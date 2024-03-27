 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
More Maps

The 15 Hottest New Brunches in Houston, March 2024

24 Essential Italian Restaurants in Houston

Houston Patios That Are Perfect for Dining and Drinking Al Fresco

More in Houston See more maps
An image of fried fish filets and fries at Navy Blue. The fish is plated with halved lemons, and there are brown and yellow sauces sides, as well as a pea puree.
Navy Blue is known for its abundant seafood offerings.
Caroline Fontenot

12 Stellar Places to Enjoy Fish and Seafood in Houston

Where to find aguachile, Viet-Cajun crawfish, and the perfect fried fish and shrimp basket — this weekend and beyond

by Kayla Stewart
View as Map
Navy Blue is known for its abundant seafood offerings.
| Caroline Fontenot
by Kayla Stewart

Since February 14, Catholics and Christians around the world have celebrated another year of Lent, a 40-day period of fasting and spiritual reflection. While traditions vary by denomination, observants traditionally give up or restrict themselves from something significant during the Lent season, and on Fridays, abstain from meat. Enter the glorious gems of the sea, which are fried, battered, and offered in abundance during the religious period. For generations, fish fries, po’ boys, and excellent seafood have been integral during the spring season, and this year has been no different.

While the Lent season is traditionally associated with Catholicism and Christianity, the love of a good piece of fried fish has a rich legacy in the South, where African Americans have used fish fries as an opportunity to enjoy excellent food while remaining centered in community. And by no means does one need to be religious to indulge in a properly dressed shrimp po’ boy or grouper sandwich, nor does good seafood solely include what’s found in the American culinary canon. Across the city, chefs and family-owned businesses are showcasing Asian and Latin American approaches to fish and seafood, and the results are divine.

As Good Friday approaches, a holiday that marks the end of Lent and introduces the Easter weekend, chefs and restaurateurs are presenting inventive seafood fare at preview dinners, hoisting barrels of crawfish that will be maximally buttered and seasoned, and making sure the city of Houston gets its fish fix. But good seafood deserves to be enjoyed year-round. Whether participating in religious observances, or simply looking to find some excellent aguachile, Viet-Cajun crawfish, or the perfect fried fish and shrimp basket — this weekend and beyond, Eater Houston’s got you covered.

For all the latest Houston dining intel, subscribe to Eater Houston’s newsletter.

Read More
Eater maps are curated by editors and aim to reflect a diversity of neighborhoods, cuisines, and prices. Learn more about our editorial process.

TAT's Fish House

Copy Link

Golden fried fish is the star of the show at TAT’s Fish House. The unassuming business doles out fish tacos dressed with a cilantro cream sauce, and classic fish and fry plates. Its fish sliders — three pieces of fried fish carefully placed between toasted Hawaiian rolls and dressed with tomatoes, lettuce, and TAT’s remoulade sauce — are just as sought after as the two TATs. The Big Tat sandwich comes with two fried filets, while the Little TAT features one. Both are dressed with the house sauce, and served with fries.

2324 Rosewood Street, Houston, Texas 77004

Navy Blue

Copy Link

Navy Blue is the second of Aaron Bludorn’s expanding restaurant empire. The restaurant was celebrated almost immediately after opening in 2022 thanks to the chef’s experimental takes on seafood that weave Gulf Coast cooking and the French techniques that have informed the Café Boulud alum’s perspective. The menu rotates seasonally, often featuring evolving interpretations of dishes such as gumbo, Branzino, and a compelling collection of seafood sandwiches. The grouper sandwich — fried grouper layered with caper aioli, a tomato spread, and coleslaw, and sandwiched between a toasted bun punctuated with sesame seeds — is a mainstay.

2445 Times Blvd, Houston, TX 77005
(713) 347-7727
(713) 347-7727
An image of a grouper sandwich with a cabbage slaw and sesame seed-studded bun.
Navy Blue’s grouper sandwich is a mainstay on the menu.
Caroline Fontenot

Gatlin's Fins & Feathers

Copy Link

For a long time, the Gatlin family was most associated with its ties to excellent barbecue. Thankfully, the family’s standards for excellent Southern cuisine extend to their second outpost, Gatlin’s Fins & Feathers. Seafood is king here, so have a ball with a creative menu that takes inspiration from south Louisiana and East Asia. The sweet and spicy miso shrimp appetizer is a lovely nod to Houston’s global roots, and the fried catfish and fried shrimp dish is as comforting as it is satisfying.

302 W Crosstimbers St (Old Yale St.), Houston, TX 77018
(346) 800-4668
(346) 800-4668

Also featured in:

Low Tide Kitchen & Bar

Copy Link

Striking green and red soups and sauces and an inviting bar draw visitors to this Spring Branch restaurant. After navigating challenges during the pandemic, Alli Jarrett moved the former Finn Hall outpost to Spring Branch, bringing a range of thoughtfully crafted seafood plates to the area. The fish and seafood options are endless here, but consider starting with the oyster nachos, which are topped with fried oysters, buffalo wing sauce, and blue cream cheese. A cheesy crawfish dip and crab cakes are also smart starters ahead of larger plates, like the Inlet shrimp and grits, blackened fish sea taco, and the Moon Landing fish sandwich, which features blackened catfish dressed with all the fixings and a house sauce, and nestled between a brioche bun.

2030A Bingle Rd, Houston, TX 77055
(713) 360-6304
(713) 360-6304

Cielito Cafe

Copy Link

This charming Montrose cafe is tucked away in an assuming house, and locals know that it’s an outstanding option for Mexican brunch dishes and sides. Cielito is most recognized by dishes like sopes with beans and chorizo, and elote distinguishable both by its vivid color, and a tiny Mexican flag that pridefully signals the cafe’s roots. During Lent, the seafood selections are equally wondrous. The restaurant’s Lent special — which includes tacos de camarones, or shrimp tacos, and capirotada estilo Michoacán, a Mexican bread pudding of toasted bread soaked in piloncillo, a Latin American unrefined whole cane sugar cube, flavored with warm Mexican spices, and topped with crumbly drops of cotija cheese — is worthy of year-round indulgence.

1915 Dunlavy St, Houston, TX 77006
(832) 409-5253
(832) 409-5253

Also featured in:

Bluewave Seafood

Copy Link

Vietnamese influences shine in rich Viet-Cajun seafood dishes at Bluewave Seafood, and it’s almost impossible to choose from a robust selection of inspired plates. The Viet crawfish bowl, which is filled with spicy crawfish, potatoes, lemons, small pieces of corn on the cob, garlic heads, and whole oranges, is a fine interpretation of a dish that’s become synonymous with springtime in Houston. Cajun edamame, Manilla clams cooked in a house sauce, grilled cockle clams with garlic butter, and cua lột — the restaurant’s deep-fried soft shell crab — are all delicious demonstrations of the East Asian nation’s aptitude for cooking with the jewels of the sea.

6211 Barker Cypress Road, Suite B-126, Katy, Texas 77084
(832) 427-5858
(832) 427-5858
An image of crawfish fried rice, and a side of soy sauce with red chili peppers.
Bluewave Seafood offers a wide selection of seafood plates.
Facebook

Flying Fish

Copy Link

Modeled after East Texas fish shacks, walking into the Flying Fish can be an undoubtedly fun sensory experience. The restaurant’s multicolored checkered floors, crocodile green and white-striped booths, chestnut-colored chairs, and wall decor spanning from framed bill bass to illuminated Shiner Beer signs illustrate its playful, relaxed environment. After taking in an oft-bustling atmosphere, a range of fried fish and seafood plates await. Their classic fried catfish and shrimp basket with fries are comprehensive and satisfying. Fish tacos, grilled rainbow trout, and a peppery red snapper Veracruz, known in-house as “El Tiburón,” (the shark) are favorites among regulars and visitors alike.

1815 N Durham Dr, Houston, TX 77008
(713) 377-9919
(713) 377-9919
A seafood plate at Flying Fish Facebook

Blue Harbor Seafood & Mariscos

Copy Link

This family-owned restaurant is fairly new to the Houston seafood scene, but their affordable and lovingly prepared Latin American fish plates have made an immediate imprint on the city’s dining community. Explore the range of the ocean here through flounder filets and catfish sandwiches, and dive deep into the Latin American menu. Tostadas are topped with octopus, shrimp, and ceviche; and aguachile, a piquant Mexican dish of raw seafood marinated in various juices, spices, and aromatics, is available in varying iterations. Don’t skip the seafood “cockteles,” either: A large margarita glass is filled with octopus, shrimp, and different seafood mixtures.

11037 Fm 1960 West, A1, Houston, Texas 77065
(346) 500-4095
(346) 500-4095

Confucius Seafood Restaurant

Copy Link

Houston’s Asiatown is abundant in its available seafood options. Confucius Seafood Restaurant offers traditional Cantonese cuisine, and features a host of crustaceans slathered in buttery garlic sauces and sweet glazes. Focus on ordering the best hits: Consider the baked lobster with ginger and green onion, fish marinated in XO sauce and stir-fried with leeks, and California Dungeness crab with ginger and green onion. For the table? Crispy smelt fishes seasoned with a spicy salt are sure to satisfy a crowd.

8880 Bellaire Boulevard J, Houston, Texas 77036
(713) 271-6888
(713) 271-6888

Rian's Seafood Grill

Copy Link

It’s a scene at Rian’s Seafood Grill, where a sleek bar and seemingly endless rounds of martinis abound. And while the atmosphere and bar are sure to generate a memorable dining experience, the seafood remains the essential draw. Its contemporary interpretations of Louisiana cooking are demonstrated through flavorful sides like crab fried rice and crawfish queso, and house favorites, like their Louisiana gumbo brimming with andouille sausage, and classic red beans and rice.

700 Durham Drive, #200, Houston, Texas 77007
(281) 846-6950
(281) 846-6950

Orange Lee’s PoBoys & Wings

Copy Link

The Smith family behind Orange Lee’s PoBoys & Wings arrived in 2019, and like most New Orleans natives, leaned into the homestyle, albeit technique- and flavor-driven cooking that’s made the city so revered for its underwater offerings. The beauty of this stop is in the simplicity of its po’ boys. The bread’s impossibly soft interior is supported by a slightly crisp exterior. Crawfish and shrimp, two of the most popular po’ boys fillings, are fresh and generously seasoned. Explore other seafood options, too, such as cheesy shrimp nachos, baked potatoes loaded with crawfish and shrimp, and the glossy and comforting shrimp fried rice.

11308 Huffmeister Road, Houston, Texas 77065
(832) 960-7365
(832) 960-7365
An image of seafood po’ boys and crinkle cut fries.
The restaurant is known for its po’ boys and fries.
Facebook

Paul’s Seafood

Copy Link

Thoughtful simplicity and remarkably fresh ingredients are central to the menu at Paul’s Seafood. Located within Go-Kart Raceway, the seafood shack infuses regional Latin American influences in its dishes, including a sandwich de camerones à la shrimp po’ boy, and their canasta de camarones o pescado (shrimp or fish basket). The tostada, topped with a refreshing mixture of octopus and shrimp, and sliced red onions, tomatoes, and cucumbers, enlivens any day.

2800 West Mount Houston Road, Houston, Texas 77038
(713) 502-2106
(713) 502-2106

More in Maps

© 2024 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

TAT's Fish House

2324 Rosewood Street, Houston, Texas 77004

Golden fried fish is the star of the show at TAT’s Fish House. The unassuming business doles out fish tacos dressed with a cilantro cream sauce, and classic fish and fry plates. Its fish sliders — three pieces of fried fish carefully placed between toasted Hawaiian rolls and dressed with tomatoes, lettuce, and TAT’s remoulade sauce — are just as sought after as the two TATs. The Big Tat sandwich comes with two fried filets, while the Little TAT features one. Both are dressed with the house sauce, and served with fries.

2324 Rosewood Street, Houston, Texas 77004

Navy Blue

2445 Times Blvd, Houston, TX 77005

Navy Blue is the second of Aaron Bludorn’s expanding restaurant empire. The restaurant was celebrated almost immediately after opening in 2022 thanks to the chef’s experimental takes on seafood that weave Gulf Coast cooking and the French techniques that have informed the Café Boulud alum’s perspective. The menu rotates seasonally, often featuring evolving interpretations of dishes such as gumbo, Branzino, and a compelling collection of seafood sandwiches. The grouper sandwich — fried grouper layered with caper aioli, a tomato spread, and coleslaw, and sandwiched between a toasted bun punctuated with sesame seeds — is a mainstay.

2445 Times Blvd, Houston, TX 77005
(713) 347-7727
(713) 347-7727
An image of a grouper sandwich with a cabbage slaw and sesame seed-studded bun.
Navy Blue’s grouper sandwich is a mainstay on the menu.
Caroline Fontenot

Gatlin's Fins & Feathers

302 W Crosstimbers St (Old Yale St.), Houston, TX 77018

For a long time, the Gatlin family was most associated with its ties to excellent barbecue. Thankfully, the family’s standards for excellent Southern cuisine extend to their second outpost, Gatlin’s Fins & Feathers. Seafood is king here, so have a ball with a creative menu that takes inspiration from south Louisiana and East Asia. The sweet and spicy miso shrimp appetizer is a lovely nod to Houston’s global roots, and the fried catfish and fried shrimp dish is as comforting as it is satisfying.

302 W Crosstimbers St (Old Yale St.), Houston, TX 77018
(346) 800-4668
(346) 800-4668

Low Tide Kitchen & Bar

2030A Bingle Rd, Houston, TX 77055

Striking green and red soups and sauces and an inviting bar draw visitors to this Spring Branch restaurant. After navigating challenges during the pandemic, Alli Jarrett moved the former Finn Hall outpost to Spring Branch, bringing a range of thoughtfully crafted seafood plates to the area. The fish and seafood options are endless here, but consider starting with the oyster nachos, which are topped with fried oysters, buffalo wing sauce, and blue cream cheese. A cheesy crawfish dip and crab cakes are also smart starters ahead of larger plates, like the Inlet shrimp and grits, blackened fish sea taco, and the Moon Landing fish sandwich, which features blackened catfish dressed with all the fixings and a house sauce, and nestled between a brioche bun.

2030A Bingle Rd, Houston, TX 77055
(713) 360-6304
(713) 360-6304

Cielito Cafe

1915 Dunlavy St, Houston, TX 77006

This charming Montrose cafe is tucked away in an assuming house, and locals know that it’s an outstanding option for Mexican brunch dishes and sides. Cielito is most recognized by dishes like sopes with beans and chorizo, and elote distinguishable both by its vivid color, and a tiny Mexican flag that pridefully signals the cafe’s roots. During Lent, the seafood selections are equally wondrous. The restaurant’s Lent special — which includes tacos de camarones, or shrimp tacos, and capirotada estilo Michoacán, a Mexican bread pudding of toasted bread soaked in piloncillo, a Latin American unrefined whole cane sugar cube, flavored with warm Mexican spices, and topped with crumbly drops of cotija cheese — is worthy of year-round indulgence.

1915 Dunlavy St, Houston, TX 77006
(832) 409-5253
(832) 409-5253

Bluewave Seafood

6211 Barker Cypress Road, Suite B-126, Katy, Texas 77084

Vietnamese influences shine in rich Viet-Cajun seafood dishes at Bluewave Seafood, and it’s almost impossible to choose from a robust selection of inspired plates. The Viet crawfish bowl, which is filled with spicy crawfish, potatoes, lemons, small pieces of corn on the cob, garlic heads, and whole oranges, is a fine interpretation of a dish that’s become synonymous with springtime in Houston. Cajun edamame, Manilla clams cooked in a house sauce, grilled cockle clams with garlic butter, and cua lột — the restaurant’s deep-fried soft shell crab — are all delicious demonstrations of the East Asian nation’s aptitude for cooking with the jewels of the sea.

6211 Barker Cypress Road, Suite B-126, Katy, Texas 77084
(832) 427-5858
(832) 427-5858
An image of crawfish fried rice, and a side of soy sauce with red chili peppers.
Bluewave Seafood offers a wide selection of seafood plates.
Facebook

Flying Fish

1815 N Durham Dr, Houston, TX 77008

Modeled after East Texas fish shacks, walking into the Flying Fish can be an undoubtedly fun sensory experience. The restaurant’s multicolored checkered floors, crocodile green and white-striped booths, chestnut-colored chairs, and wall decor spanning from framed bill bass to illuminated Shiner Beer signs illustrate its playful, relaxed environment. After taking in an oft-bustling atmosphere, a range of fried fish and seafood plates await. Their classic fried catfish and shrimp basket with fries are comprehensive and satisfying. Fish tacos, grilled rainbow trout, and a peppery red snapper Veracruz, known in-house as “El Tiburón,” (the shark) are favorites among regulars and visitors alike.

1815 N Durham Dr, Houston, TX 77008
(713) 377-9919
(713) 377-9919
A seafood plate at Flying Fish Facebook

Blue Harbor Seafood & Mariscos

11037 Fm 1960 West, A1, Houston, Texas 77065

This family-owned restaurant is fairly new to the Houston seafood scene, but their affordable and lovingly prepared Latin American fish plates have made an immediate imprint on the city’s dining community. Explore the range of the ocean here through flounder filets and catfish sandwiches, and dive deep into the Latin American menu. Tostadas are topped with octopus, shrimp, and ceviche; and aguachile, a piquant Mexican dish of raw seafood marinated in various juices, spices, and aromatics, is available in varying iterations. Don’t skip the seafood “cockteles,” either: A large margarita glass is filled with octopus, shrimp, and different seafood mixtures.

11037 Fm 1960 West, A1, Houston, Texas 77065
(346) 500-4095
(346) 500-4095

Confucius Seafood Restaurant

8880 Bellaire Boulevard J, Houston, Texas 77036

Houston’s Asiatown is abundant in its available seafood options. Confucius Seafood Restaurant offers traditional Cantonese cuisine, and features a host of crustaceans slathered in buttery garlic sauces and sweet glazes. Focus on ordering the best hits: Consider the baked lobster with ginger and green onion, fish marinated in XO sauce and stir-fried with leeks, and California Dungeness crab with ginger and green onion. For the table? Crispy smelt fishes seasoned with a spicy salt are sure to satisfy a crowd.

8880 Bellaire Boulevard J, Houston, Texas 77036
(713) 271-6888
(713) 271-6888

Rian's Seafood Grill

700 Durham Drive, #200, Houston, Texas 77007

It’s a scene at Rian’s Seafood Grill, where a sleek bar and seemingly endless rounds of martinis abound. And while the atmosphere and bar are sure to generate a memorable dining experience, the seafood remains the essential draw. Its contemporary interpretations of Louisiana cooking are demonstrated through flavorful sides like crab fried rice and crawfish queso, and house favorites, like their Louisiana gumbo brimming with andouille sausage, and classic red beans and rice.

700 Durham Drive, #200, Houston, Texas 77007
(281) 846-6950
(281) 846-6950

Orange Lee’s PoBoys & Wings

11308 Huffmeister Road, Houston, Texas 77065

The Smith family behind Orange Lee’s PoBoys & Wings arrived in 2019, and like most New Orleans natives, leaned into the homestyle, albeit technique- and flavor-driven cooking that’s made the city so revered for its underwater offerings. The beauty of this stop is in the simplicity of its po’ boys. The bread’s impossibly soft interior is supported by a slightly crisp exterior. Crawfish and shrimp, two of the most popular po’ boys fillings, are fresh and generously seasoned. Explore other seafood options, too, such as cheesy shrimp nachos, baked potatoes loaded with crawfish and shrimp, and the glossy and comforting shrimp fried rice.

11308 Huffmeister Road, Houston, Texas 77065
(832) 960-7365
(832) 960-7365
An image of seafood po’ boys and crinkle cut fries.
The restaurant is known for its po’ boys and fries.
Facebook

Paul’s Seafood

2800 West Mount Houston Road, Houston, Texas 77038

Thoughtful simplicity and remarkably fresh ingredients are central to the menu at Paul’s Seafood. Located within Go-Kart Raceway, the seafood shack infuses regional Latin American influences in its dishes, including a sandwich de camerones à la shrimp po’ boy, and their canasta de camarones o pescado (shrimp or fish basket). The tostada, topped with a refreshing mixture of octopus and shrimp, and sliced red onions, tomatoes, and cucumbers, enlivens any day.

2800 West Mount Houston Road, Houston, Texas 77038
(713) 502-2106
(713) 502-2106

Related Maps