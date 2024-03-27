12 Stellar Places to Enjoy Fish and Seafood in Houston

Since February 14, Catholics and Christians around the world have celebrated another year of Lent, a 40-day period of fasting and spiritual reflection. While traditions vary by denomination, observants traditionally give up or restrict themselves from something significant during the Lent season, and on Fridays, abstain from meat. Enter the glorious gems of the sea, which are fried, battered, and offered in abundance during the religious period. For generations, fish fries, po’ boys, and excellent seafood have been integral during the spring season, and this year has been no different.

While the Lent season is traditionally associated with Catholicism and Christianity, the love of a good piece of fried fish has a rich legacy in the South, where African Americans have used fish fries as an opportunity to enjoy excellent food while remaining centered in community. And by no means does one need to be religious to indulge in a properly dressed shrimp po’ boy or grouper sandwich, nor does good seafood solely include what’s found in the American culinary canon. Across the city, chefs and family-owned businesses are showcasing Asian and Latin American approaches to fish and seafood, and the results are divine.

As Good Friday approaches, a holiday that marks the end of Lent and introduces the Easter weekend, chefs and restaurateurs are presenting inventive seafood fare at preview dinners, hoisting barrels of crawfish that will be maximally buttered and seasoned, and making sure the city of Houston gets its fish fix. But good seafood deserves to be enjoyed year-round. Whether participating in religious observances, or simply looking to find some excellent aguachile, Viet-Cajun crawfish, or the perfect fried fish and shrimp basket — this weekend and beyond, Eater Houston’s got you covered.

