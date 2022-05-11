14 Essential Restaurants in Katy Asian Town

When it first opened in early 2018, Katy Asian Town was easy to navigate. There were just a handful of restaurants anchored by the H Mart grocery store, and choosing a place to eat or drink was as simple as finding a parking spot and then walking around the complex.

These days, however, the Northeast corner of Grand Parkway and the Katy Freeway is exploding with expanded development beyond the original Katy Asian Town center. One center away, the Katy Asian Town-adjacent NewQuest development features international and national chains like HaiDiLao and Kizuki Ramen. Right next door to NewQuest, Katy University Center features new concepts such as Dim Sum Box and ThaiCoon.

The choices are many and dizzying, but to make it easier on you, here’s a guide to the essential restaurants in Katy Asian Town.

Is your favorite Katy Asian Town restaurant missing from this map? Send a tip to Eater Houston.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.