodle 十秒到雲南過橋米缐

Ten Seconds Yunnan Rice Noodle is a branch of popular Chinese noodle chain Shi Miao Dao that operates more than 750 shops in China. The “cross the bridge” rice noodle soup the restaurant is known for allows you to choose from original chicken or pork broth, tomato or spicy mala, and an assortment of meats and vegetables to add in to your bowl as you eat, which keeps the broth warmer for longer. If that sounds like a little too much work, there are ready-to-eat bowls with ingredients already assembled too.

23119 Colonial Pkwy Suite C-6, Katy, TX 77449
(281) 810-7777
(281) 810-7777

Tan Tan Wok

Tan Tan Wok in Katy Asian Town boasts the same menu of Chinese Vietnamese classics as its sister restaurant on Bellaire Boulevard. Find bánh bột chiên, a fried rice flour cake covered in eggs, sizzling seafood dishes, and crispy noodles. Portions are large and are meant to be shared family style. Don’t expect the same late night hours as its Bellaire location — Tan Tan Wok in Katy closes at 9pm daily.

23119 Colonial Pkwy Suite B12, Katy, TX 77449
(281) 769-9966
(281) 769-9966

Sul Bing Su

Sul Bing Su offers a Korean twist on Taiwanese shaved ice, with bingsu, a finely milled shaved ice dessert. The sweets shop is a triple threat, as it also features Mochinut mochi donuts and Chung Chun Korean hot dogs. Start with the volcano spicy Hot Cheeto dog, add a dozen assorted mochi donuts in flavors like churros or black sesame, and top off your night with mango bingsu for the full experience.

23119 Colonial Pkwy Suite B-16, Katy, TX 77449
(832) 930-7802
(832) 930-7802

Thaicoon

ThaiCoon offers playful cocktails, happy hour, and a menu of Thai favorites, from som tum papaya salad to panang curry. The restaurant is spacious and clean, and features a robot server that runs food to tables. Instagram-worthy orders include the blooming pad thai, which is wrapped in a thin omelet shell, and pineapple fried rice, served in a fresh-cut pineapple shell. 

1223 Grand W Blvd Suite B-101, Katy, TX 77449
(281) 206-7680
(281) 206-7680

Dim Sum Box

Gilbert Fung, whose family owns iconic Houston restaurant Fung’s Kitchen, opened this stylish fast-casual, counter-service spot that features more than 40 steamed and fried dim sum dishes. There are shao mai dumplings, har gow dumplings, lava buns, and more, as well as super-crispy Peking duck. With communal seating and a handful of tables, this location is ideal for smaller parties, but takeout reigns supreme with convenient packaging in bright red, microwave-safe takeout boxes marked with har gow logo stickers.

1223 Grand W Blvd Suite B-107, Katy, TX 77449
(832) 835-0981
(832) 835-0981

Tim Ho Wan

Tim Ho Wan is known as the “world’s most inexpensive Michelin starred restaurant” and it recently opened an outpost in Katy Asian Town. Get classic dim sum dishes like har gow, shu mai, braised chicken feet and steamed pork ribs. The restaurant’s most popular item by far is the char sui buns, meaty buns with a baked, slightly sweet and crispy shell. End the meal with lava custard balls.

23330 Grand Cir Blvd Suite 180, Katy, TX 77449
(828) 222-6588
(828) 222-6588
Four pieces of Tim Ho Wan’s shu mai, topped with dried goji berries, served in a tin basket.
She mai topped with dried goji berries at Tim Ho Wan.
Brittany Britto Garley

Also featured in:

HaiDiLao

Hai Di Lao is one of the most well known international hot pot chains in the world. Known for pampering its guests with an overflow waiting area with complimentary snacks, restrooms decked out with spa-like amenities, and robot servers for when the real-life servers are occupied, the restaurant offers Kobe beef, a complimentary sauce bar, and the option to have not just two, but four types of broths. Don’t eat and run. The nightly face-changing dance –  a form of Sichuan opera wherein the dancer’s face mask magically changes during the course of the dance – never ceases to amaze.

23220 Grand Cir Blvd #100, Katy, TX 77449
(832) 802-6666
(832) 802-6666

Also featured in:

Kizuki

Known for its traditional approach to Japanese ramen, this Seattle import is serving up bowls with six types of noodles and a variety of broths, including shoyu, shio, tonkotsu, spicy, and more.  Start with a bowl of the best-selling garlic tonkotsu shoyu, add the melt-in-your-mouth pork belly for good measure, then revel in the soulful depth of the milky, 20-plus hour pork bone broth. Other highlights include the tsukemen dipping ramen and izakaya-style small plates, like gyoza and agedashi tofu.

23220 Grand Cir Blvd Suite 140, Katy, TX 77450
(281) 783-9800
(281) 783-9800

Also featured in:

GiAu Bar n Bites

Tucked away in the far corner of a strip mall, this Vietnamese bar and lounge is much more low-key than its Bellaire Boulevard counterpart. Illuminated with neon lights and a glowing wall sign that reads “Hennything is Possible,” Giau serves as an excellent late-night destination for eats and drinks, particularly on weekends, when live DJs spin tunes. Try the “Bubbly Pineapple,” a passion fruit and pineapple cocktail topped with a giant bubble that pops, and order hearty nibbles like fish sauce wings or the bo luc lac shaking beef rice plate.

1215 Grand W Blvd Suite C-7, Katy, TX 77449
(281) 944-9169
(281) 944-9169

Also featured in:

Related Maps