Revisit These 9 Houston Area Spots Featured in Netflix’s Hit Show ‘Mo’

Loosely based on the life of Alief comedian Mo Amer, this Houston-based dramedy features some recognizable local institutions

Netflix’s hit series Mo is set in the Houston area, and it's clear that its starring actor, Alief comedian Mo Amer, made some intentional choices when it comes to displaying the city’s love affair with food.

Aside from a deep appreciation for hummus and olive oil that translates to his on-screen character Mo, Amer takes viewers on a ride with both fictional or now-closed restaurants, and bustling Houston institutions that are alive and well. From The Breakfast Klub to Chick’n Cone and the Dreams strip club, retrace Mo’s footsteps and explore the food at these featured businesses.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.