15 of Houston’s Most Stunning Restaurants

Sometimes choosing a place to dine isn’t just about the food. It can also be about seeking an unforgettable experience that’s deeply rooted in the ambiance or tapping into all five of your senses. Fortunately, Houston has no shortage of places that will have you eating with your eyes thanks to many restaurants, which have put extra thought into their interiors.

From a luxurious palace-like dining room to an Instagram-worthy mirrored hallway, here’s a list of 15 of the most beautiful restaurants in Houston that offer amazing food and an appealing background for a culinary trip.

Don’t see one of your favorites on the list? Shout it out in the comments.