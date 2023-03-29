Where to Eat, Drink, and Play During the NCAA Men’s Final Four in Houston

Celebrating epic weekends in sports is nothing new for Houstonians, but this particular weekend packs a double dose of fun with the Astros home opener falling on Thursday, March 30, followed by the city hosting this year’s NCAA Men’s Final Four from April 1-3.

While loyal Astros fans may have their game day rituals down pat, with a ready list of favorite bars and hangouts to frequent, where to celebrate Final Four festivities is a different story. After all, it’s not every year that March Madness takes over the city. Whether you’re hosting a watch party at home with a spread of classic game day snacks, or venturing out into downtown to get a taste of the action, consider this list of where to eat, drink, and play as the countdown to the Final Four in Houston begins.