SoFi Stadium welcoming Super Bowl LVI
Can’t make it to SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California for the Super Bowl? Houston restaurants and bars are offering watch parties and Game Day festivities that will help you fight off the FOMO.
Where to Watch Super Bowl LVI

Score game day eats, beer bucket specials and epic takeout snack spreads at these restaurants and bars

by Megha McSwain
Can’t make it to SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California for the Super Bowl? Houston restaurants and bars are offering watch parties and Game Day festivities that will help you fight off the FOMO.
by Megha McSwain

The countdown to Super Bowl Sunday is on, and whether or not you know who is playing who, or which iconic artist is performing at the half-time show, you surely know that for the commercials alone, it is one of the greatest TV nights of the year. On Sunday, February 13, the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams will battle it out for the title of Super Bowl champs, and if you aren’t planning on jetting off to see the game in person, consider cheering on your team at a watch party right here in town. Gather with pals around oversized TVs and projection screens while taking advantage of discounted food and drink specials, or bring the party home by taking advantage of the convenient, thoughtfully prepared takeout packages.

Whether you go out to watch the big game or reserve a seat on the living room sofa, here are 13 restaurants and bars putting the “super” in Super Bowl Sunday.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Monkey's Tail

5802 Fulton St
Houston, TX 77009
With oversized flatscreen TVs peppered throughout the patio and bar, and a vivacious menu of beer, tajin-rimmed frozen drinks, and zero-proof cocktails, this spirited Lindale Park hangout is a prime game day destination. Settle in for the Super Bowl with house favorites like the barbacoa-topped pizza or Texas-sized elote, plus score crawfish for $10 per pound from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. 

2. Feges BBQ

8217 Long Point Rd
Houston, TX 77055
Patrick and Erin Feges invite Houstonians to their new Spring Branch location for a Feges BBQ Super Bowl watch party. The game will play with full audio on three indoor projectors, plus the patio, and guests can partake in plenty of food and drink specials. The restaurant is open with its regular business hours, so snag a prime seat before the game begins at 5:30 p.m.

3. Dish Society

1050 Yale St suite 100
Houston, TX 77008
Dish Society is making it easy to bring fresh, farm eats to your Super Bowl snack table. The restaurant’s catering menu features a wealth of options from salad and sandwich trays to comfort eats like 44 Farms steak tacos and BBQ brisket sliders. Order in or miss out — all locations of Dish Society will close at 3 p.m. on Super Bowl Sunday.

4. State Fare Kitchen & Bar

947 Gessner Rd Suite B-190
Houston, TX 77024
On Super Bowl Sunday, guests can park themselves in front of any one of the 12 TVs at State Fare Memorial and take advantage of happy hour specials all evening long, including $5 draft beer, $6 frozen cocktails, and $7 wines by the glass. Nosh on game day snacks like smoked baby back ribs, deviled eggs, brisket-stuffed jalapeños, or smoked chicken nachos, all for $7 or less.

5. Bobcat Teddy's Icehouse

2803 White Oak Dr
Houston, TX 77007
Beginning at 1 p.m. on Super Bowl Sunday, this buzzy Heights icehouse will host a parking lot party during which guests can watch the game on an oversized big screen TV and enjoy beer bucket specials and crawfish from Bagzz of Bugzz. Not a fan of football? Go for live music from JB Barnett.

6. The Sporting Club

5102 Washington Ave
Houston, TX 77007
Watching the game at Sporting Club may be the next best thing to actually being at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. With its unique, stadium-style roof revealing the open sky, a chef-inspired menu, and a lively patio spilling onto Washington Ave., this impressive bar offers the same high energy of watching a live game. Secure a coveted seat by making a table reservation ahead of the big day.

7. Pitch 25

2120 Walker St
Houston, TX 77003
This colossal EaDo sports bar, known for its indoor soccer pitch, will host an epic super game Sunday watch party. The game will air with sound on more than 50 TVs and 15-ft and 25-ft screens spread out across the 25,000 sq. ft. space. Both indoor and outdoor seating choices are aplenty, plus guests can toast their team with one of almost 100 beers on tap.

8. Little Woodrow’s Midtown

2306 Brazos St
Houston, TX 77006
If history was written differently, Little Woodrow’s in Midtown, a well-known Kansas City Chiefs home bar, would have been a thrilling destination to hunker down on Super Bowl Sunday, but after losing out to the Bengals, the vibe may feel slightly different. Football fans can still expect a great time — the bar will be playing the game with sound on scores of TVs across the sprawling bar and offer beer bucket specials throughout the day. 

9. Brennan's of Houston

3300 Smith St
Houston, TX 77006
Super Bowl Sunday is given new meaning at Brennan’s where game day comfort eats include “souper bowls” of the restaurant’s iconic soups. Take in the game at the Brennan’s bar while indulging in snapping turtle soup, gumbo, soup du jour, or better yet, enjoy a sampling of all three with the soup 1-1-1. 

10. Pondicheri

2800 Kirby Dr b132
Houston, TX 77098
In lieu of traditional buffalo wings and barbecue, amp up your Super Bowl Sunday spread with Pondicheri’s one-of-a-kind game day takeout package. Available for $200 and built for up to six people, the menu includes spicy Madras chicken wings, pasture-raised roasted masala brisket, Indian-inspired sides like white beans and tomato masala and cucumber pickles, plus a dozen slices of Texas toast from the Bake Lab. Pre-order by 3 p.m. on February 10 for pick-up at the Bake Lab + Shop between 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on February 13.

11. Social Beer Garden HTX

3101 San Jacinto St
Houston, TX 77004
During the regular football season, this Social Beer Garden serves as a designated game day hangout for 49ers fans, and it has been packed with excited fans throughout the playoffs. Despite a crushing loss to the Rams, the Midtown bar will host a Super Bowl watch party, inviting guests to watch the big game on its new 20-ft tall Jumbotron screen on the patio.

12. Molina's Cantina

3801 Bellaire Blvd
Houston, TX 77025
Put a Tex-Mex twist on your game day spread with a fajita pack from Molina’s. The iconic Houston restaurant offers full-service delivery and set-up of its bulk menu items including fajitas with all the fix-ins, enchiladas, taquitos, tamales, and even margaritas by the gallon. Pre-order with 24-hour advance notice. 

13. Pier 6

113 6th St
San Leon, TX 77539
Gulf views are abundant from this seafood and oyster house in San Leon, making it one of the few destinations that allow guests to enjoy Super Bowl Sunday with a view. Choose from bar seating in the main dining room or on the waterfront patio, and take advantage of specials like tempura-fried fish tacos, $16 buckets of domestic beer, plus $0.50 oysters on the half shell, available during the game only.

