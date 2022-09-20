 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Mo Amer sitting against a car in a strip mall.
Netflix’s hit show Mo features a few of Houston’s most recognizable food institutions.
Netflix

Revisit These 9 Houston Area Spots Featured in Netflix’s Hit Show ‘Mo’

Loosely based on the life of Alief comedian Mo Amer, this Houston-based dramedy features some recognizable local institutions

by Brittany Britto Garley
Netflix’s hit show Mo features a few of Houston’s most recognizable food institutions.
| Netflix
by Brittany Britto Garley

Netflix’s hit series Mo is set in the Houston area, and it's clear that its starring actor, Alief comedian Mo Amer, made some intentional choices when it comes to displaying the city’s love affair with food.

Aside from a deep appreciation for hummus and olive oil that translates to his on-screen character Mo, Amer takes viewers on a ride with both fictional or now-closed restaurants, and bustling Houston institutions that are alive and well. From The Breakfast Klub to Chick’n Cone and the Dreams strip club, retrace Mo’s footsteps and explore the food at these featured businesses.

Don’t see a restaurant or bar that was featured in Mo on this list? Shout it in the comments.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

Southeast Texas Olive

As reported by the Houston Chronicle, this 40-acre olive grove near Beaumont was the setting for a significant portion of the show — the place where Mo worked and sourced the olives for his mother’s oil. While the grove is still making a recovery from the February 2021 freeze, those interested in experiencing locally grown olive oil can order bottles from Downtown Houston’s Spec’s location and in Beaumont-area grocery stores.

220 FM 1410, Devers, TX 77538
(409) 267-7006
(409) 267-7006
COURTESY OF NETFLIX

Shipley Do-Nuts

In Mo, Rapper Tobe Nwigwe’s character Nick emphasizes that whether it’s a bear claw or a kolache, something sweet from Shipley is a necessary comfort in a time of crisis. He and Mo end up at the Garden Oaks location in one of the show’s later episodes, giving the local glazed doughnut chain some much-deserved shine.

3410 Ella Blvd, Houston, TX 77018
(713) 682-4343
(713) 682-4343

The Breakfast Klub

Episode 1 appropriately features this iconic Midtown brunch spot — a no-brainer for Amer, who has brought the likes of comedian Dave Chapelle to enjoy some of its breakfast staples in real life. Zero in on Mo characters’ plates to see them enjoying some of the classics, including “katfish and grits,” pancakes, biscuits, and wings and waffles. Then plan your next visit. But be warned, the line seen winding out the door in the show is not fictional. There will likely be a wait.

3711 Travis St, Houston, TX 77002
(713) 528-8561
(713) 528-8561
Teresa Ruiz as Maria, Mo Amer as Mo, Tobe Nwigwe as Nick at The Breakfast Klub in episode 1.
When at The Breakfast Klub, ordering the wings and waffles or “katfish” and grits is a must.
Netflix

Dreams

Mo’s time at this local BYOB strip club in the show was short-lived but eventful, which was no surprise given that Houston’s adult entertainment scene has drawn in celebrities like Toronto rapper Drake. While many go for the show, the wings have developed their own following. Find saucy fried wings and more at the nearby Dreams food truck on Friday and Saturday from midnight to 5 a.m., or visit the full-fledged brick-and-mortar on 3425 Ella Boulevard.

2727 Crossview Dr APT 2701, Houston, TX 77063

Cedars bakery

Though not featured in the show, Amer has made it clear that this Lebanese bakery is a must. “Stepping inside makes you feel like you’re in another world,” he recently told Eater Houston. Stop by and order freshly baked manakish, or flatbread, topped with your choice of toppings, like za’atar, cheese, and beef.

8619 Richmond Ave. A, Houston, TX 77063
(713) 706-4141
(713) 706-4141

Abdallah's Bakery

Abdallah’s Bakery only gets a quick feature in Mo, but it’s worth noting that this family-owned Lebanese bakery has been around for more than four decades, serving up shawarma, falafel sandwiches, spinach pies, baklava, and more. Be sure to try the housemade hummus, which is made with the family’s olive oil, and its signature mint tea.

3939 Hillcroft St STE 100, Houston, TX 77057
(713) 952-4747
(713) 952-4747

Houston Funplex

Mo resorts to this two-story, indoor amusement park for a brief reprieve from life's problems, and it makes sense — seeing as though it truly is focused on the fun. Find a host of rollercoasters, virtual reality rides, arcade games, a rollerskating rink, bowling, and indoor go-karts. If you work up an appetite, stop by its International Office Sports Bar and Grill, where you can order wings, wings, large cheesy pizzas, burgers, and more.

13700 Beechnut St, Houston, TX 77083
(281) 530-7777
(281) 530-7777
Mo Amer as Mo and Teresa Ruiz as Maria playing a shooting game at Houston Fun Plex in episode 3 of “Mo.”
Houston Funplex focuses on the games and rides, but offers food options, too.
Rebecca Brenneman/Netflix

Chick'nCone

The Heights’ location of this New York-born Chickn’ Cone is now closed, but you can still relive some Mo moments at its Sugar Land outpost. Order a waffle cone topped with crunchy fried chicken, and don’t forget to choose a sauce: Options range from its best-selling, zesty Kickn’ Ranch to a spicy South African peri-peri chili sauce and its “cinna-maple” chicken and waffle syrup.

2228 Texas Dr, Sugar Land, TX 77479
Actor Omar Elba as Sameer praying in Chickn’cone in Episode 3 of “Mo.”
New York-chain Chickn’cone has become known for its creative fried chicken and waffle combination.
Netflix

La Hacienda Meat Market

A version of this meat market serves as a backdrop and meeting place in the show. Markets with a similar style and the same name can be found around the city, and are resources for fresh cuts of meat and Mexican staples, including top-notch tortillas, tacos in a pinch, and even menudo.

10880 Bissonnet St, Houston, TX 77099
(832) 351-3094
(832) 351-3094

