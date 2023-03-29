 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
More Maps

18 Houston Restaurants Serving Up the Finest Fried Chicken

Houston’s Perfect Rainy Day Restaurants

Where to Eat Excellent West African Food in Houston

More in Houston See more maps
The exterior of George R. Brown with a banner reading Men’s Final Four Fan Fest, presented by Capital One.
Houstonians can kick off Final Four festivities in a big way at the Men’s Final Four Fan Fest, presented by Capital One.
Visit Houston/Facebook

Where to Eat, Drink, and Play During the NCAA Men’s Final Four in Houston

Find festive game day provisions as March Madness takes over the city this weekend

by Megha McSwain
View as Map
Houstonians can kick off Final Four festivities in a big way at the Men’s Final Four Fan Fest, presented by Capital One.
| Visit Houston/Facebook
by Megha McSwain

Celebrating epic weekends in sports is nothing new for Houstonians, but this particular weekend packs a double dose of fun with the Astros home opener falling on Thursday, March 30, followed by the city hosting this year’s NCAA Men’s Final Four from April 1-3.

While loyal Astros fans may have their game day rituals down pat, with a ready list of favorite bars and hangouts to frequent, where to celebrate Final Four festivities is a different story. After all, it’s not every year that March Madness takes over the city. Whether you’re hosting a watch party at home with a spread of classic game day snacks, or venturing out into downtown to get a taste of the action, consider this list of where to eat, drink, and play as the countdown to the Final Four in Houston begins.

Read More

R-C Ranch

Copy Link

R-C Ranch is offering game day provisions for those hosting watch parties at home. The butcher shop, located inside the Houston Farmers Market, is offering up two packs of smoked wings for $25, a quart of Texas chili for $10, and stuffed jalapeño poppers with a pint of queso for $15.

2520 Airline Dr Suite B-210, Houston, TX 77009
(979) 864-3540
(979) 864-3540

Feges BBQ

Copy Link

The Spring Branch outpost of this popular barbecue restaurant will be showing all of the March Madness games on its big screen, while serving up its menu and a couple of game day specials. Try the cracklin’ nachos topped with smoked meat or the crispy fried pork ribs... or both.

8217 Long Point Rd, Houston, TX 77055
(346) 319-5339
(346) 319-5339
A March Madness poster graces the dining room at Feges BBQ.
Feges BBQ will be showing Final Four games this weekend.
Feges BBQ

Also featured in:

Angel Share

Copy Link

Angel Share is located steps from the light rail, making it a convenient option for those taking the light rail to and from Final Four games. The bar is offering discounted frozen cocktails for $6 during March Madness games, along with $2 Jell-O shots. Show your ticket to the game, and get frozens for $4 and Jell-O shots for $1.

924 Congress St, Houston, TX 77002
(713) 237-8828
(713) 237-8828
A red frozen cocktail with a straw.
Angel Share is offering specials on frozens during March Madness.
Angel Share

Also featured in:

Christian's Tailgate Bar & Grill

Copy Link

This sports bar, with multiple locations around the city, is a reliable choice for game day eats and sips, and it’s rolling out attractive specials for March Madness. Score $20 buckets of domestic beer, plus $2 mimosas and $5 Bloody Mary’s, and crawfish beginning at noon on Saturday and Sunday.

2000 Bagby St #105/106, Houston, TX 77002
(713) 527-0261
(713) 527-0261
A cocktail rimmed with blue salt and a chili dog.
Find burgers, dogs, and more at Christian’s Tailgate.
Becca Wright

Also featured in:

Little Woodrow’s Midtown

Copy Link

Little Woodrows is synonymous with game day watching fun, and with multiple locations in Houston, including in the suburbs, it’s a convenient choice for all. The lively bar and patio will be showcasing March Madness games on its many TVs with the sound on, and offering drink specials and crawfish over the weekend.

2306 Brazos St, Houston, TX 77006
(713) 522-1041
(713) 522-1041

Also featured in:

March Madness Fan Fest

Copy Link

From Friday, March 31 to Monday, April 3, partake in a host of family-friendly activities at the Men’s Final Four Fan Fest, presented by Capital One, at George R. Brown Convention Center. Visitors will have the opportunity to enjoy interactive games, meet former NCAA players, professional athletes, and coaches for autograph signings, and win prizes. Tickets start at $8, and children under 12 are free to attend.

1001 Avenida De Las Americas, Houston, TX 77010
(713) 853-8000
(713) 853-8000

8th Wonder Brewery

Copy Link

In honor of the Final Four happening in Houston, 8th Wonder has reinstalled the 1971 NCAA Men’s Championship basketball court flooring from the Astrodome in their taproom through Monday, April 3. The family-friendly EaDo hangout boasts a sprawling outdoor space with colorful picnic tables, decks, and patio games, and is open to four-legged guests.

2202 Dallas St, Houston, TX 77003
(713) 581-2337
(713) 581-2337
The original 1971 NCAA Men’s Championship basketball court flooring from the Astrodome reinstalled at 8th Wonder Brewery.
The original 1971 NCAA Men’s Championship basketball court flooring from the Astrodome reinstalled at 8th Wonder Brewery.
8th Wonder Brewery

Also featured in:

Social Beer Garden HTX

Copy Link

Fitted with 20 TVs inside and a jumbo 20-foot LED screen in the garden, this Midtown bar reels in the crowds on game days. Settle into an Adirondack chair or picnic table, drink in hand, and cheer on your team with other spirited fans.

3101 San Jacinto St, Houston, TX 77004
(713) 636-9357
(713) 636-9357

Also featured in:

Kirby Ice House

Copy Link

This wildly popular patio bar is hosting Dave Portnoy and the Barstool Sports team at its Upper Kirby location on Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m. The Insta-famous guys will be filming live, with the day party extending into the parking lot for the occasion. The event is free to attend.

3333 Eastside St, Houston, TX 77098
(713) 524-2752
(713) 524-2752

Also featured in:

The Savoy

Copy Link

Co-owned and operated by U of H women’s basketball alum Claire Watson, this Third Ward bar is known for its lively Final Four game day watch parties. In addition to cocktails and frozen drinks, the menu features belly-busting eats like slow-roasted lamb chops and grilled lobster mac ‘n’ cheese, plus daily happy hour.

4402 Emancipation Ave, Houston, TX 77004
(346) 234-8464
(346) 234-8464

The Bagel Shop Bakery

Copy Link

This Bellaire bakery is putting a festive twist on its bagel offerings this weekend. In honor of the NCAA Final Four, the Bagel Shop Bakery is offering plain black and orange basketball bagels for $2.50 each, available from Saturday, April to Monday, April 3.

5422 Bellaire Blvd Suite B, Bellaire, TX 77401
(713) 692-2435
(713) 692-2435

More in Maps

© 2023 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

R-C Ranch

2520 Airline Dr Suite B-210, Houston, TX 77009

R-C Ranch is offering game day provisions for those hosting watch parties at home. The butcher shop, located inside the Houston Farmers Market, is offering up two packs of smoked wings for $25, a quart of Texas chili for $10, and stuffed jalapeño poppers with a pint of queso for $15.

2520 Airline Dr Suite B-210, Houston, TX 77009
(979) 864-3540
(979) 864-3540

Feges BBQ

8217 Long Point Rd, Houston, TX 77055

The Spring Branch outpost of this popular barbecue restaurant will be showing all of the March Madness games on its big screen, while serving up its menu and a couple of game day specials. Try the cracklin’ nachos topped with smoked meat or the crispy fried pork ribs... or both.

8217 Long Point Rd, Houston, TX 77055
(346) 319-5339
(346) 319-5339
A March Madness poster graces the dining room at Feges BBQ.
Feges BBQ will be showing Final Four games this weekend.
Feges BBQ

Angel Share

924 Congress St, Houston, TX 77002

Angel Share is located steps from the light rail, making it a convenient option for those taking the light rail to and from Final Four games. The bar is offering discounted frozen cocktails for $6 during March Madness games, along with $2 Jell-O shots. Show your ticket to the game, and get frozens for $4 and Jell-O shots for $1.

924 Congress St, Houston, TX 77002
(713) 237-8828
(713) 237-8828
A red frozen cocktail with a straw.
Angel Share is offering specials on frozens during March Madness.
Angel Share

Christian's Tailgate Bar & Grill

2000 Bagby St #105/106, Houston, TX 77002

This sports bar, with multiple locations around the city, is a reliable choice for game day eats and sips, and it’s rolling out attractive specials for March Madness. Score $20 buckets of domestic beer, plus $2 mimosas and $5 Bloody Mary’s, and crawfish beginning at noon on Saturday and Sunday.

2000 Bagby St #105/106, Houston, TX 77002
(713) 527-0261
(713) 527-0261
A cocktail rimmed with blue salt and a chili dog.
Find burgers, dogs, and more at Christian’s Tailgate.
Becca Wright

Little Woodrow’s Midtown

2306 Brazos St, Houston, TX 77006

Little Woodrows is synonymous with game day watching fun, and with multiple locations in Houston, including in the suburbs, it’s a convenient choice for all. The lively bar and patio will be showcasing March Madness games on its many TVs with the sound on, and offering drink specials and crawfish over the weekend.

2306 Brazos St, Houston, TX 77006
(713) 522-1041
(713) 522-1041

March Madness Fan Fest

1001 Avenida De Las Americas, Houston, TX 77010

From Friday, March 31 to Monday, April 3, partake in a host of family-friendly activities at the Men’s Final Four Fan Fest, presented by Capital One, at George R. Brown Convention Center. Visitors will have the opportunity to enjoy interactive games, meet former NCAA players, professional athletes, and coaches for autograph signings, and win prizes. Tickets start at $8, and children under 12 are free to attend.

1001 Avenida De Las Americas, Houston, TX 77010
(713) 853-8000
(713) 853-8000

8th Wonder Brewery

2202 Dallas St, Houston, TX 77003

In honor of the Final Four happening in Houston, 8th Wonder has reinstalled the 1971 NCAA Men’s Championship basketball court flooring from the Astrodome in their taproom through Monday, April 3. The family-friendly EaDo hangout boasts a sprawling outdoor space with colorful picnic tables, decks, and patio games, and is open to four-legged guests.

2202 Dallas St, Houston, TX 77003
(713) 581-2337
(713) 581-2337
The original 1971 NCAA Men’s Championship basketball court flooring from the Astrodome reinstalled at 8th Wonder Brewery.
The original 1971 NCAA Men’s Championship basketball court flooring from the Astrodome reinstalled at 8th Wonder Brewery.
8th Wonder Brewery

Social Beer Garden HTX

3101 San Jacinto St, Houston, TX 77004

Fitted with 20 TVs inside and a jumbo 20-foot LED screen in the garden, this Midtown bar reels in the crowds on game days. Settle into an Adirondack chair or picnic table, drink in hand, and cheer on your team with other spirited fans.

3101 San Jacinto St, Houston, TX 77004
(713) 636-9357
(713) 636-9357

Kirby Ice House

3333 Eastside St, Houston, TX 77098

This wildly popular patio bar is hosting Dave Portnoy and the Barstool Sports team at its Upper Kirby location on Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m. The Insta-famous guys will be filming live, with the day party extending into the parking lot for the occasion. The event is free to attend.

3333 Eastside St, Houston, TX 77098
(713) 524-2752
(713) 524-2752

The Savoy

4402 Emancipation Ave, Houston, TX 77004

Co-owned and operated by U of H women’s basketball alum Claire Watson, this Third Ward bar is known for its lively Final Four game day watch parties. In addition to cocktails and frozen drinks, the menu features belly-busting eats like slow-roasted lamb chops and grilled lobster mac ‘n’ cheese, plus daily happy hour.

4402 Emancipation Ave, Houston, TX 77004
(346) 234-8464
(346) 234-8464

The Bagel Shop Bakery

5422 Bellaire Blvd Suite B, Bellaire, TX 77401

This Bellaire bakery is putting a festive twist on its bagel offerings this weekend. In honor of the NCAA Final Four, the Bagel Shop Bakery is offering plain black and orange basketball bagels for $2.50 each, available from Saturday, April to Monday, April 3.

5422 Bellaire Blvd Suite B, Bellaire, TX 77401
(713) 692-2435
(713) 692-2435

Related Maps