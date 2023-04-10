Dinner and a Show Await at These 11 Houston Restaurants With Live Entertainment

Whether considering where to celebrate a milestone date night or a birthday dinner with 12 of your closest friends, there are lots of special occasion restaurants in Houston to pick from. For those, looking for something that strays from the norm, the city boasts a number of places that combine dinner and drinks with a riveting show or live music act for a more sensory experience.

While Houston has long been home to restaurants with live music stages where you can kick back with a beer and a burger while singing along to local bands, a crop of new vibe dining restaurants have raised the bar when it comes to dinner and a show, making the city even richer with options.

Jam out at weekend brunch, prove your hips don’t lie while belly-dancing, or simply enjoy a romantic dinner as nostalgic tunes and notes from a baby grand piano fill the room. Here are 10 Houston restaurants serving up live entertainment.