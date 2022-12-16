 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
A tower of cocktails with a fruit plate and a breakfast board on a table.
The Warwick will offer its regular Sunday brunch on Christmas Day.
Brandon Holmes

Where to Dine on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in Houston

Celebrate the holiday weekend with festive specials, live music, and more

by Carolyn Desalu
The Warwick will offer its regular Sunday brunch on Christmas Day.
| Brandon Holmes
by Carolyn Desalu

While it may seem like the entire city shuts down on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, there are plenty of restaurants that remain open so that you can venture out into the city and still eat, drink, and be merry. From restaurants with decked halls and twinkling Christmas lights to cozy outposts offering specials like complimentary eggnog, exclusive kids' menus, live music, and a final guest appearance by Santa, there are lots of alternatives to spending the holiday at home.

Have yourself a merry little Christmas Eve or Christmas Day meal with family and friends at one of these 14 Houston restaurants.

Wild Oats

Wild Oats is open on Christmas Eve with seatings available at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. for a special holiday-themed lunch. Menu highlights include smoked turkey legs, whipped potatoes, a Texas-style meat and cheese board, and more, while The Muppets Christmas Carol is shown. Tickets are $35 for children and $50 for adults.

2520 Airline Dr Suite C-315, Houston, TX 77009
(713) 393-7205
(713) 393-7205

Karne

This Korean steakhouse and Heights newbie is offering a six-course prix fixe feast for $125 per guest on Christmas Eve from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. The menu includes hot and cold appetizers, as well as prime selections of meat. Diners may also order a la carte throughout the evening.

2805 White Oak Dr Suite 100, Houston, TX 77007
(713) 993-6588
(713) 993-6588
Overhead view of meats and sides.
Karne is offering a bountiful meat feast on Christmas Eve.
Jenn Duncan

Backstreet Cafe

Break bread in the form of Parker rolls during Backstreet Cafe’s three-course Christmas Eve supper, with reservations available from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on December 24. Menu highlights include lobster risotto, mushroom soup, striped bass, roasted chicken, lamb shank, and sticky toffee pudding. Complimentary eggnog will be offered throughout the evening.

1103 S Shepherd Dr, Houston, TX 77019
(713) 521-2239
(713) 521-2239

Xochi

Get your fill of Oaxacan eats at Xochi’s Christmas Eve dinner buffet, available from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on December 24. The evening will feature live music from Media Luna. $55 for adults and $15 for children.

1777 Walker St, Houston, TX 77010
(713) 400-3330
(713) 400-3330

Toro Toro

Skip the cooking on Christmas Day, and head to an indulgent brunch at Toro Toro inside the Four Seasons Hotel, curated by chef Richard Sandoval. Guests can satiate their appetites with holiday favorites, like freshly prepared omelets, house-made pastries, lobster bisque with caviar, double rack of pork, bone-in country ham, and beef tenderloin. There will be a dedicated seafood station, a dessert display, and special selections for children. $145 for adults and $65 for children 12 years and under.

1300 Lamar St, Houston, TX 77010
(713) 650-1300
(713) 650-1300

Traveler's Table

Traveler’s Table will offer its full menu on Christmas Eve, along with specials like sweetbreads and dirty rice, pistachio-crusted lamb chops, Caribbean-spiced rum cake, and spiked eggnog.

520 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77006
(832) 409-5785
(832) 409-5785
Overhead view of meat dishes and holiday cocktails.
Traveler’s Table will feature holiday specials in addition to its full menu on Christmas Eve.
Becca Wright

Also featured in:

Katz's

Katz’s signature mantra, “Katz’s never kloses” holds true on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. The 24-hour eatery will be open, as usual, for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and late night dining.

616 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77006
(713) 521-3838
(713) 521-3838

Mala Sichuan Bistro

All five Mala Sichuan locations will be open for regular hours on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, allowing patrons to feast on traditional Chinese dishes from the Sichuan Province over the holiday weekend.

1201 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77006
(832) 767-0911
(832) 767-0911

Caracol

Get your fill of Mexican coastal cuisine on Christmas Eve. Caracol will host a Cena de Noche Buena dinner from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on December 24, featuring an a la carte menu and live music by Ikaru. Reservations are recommended.

2200 Post Oak Blvd #160, Houston, TX 77056
(713) 622-9996
(713) 622-9996

Numero28 Highland Village

Numero28 will feature a Feast of the Seven Fishes dinner, an Italian Christmas tradition featuring seafood dishes, on Christmas Eve for lunch and dinner. Expect fried calamari and zucchini, albacore tuna, and more. The regular menu, laden with a variety of pizzas and pastas, will also be available.

3974 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77027
(713) 485-5248
(713) 485-5248
Pasta pulled from a cheese wheel.
Numero28 will serve its full menu for lunch and dinner on Christmas Eve.
Becca Wright

The Warwick

The Warwick will be open on Christmas Day with its standard Sunday brunch menu from 11 a.m. to 4 pm. Treat the entire family, and kick things off with the epic brunch board, a platter of breakfast traditions like Belgian waffles, eggs, sausage, muffins, croissants, and more, large enough for a group of five. Reservations are recommended.

5888 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77057
(713) 534-1545
(713) 534-1545
Brunch board with breakfast items like waffles, eggs, sausage, fruit, and more.
The Warwich brunch board is large enough for five.
Brandon Holmes

Phat Eatery

Phat Eatery will be open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, with special holiday offerings like wagyu rendang Wellington and lobster mee, a noodle soup with a 5-ounce lobster tail. The full menu of Malaysian eats, like mango chicken, basil beef, chili prawns, curry vegetable casserole, plus a bevy of noodles, soups, and rice dishes, will also be available.

23119 Colonial Pkwy Suite B-2, Katy, TX 77449
(832) 412-2927
(832) 412-2927
Overhead view of beef rendang Wellington.
Phat Eatery’s beef rendang Wellington will be available on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
Jenn Duncan

Hamsa

For something different this Christmas, opt for modern, elevated Israeli cuisine at Hamsa, which will be open during its regular business hours on Christmas Day. Start with shareable like hummus, beet salad, and baba ganoush with fluffy pita, before splurging on the tenderloin skewers with za’atar sumac butter.

5555 Morningside Dr Suite 100, Houston, TX 77005
(281) 612-3515
(281) 612-3515
Meat skewers presented on swords, on a plate.
Hamsa offers both meat and vegetarian skewers.
Kirsten Gilliam

Pier 6

Pier 6 is open on Christmas Eve and will offer tide-to-table dishes, like whole lobster, plus prime rib specials and wood-fired oysters. A special peanut butter eggnog will be available, and patrons can take advantage of happy hour pricing all day, with frozen drinks, signature cocktails, and wines by the glass for $6. In the evening, look out for Santa who will make an appearance before jetting off to deliver toys and things.

113 6th St, San Leon, TX 77539
(281) 339-1515
(281) 339-1515
A glass of peanut butter eggnog.
Pier 6 puts a spin on a classic with its peanut butter eggnog.
Jason Montegut

