A pianist and a live singer in the Turner’s dining room.
Turner’s has launched a new Big Easy jazz lunch on Thursdays and Fridays.
Turner’s / Facebook

Dinner and a Show Await at These 11 Houston Restaurants With Live Entertainment

From showcasing solo pianists to big band live music acts, a meal at these restaurants is never boring

by Megha McSwain
Turner’s has launched a new Big Easy jazz lunch on Thursdays and Fridays.
| Turner’s / Facebook
by Megha McSwain

Whether considering where to celebrate a milestone date night or a birthday dinner with 12 of your closest friends, there are lots of special occasion restaurants in Houston to pick from. For those, looking for something that strays from the norm, the city boasts a number of places that combine dinner and drinks with a riveting show or live music act for a more sensory experience.

While Houston has long been home to restaurants with live music stages where you can kick back with a beer and a burger while singing along to local bands, a crop of new vibe dining restaurants have raised the bar when it comes to dinner and a show, making the city even richer with options.

Jam out at weekend brunch, prove your hips don’t lie while belly-dancing, or simply enjoy a romantic dinner as nostalgic tunes and notes from a baby grand piano fill the room. Here are 10 Houston restaurants serving up live entertainment.

Amrina

Copy Link

This Waterway Square newbie, known to push the boundaries of traditional Indian cuisine, is a lively destination to eat, drink, and lounge in the Woodlands. Live entertainment is offered every weekend, beginning with a Latin-themed night on Thursdays from 8 p.m. to midnight, and a live band on Friday and Saturday evenings from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

3 Waterway Square Pl #100, The Woodlands, TX 77380
(936) 444-4150
(936) 444-4150

Rainbow Lodge

Copy Link

The scenic beauty and rustic charm of this restaurant, which is housed in a century-old log cabin along the banks of White Oak Bayou, are reason enough to visit. But, visit on a Friday evening, and enjoy live music with the views. Every week, from 6 to 9 p.m., Rainbow Lodge features music from live performers in the Tied Fly Bar, or on the picturesque patio when the weather permits.

2011 Ella Blvd, Houston, TX 77008
(713) 861-8666
(713) 861-8666

The Rustic

Copy Link

This restaurant and live music venue that hails from Dallas has two locations in Houston, in downtown and in Uptown Park. Visitors are welcome to enjoy free live music on most evenings and during weekend brunch from an ever-changing roster of local and national talent. Along with a comprehensive food menu featuring soups and salads, steaks, sandwiches, seafood plates and more, find 40 beers on tap and specialty cocktails like espresso martinis and mojitos.

1121 Uptown Park Blvd STE 4, Houston, TX 77056
(832) 321-7775
(832) 321-7775

Turner's

Copy Link

Since it opened, an attractive aspect of dining at Turner’s has been the restaurant’s live pianist who performs nightly. More recently, it has added a new Big Easy-themed jazz lunch, available every Thursday and Friday afternoon, giving diners reason to get a head start on the weekend. Along with musical talent who create a festive atmosphere in the dining room from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 pm, a menu with Cajun flair by chef Ricardo Cerna is offered, with standouts like seafood gumbo, boudin balls, and whole Branzino.

1800 Post Oak Blvd, Houston, TX 77056
(713) 804-1212
(713) 804-1212
Whole branzino with the head on.
Whole branzino at Turner’s Big Easy jazz lunch.
Kirsten Gilliam

Emilia’s Havana

Copy Link

This speakeasy-style bar, hidden inside the kitchen at the Annie Cafe & Bar, offers two seatings a night during which guests can enjoy live Cuban music from the cover band and a menu of tapas and cocktails. Try the king crab croquetas with an Old Cuban cocktail, crafted with rum and champagne, and get your fill of rum from the bar’s working rum fountain.

1800 Post Oak Blvd Suite 6170, Houston, TX 77056
(713) 804-3317
(713) 804-3317
The interior of Emilia’s Havana with banquettes, a fountain, a live music stage, and a neon sign that reads “Emilia’s”.
Emilia’s Havana is a live music venue, hidden inside the Annie Cafe & Bar.
Jenn Duncan

Ciel Restaurant & Lounge

Copy Link

Ciel has raised the bar for vibe dining in Houston with its one-of-a-kind experience, which includes sporadic live performances throughout the night. There isn’t a bad seat in the house, as singers, dancers, and the staff itself, weave in and around tables and take to the stage, creating a high-energy atmosphere for guests. Peruse the sushi menu before trying the Australian wagyu ribeye, and if you really want to live lavishly, splurge on bottle service.

4411 San Felipe St Suite 101, Houston, TX 77027
(713) 832-2435
(713) 832-2435

Loch Bar

Copy Link

This buzzy River Oaks District seafood restaurant keeps the party going into the wee hours, with live music offered nightly from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Local singers like Gabe Montoya, the Madi Duo, and Blake Jackson Music entertain, as guests huddle over beer, wine, cocktails, and seafood plates like the signature Maryland crab cakes and fried lobster tails.

4444 Westheimer Rd Suite G110, Houston, TX 77027
(832) 430-6601
(832) 430-6601

Marmo

Copy Link

This Italian chophouse, newly opened in the Montrose Collective, is known for its hand-rolled pastas, premium steaks from local, domestic, and international purveyors, and live music. Every day, singers set up shop at the baby grand piano in the restaurant’s bar, and perform nostalgic favorites during happy hour and throughout the evening.

888 Westheimer Rd Suite 109, Houston, TX 77006
(832) 626-3400
(832) 626-3400
Scarpinocc, squid ink campanelle, and rigatoni alla vodka pastas.
The scarpinocc, squid ink campanelle, and rigatoni alla vodka pastas.
Kirsten Gilliam

Se7en

Copy Link

One of the year’s hot new openings, Se7en offers a majestic setting in which to dine, as entertainers dressed in glitzy costumes and headdresses, singers, and instrumentalists, take to the stage as guests eat. The menu boasts dishes with Asian and Mediterranean flare, like char-grilled octopus, prime beef kebabs, and bluefin tuna sashimi, and a live DJ keeps the energy up late into the night.

3300 Kirby Dr Suite B, Houston, TX 77098
(832) 538-1427
(832) 538-1427
A DJ mixing music.
A live DJ performs nightly at Se7en.
Leah Wilson

McGonigel's Mucky Duck

Copy Link

This iconic Upper Kirby restaurant and bar has been devoted to supporting local live music acts since the ‘90s. McGonigel’s showcases eight shows per week, including some that require no cover charge, and as a bonus, makes them available to stream online. The intimate space peppered with tables lets guests get an up close look at their favorite artists while drinking and noshing on pub-style eats like Shepherd’s pie, fish and chips, and beef Guinness.

2425 Norfolk St, Houston, TX 77098
(713) 528-5999
(713) 528-5999

Hamsa

Copy Link

Every Thursday night, Hamsa reels in the dinner crowds for its lively Tel Aviv night, which features a belly-dancing show that begins at 9:30 p.m. Performers don traditional garb customized with whimsical wings, capes, and scarves illuminated with LED lights, and dazzle guests as they make their way around the dining room. A live DJ provides the beats, and complimentary arak shots flow like water.

5555 Morningside Dr Suite 100, Houston, TX 77005
(281) 612-3515
(281) 612-3515

