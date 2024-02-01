 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
A cast iron skillet holds oysters covered in boudin and roasted. Next to them on the right is a sleeve of paper cups.
Boudin roasted oysters at Pier 6
Raz Halili

Where to Celebrate Mardi Gras in the Houston Area

Cocktails galore, kolaches, and sit-down meals to remember await

by Lane Gillespie
Boudin roasted oysters at Pier 6
| Raz Halili
by Lane Gillespie

Grocery stores and bakeries have brought out the gargantuan boxes of king cake, which can only mean one thing — it’s almost time for Mardi Gras.

Mardi Gras celebrations typically start on Fat Tuesday, the day before Lent begins in Christian tradition (Mardi Gras translates to “fat Tuesday” in French). This year, that is on February 13, and numerous Houston restaurants are throwing Mardi Gras bashes typically serving Cajun and Creole comfort food and a few local twists on the classics.

If you’re up for a drive, but maybe not the six-hour drive to New Orleans, consider Galveston, which has one of the largest Mardi Gras celebrations in the U.S. During the first two weekends in February, Galveston is the hottest spot in Texas to enjoy parades, live music and a whole lot of gumbo and king cake.

Laissez les bons temps rouler!

Kolache Shoppe

For a Mardi Gras-related fix, Kolache Shoppe is offering two new kolaches in February. It has a king cake kolache with cinnamon cream cheese and pecans, iced with an almond vanilla glaze and colored sugar. It also offers a boudin klobasnek with pork boudin made by La Boucherie in Spring. The specials are only available on weekends in certain locations, so check out its website for details.

1031 Heights Blvd (11th Street), Houston, TX 77008
(281) 846-6499
(281) 846-6499
Sabrina Miskelly

Daily Gather

Daily Gather will serve a New Orleans-influenced espresso martini for $15 this Mardi Gras, with Flor de Caña blanco rum, Flor de Caña espresso coffee liqueur, Gambino’s king cake rum cream, espresso, vanilla syrup, and cinnamon.

800 Sorella Ct, Houston, TX 77024
(713) 429-0451
(713) 429-0451
Kimberly Park

The Rustic is known for its concerts and events, so it’s no surprise it’s hosting a Mardi Gras bash. The Post Oak location will host “Mardi Craw” on Fat Tuesday, a free event with drink specials and rum samples, and entertainment including stilt walkers, face painters, photo ops, and live music from local band Free Radicals. The reverie lasts from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., with entertainment starting at 5 p.m. 

1121 Uptown Park Blvd, Houston, TX 77056
(214) 730-0596
(214) 730-0596

Brasserie 19

If you’re looking to celebrate Mardi Gras like the French, check out Brasserie 19 this Fat Tuesday. The French restaurant in Montrose will have live music from jazz group the Boomtown Brass Band starting at 7:30 p.m. on February 13. If you plan to be on the dance floor, fuel up with dinner specials and Mardi Gras-themed cocktails such as milk punch and a frozen hurricane.

1962 W Gray St (btwn Woodhead & McDuffie), Houston, TX 77019
(713) 524-1919
(713) 524-1919
Two frozen cocktails sit on a table loaded with Mardi Gras beads. Heirloom Interactive

Chapman & Kirby will host its La Mardi Gras event on February 10 from 12 to 6 p.m., coinciding with downtown Mardi Gras festivals that day. Expect music from Zydeco Dots, DJ Blue and Nick and the Hits, as well as food and cocktail specials. Cocktails include a spiced hurricane, French 75s, and Sazerac, while menu options include boiled crawfish, gumbo, beignets, and king cake. Tickets for the event start at $10.

2118 Lamar St, Houston, TX 77003
(713) 636-9615
(713) 636-9615
Rachel Low

Traveler’s Table offers selections from around the world but its Mardi Gras specials, available only February 13 for dine-in and take-out, are distinctly local. Pick from the Viet-Cajun fried oysters with hollandaise; Louisiana barbecue shrimp with brown butter sweet potato grits, Abita Amber, and piccalilli (a mustardy relish with pickled vegetables); or the king cake bread pudding with salted caramel, pecan praline, and French vanilla bean ice cream. It’s also offering cocktail specials, including a hurricane and two rye whiskey cocktails: a Vieux Carre and Sazerac.

520 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77006
(832) 409-5785
(832) 409-5785

The Brennan family are New Orleans natives, and they know how to celebrate Mardi Gras. Brennan’s of Houston starts the party a day early with a Lundi Gras celebration on Shrove Monday, February 12. Dinner service starts 5 p.m. with a unique menu and live jazz. The party is even bigger on Fat Tuesday, with a three-course dinner, live entertainment, and a second line.

3300 Smith St (Stuart Street), Houston, TX 77006
(713) 522-9711
(713) 522-9711
Brennan’s of Houston

The Warwick is ringing in Mardi Gras with a weekend-long Creole brunch. From February 10 to February 11, the Montrose fine dining spot offers a Creole-style brunch, including plates of thickly-cut French toast, smothered omelets, gumbo, and crab po’ boys, along with the sounds of a live brass band and DJ.

5888 Westheimer Road, TX 77057
(713) 534-1545
(713) 534-1545

Pier 6 will be decked out for Fat Tuesday this year, with special menu items including Southern fried catfish with jambalaya risotto, popcorn crawfish tails with red beans and rice, and king cake bread pudding. You can also expect live music, Mardi Gras beads, and cocktail specials, including the Sazerac and Watermelon Daisy (Gentle Ben vodka, Cointreau, lime, agave, basil, watermelon, and jalapeno).

113 6th St, San Leon, TX 77539
(281) 339-1515
(281) 339-1515
A cast iron skillet holds oysters covered in boudin and roasted. Next to them on the right is a sleeve of paper cups. Raz Halili

Fins Bar & Grill is in the Camp Margaritaville RV Resort in Crystal Beach, on the Bolivar Peninsula northeast of Galveston. While the entire resort is pulling out all the stops for Mardi Gras, Fins Bar & Grill will have an expansive Mardi Gras menu throughout February. That includes crawfish empanadas, shrimp po’ boys, crab cakes, beignets, mini king cakes, and cocktails such as a hurricane punch bowl and Coconuts on the Bayou (coconut rum, blue curacao, melon liquor and grenadine).

796 Texas Highway 87, Crystal Beach, Texas 77650
409-263-8114
409-263-8114

Hearsay On The Strand

Downtown Galveston restaurant Hearsay on the Strand will host multiple parties and events throughout February but its balcony packages, where you can watch parades on the Strand below, are where the party is really at. The $85 balcony party ticket gets you beads to throw at paradegoers, New Orleans-inspired menu options and cocktails, music, and access to a cash bar. Balcony parties are held February 2 through February 4, and February 9 to February 10.

2410 Strand St, Galveston, TX 77550
(409) 765-5604
(409) 765-5604

Fish Tales - Galveston

Fish Tales is going all in on balcony parties overlooking the Seawall. Enjoy beach views while chowing down on Cajun classics from an all-you-can-eat buffet, shaking it to music from the DJ, and tossing beads. Balcony parties will be held on February 3 and February 10 from 5 to 10 p.m. Tickets are $99 — or $94 for Landry’s Select Club members.

2502 Seawall Blvd (at 25th St.), Galveston, TX 77550
(409) 762-8545
(409) 762-8545

