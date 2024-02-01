Where to Celebrate Mardi Gras in the Houston Area

Grocery stores and bakeries have brought out the gargantuan boxes of king cake, which can only mean one thing — it’s almost time for Mardi Gras.

Mardi Gras celebrations typically start on Fat Tuesday, the day before Lent begins in Christian tradition (Mardi Gras translates to “fat Tuesday” in French). This year, that is on February 13, and numerous Houston restaurants are throwing Mardi Gras bashes typically serving Cajun and Creole comfort food and a few local twists on the classics.

If you’re up for a drive, but maybe not the six-hour drive to New Orleans, consider Galveston, which has one of the largest Mardi Gras celebrations in the U.S. During the first two weekends in February, Galveston is the hottest spot in Texas to enjoy parades, live music and a whole lot of gumbo and king cake.

Laissez les bons temps rouler!